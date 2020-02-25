Boston Beer Company: A Premium Valuation For Segment Leading Growth

The stock trades at a premium to the brewery industry reflecting its more positive trends compared to more challenging environment in global beer consumption.

The company is seeing "triple-digit" volume growth from its 'TRULY' hard-seltzer brand with momentum from new flavor launches.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) has benefited from the market trend over the past decade with consumers favoring craft beers, driving strong growth for the company's various brands including the flagship 'Samuel Adams'. The company's 'TRULY Spiked & Sparkling' hard seltzer has been a growth driver becoming one of the top brands in the market. SAM just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by continued growth momentum across the brand portfolio. While recognizing an overall positive outlook, we highlight some emerging valuation concerns as the stock trades at a premium valuation to brewery industry peers. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

SAM Q4 Earnings Recap

Boston Beer reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 19th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.24, which missed expectations by $0.29. Similarly, GAAP EPS of $1.12 was $0.56 below estimates. Revenue of $301.3 million climbed by 33.8% year over year boosted by the company's July 2019 acquisition impact of 'Dogfish Head Brewery'.

Still, on a comparable basis excluding the Dogfish Head brands, legacy brands saw depletions increase 19% year over year which is the industry term for beer volumes moving out of wholesalers to end-users. Depletions overall increased by 25% y/y. By this measure, the underlying operational trends are strong with overall good brand momentum.

Earnings this quarter were pressured by a weaker gross margin at 47.4% compared to 51.9% in Q4 2018. This was explained by a more concentrated push into the 'hard-seltzer' category and utilization of the third party brewers to increase capacity. The 'Truly Spiked & Sparkling' hard seltzer brand is seeing impressive "triple-digit volume growth" and is among the top brands in the market. From the earnings conference call:

We will continue to take advantage of the fast growing Hard Seltzer category and deliver against the increased demand through this combination of internal capacity increases and higher usage of third party breweries. Meeting these higher volumes while installing new capacity has a negative impact on our gross margins. To address this, we've started a comprehensive program to transform our supply chain with the goal of making our integrated supply chain more efficient, reducing costs, increasing our flexibility to better react in exchanges and allowing us to scale up more efficiently.

Separately, the total operating expense increased significantly to $125.1 million in Q4 from $88.1 million in Q4 2018. This was driven by higher advertising and promotional activities. This resulted in a lower total operating income and a decline in EPS compared to last year. On the other hand, for the full fiscal year 2019, EPS of $9.16 was up from $7.85, highlighting what was an overall solid year for the company.

SAM ended 2019 with $36.7 million in cash on its balance sheet and a current ratio of 1.2x. Favorably, the company has no long-term financial debt other than $54.5 million in operating lease liabilities. The liquidity position including an outstanding credit line is strong.

SAM 2020 Outlook and Guidance

For the year ahead, management guidance of targeting depletions and shipments growth between 15% and 25% is closely related to revenues. An adjusted EPS estimate between $10.70 and $11.70 if confirmed at the midpoint represents an increase of 22% compared to the 2019 result of $9.17. Management sees 2020 gross margin between 49% and 51% which would be above the 49% result for 2019.

Keep in mind that management guidance for 2020 came in below the consensus estimate of $11.70 before the earnings release, which was seen as a disappointment. The current consensus estimates revised lower are nevertheless positive and reflect an overall bullish outlook. In terms of consensus expectations, the market sees the growth momentum continuing beyond 2020 with EPS growth of 22% in 2021 along with revenue growth averaging nearly 18% for the next three years.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

SAM has benefited from being a pioneer of the craft beer segment while larger global brewers have been attempting to catch up over the past decade with investments to move beyond the mass-market brands. The current positive growth trends in shipments and depletions by SAM are the exception to global brewery peers like Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and even Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) that is struggling with lower trends in beer volumes.

For reference, both BUD and TAP have reported declines in beer volumes even as they attempt to push towards premiumization. BUD acquired smaller player Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) back in November in part to better compete with SAM in key categories. SAM is the clear growth stock in the peer group that we include BUD, TAP along with Brazil's Ambev SA (ABEV), Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) and Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) which is the maker of 'Corona Beer' but also includes a spirits and cannabis business.

Data by YCharts

Strong growth from SAM is reflected in a premium valuation to the group considering its current forward P/E of 34.8x on consensus 2020 EPS, compared to a forward P/E multiple of 16.8x for BUD, 20.7x for FMX, TAP at 13.9x, and 18.5x for ABEV. On the other hand, SAM's 3.0x EV to Revenue multiple is a discount to others in the group which reflects its more muted gross margin of 49% in the last quarter which is below BUD at 62.3% and ABEV at 59.5%. One explanation here is that the companies with a more global footprint benefit from higher margins in international markets.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

We take a more cautious view on SAM at current levels with thinking here that there may be more value in the other brewery peers. The market is already rewarding SAM's bullish outlook suggesting it will be challenged to significantly exceed expectations.

To the downside, we question the trend in hard-seltzer that gained momentum over the past year and it's still unclear if this was a fad or indeed a structural change in alcohol consumption globally. The risk is that SAM along with other brewers may be betting too aggressively on the segment effectively flooding the market with various new brands that dilute the growth potential. We see the risks for SAM in terms of meeting its growth targets and margins estimates tilted to the downside amid the competitive market environment.

