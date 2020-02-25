CHF/JPY: Downside Risks Increase

Regardless of near-term moves, the interest rate differential for CHF/JPY remains negative, and thus the long-term bias remains to the downside.

If the CHF falls against EUR, it is likely to fall against JPY, especially given that markets are currently in a risk-off mode (with U.S. equities falling from their recent highs). EUR tends to weaken against JPY during risk-off moves; hence CHF is especially vulnerable to the downside should EUR/CHF find support.

Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank is under increasing pressure to intervene in markets in order to support a weaker CHF, especially against EUR.

Should gold price volatility begin to soften or should gold prices fall, CHF is open to the potential for short-term weakness.

The CHF/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Swiss franc in terms of the Japanese yen, can be considered a risk-neutral currency pair by virtue of the fact that both the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen are conventionally viewed as safe-haven currencies.

Safe-haven currencies like CHF and JPY are usually considered as such due to a few select factors. These factors apply to the countries of these countries. CHF is the currency of Switzerland and JPY is the currency of Japan. The factors include domestic political stability; current account surpluses (i.e., exports exceeding imports); and (typically) positive net international investment positions (countries with strong trade balances typically export or invest capital abroad).

These factors largely characterize Switzerland and Japan as countries. The CHF/JPY is, therefore, an interesting pair to watch. CHF and JPY may both rally against riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar (or AUD) or the New Zealand dollar (or NZD) during times of risk aversion. When risk sentiment improves, CHF and JPY tend to weaken together. Yet, regardless of market sentiment, the CHF/JPY also trades in ranges.

In recent times, the trading range for CHF/JPY has been fairly tight. The chart below illustrates CHF/JPY price action using weekly candlesticks from the second half of 2015.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The trading range most recently seems to coordinate with the bounds of 114 and 107. While these bounds have been briefly breached from November 2018 to present, any breaches outside of this 107-114 range have not lasted. While the range could break, the nearest bound (to the present spot price of around 113) is 114 and does not appear to be breaking.

The 114 level is serving as near-term resistance, which is clear on the daily candlestick chart below. Note that CHF/JPY has now made a second attempt to breach this level most recently (and it has failed to do so).

The probability now appears to be rising for the pair to trade lower. This coincides with the present case of EUR/CHF, which is trading at the 1.06 level (a key long-term support level, as illustrated below). I wrote about EUR/CHF recently and believe that there is a significant risk that the Swiss National Bank (or SNB) defends this key level in order to prevent further EUR/CHF depreciation.

EUR/CHF depreciation makes Swiss exports more pricey in international FX terms. Therefore, it is in the interests of the SNB to intervene (for example, by selling CHF to accumulate foreign exchange reserves, and even foreign FX-denominated assets like European equities outside of Switzerland).

While this might not come to be, it would appear that risk is skewed to the upside at this key level, at least in the short term. If EUR does strengthen against CHF, amidst a risk-off environment, it is likely that CHF/JPY will also fall. This is because EUR/JPY is traditionally viewed as a risk-on pair, with the Japanese yen serving as a more popular funding currency historically than the euro. While the correlation with U.S. equities is not so strong anymore (see below), the correlation is still loosely positive.

(S&P 500 futures, illustrated with daily candlesticks, versus USD/JPY, illustrated by the green line set against the far-right y-axis.)

If we assume EUR/JPY price action remains either weak or at least tepid in the near term and yet the euro is positioned to rise against CHF, we can envisage a situation in which the demand for the Japanese yen will outstrip not only euro demand (a fairly risky currency, both politically and economically) but also Swiss franc demand. Also, as noted in a recent article of mine, the interest rate differential is negative for EUR/JPY, supporting this general thesis.

The interest rate differential for CHF/JPY is also negative, as the SNB's short-term rate of negative -0.75% is significantly lower than the comparable Japanese rate of negative -0.10% (set by the Bank of Japan). While gold has rallied recently, which correlates with the Swiss franc (a key export of Switzerland's is gold, as shown below), gold is not the country's only commodity.

(Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity)

It is not logical for CHF to break endlessly higher on the back of gold prices, although it is natural for the two to correlate when gold volatility picks up. When gold volatility drops (or the price drops, or both), the commodity's effect on CHF will likely drop too. Meanwhile, what we would be left with is a negative interest rate differential and an anxious SNB probably eager to weaken the currency in order to avert deflation.

(Source: Trading Economics. The annual inflation rate, registering year-over-year deflation in October and November of 2019.)

In this author's view, the 114 resistance level is likely to continue to serve as resistance for CHF/JPY. The market should begin to entertain the possibility of CHF weakness, and even should risk sentiment improve in markets, the SNB's pressure to weaken the CHF against EUR will remain, while the negative interest rate differential for CHF/JPY will likely remain for the foreseeable future (making JPY naturally more attractive to hold versus CHF).

