Lukoil: Upside Constrained By Declining Oil Prices

I stay bullish on the stock in the long-term, though in the short- to mid-term Lukoil's shares may have some unpleasant volatility.

Back in November when I covered Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) (OTCPK:LUKFY) (OTC:LUKOF) last time, the grass was way greener than it is now for the oil sector. Oil prices were more or less steady, and coronavirus wasn't causing deaths, dread, and horror. Now there's a risk that a fragile balance in the oil market may collapse, posing a threat to Lukoil's investment case.

Lukoil remains one of the best stocks you could own in the Russian market, but grim oil market prospects limit the stock's growth potential in the mid-term. Even though I'm cautiously optimistic in the long term, investors should proceed with extreme caution as risks become more elevated for the O&G sector.

Q4 Operational Results Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the average daily hydrocarbon production of Lukoil Group, excluding the West Qurna-2 project, amounted to 2,388 million boe/day, which is 3.4% (+0.7% Y-o-Y) more than in the third quarter of 2019. As a result, the average daily production in 2019 amounted to 2,350 million boe/day, up 1.4% (+0.7% Y-o-Y) compared to 2018. The increase in production was mainly due to the development of gas projects in Uzbekistan.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Oil production in 2019, excluding the West Qurna-2 project, amounted to 85.9 million tons, which is 0.3% above the 2018 level. The increase in oil production was mainly due to the launch of the second phase of the Shah Deniz project in Azerbaijan in 2018, as well as the acquisition of a stake in the Marine XII project in the Republic of Congo in September 2019. Crude oil production in Q4 2019 remained virtually unchanged as compared to Q3 2019.

Development of the Yaregskoye field and the Permian reservoir of the Usinskoye field, including the commissioning of new steam generating facilities, enabled an increase in high-viscosity oil production in 2019 to 4.9 mln tons, or 15%, compared to 2018.

The company also continued to develop its growth projects in Western Siberia. The total production of oil and gas condensate at the Yaroslavl field continued to grow in Western Siberia. В. Vinogradov, Imilorskoye and Pyakyakhinskoye fields in 2019 increased by 17% as compared to 2018.

Lukoil's gas production in 2019 was 35 bcm, 4.5% more than in 2018.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Thanks to the launch in 2018 of the second phase of the gas processing complex at the Kandym project, gas production in Uzbekistan in 2019 increased by 7% compared to 2018 to 14.1 billion cubic meters (in the share of Lukoil Group).

The volume of oil refining at Lukoil refineries in 2019 was 68.7 million tons, which is 2.1% more than in 2018. Refining volumes in Q4 2019 decreased by 6.8% compared to Q3 2019.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The volume of refining in Russia increased by 2.2% compared to 2018 to 44.2 million tons. The growth was mainly due to an increase in the Nizhny Novgorod Refinery workload. Refining volumes decreased by 6.7% in the fourth quarter compared to Q3 2019 due to scheduled repairs at the Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod refineries.

Refining volumes in Europe increased by 1.9% to 24.6 mln tons compared to 2018. The growth was due to repairs at the Bulgarian refinery in Q1 2018. Refining volumes decreased by 6.9% in Q4 compared to Q3 2019 due to scheduled maintenance at the Italian refinery.

Thus, Lukoil has shown solid production results. Crude oil production showed near-zero growth due to OPEC+ agreements, while the growth of gas production due to the development of projects in Uzbekistan allowed showing the growth of hydrocarbon production in general. It is worth noting, however, that the company's gas production accounts for only 2% of the total revenue, therefore it won't have a significant impact on the full-year financial results.

OPEC's Efforts To Fix Oil Prices Look Futile And Unnecessary

Earlier in February both OPEC and International Energy Agency (IEA) presented their oil market forecasts taking into account the negative effect of the coronavirus. For the full-year in 2020, the IEA cut demand growth by 365,000 barrels/day to just 825,000 barrels/day. That would be the lowest annual increase since 2011. Global oil demand will drop this quarter for the first time in over a decade as the coronavirus hits China’s economy, according to the International Energy Agency. OPEC also revised its outlook for global oil demand growth to 0.99 million barrels per day in 2020 and generally stays less pessimistic than IEA but still quite worried.

Source: Bloomberg

Against this backdrop, some of OPEC+ members already consider to further reduce production which looks a bit futile as the full impact of the coronavirus is still far from being able to estimate. It is relatively easy to cut production but extremely hard to regain market positions in case if the destructive effects of coronavirus will be less serious than expected.

The fall in demand is not necessarily bad and should, last but not least, frighten Russian oil companies, which have low production costs and taxation linked to the oil price - i.e. the tax rate drops when the price of the product drops. Not only Russian oil producers but also all traditional oil producers should perceive any price reduction as a cleansing process, which removes the least effective and the most indebted players from the market.

The Bottom Line

If I needed to choose only one all-round O&G stock, that still would be Lukoil. Despite the fact that its oil price margin of safety is pretty limited in the current market environment, Lukoil will still be capable to deliver an attractive dividend yield and remain one of the most investor-friendly companies in Russia. The next stop is Q4 financial results which are going to be published on March 10, so stay tuned for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.