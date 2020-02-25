Dividend Increases: February 15-21, 2020 (Part 1)

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 41 companies in the CCC list declared dividend increases, including four of the stocks I own. The following table covers the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders. Please see Part 2 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Challengers.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Analog Devices (ADI)

ADI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company focuses on solving the engineering challenges associated with signal processing in electronic equipment. ADI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

On February 18, ADI declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.8% from the prior dividend of 54¢.

Payable March 10 to shareholders of record on February 28; ex-div: February 27.

Cohen & Steers (CNS)

CNS is a global investment manager that specializes in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, and natural resource equities, and preferred securities. The company serves institutional and individual investors around the world. CNS was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On February 20, CNS declared a quarterly dividend of 39¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable March 12 to shareholders of record on March 2; ex-div: February 28.

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

ESS is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust operating in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Seattle metropolitan area. The company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops, and redevelops apartment communities and commercial properties. ESS was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

On February 21, ESS declared a quarterly dividend of $2.0775 per share.

This is an increase of 6.5% from the prior dividend of $1.95.

Payable April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31; ex-div: March 30.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GPC distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical and electronic materials. The company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials, and Other. GPC has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.

On February 17, GPC declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.6% from the prior dividend of 76.25¢.

Payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 6; ex-div: March 5.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

GPI operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and several other countries. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. GPI was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On February 18, GPI declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable March 16 to shareholders of record on March 2; ex-div: February 28.

Coca-Cola (KO)

KO is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. Along with Coca-Cola, recognized as the world's best-known brand, The Coca-Cola Company markets four of the world's top five soft drink brands, including diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. KO was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On February 20, KO declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.5% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 16; ex-div: March 13.

Magna International (MGA)

MGA is an automotive supplier with manufacturing operations and product development, engineering, and sales centers in more than 30 countries. The company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, interior, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules. MGA was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

On February 21, MGA declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.6% from the prior dividend of 36.5¢.

Payable March 20 to shareholders of record on March 6; ex-div: March 5.

National Health Investors (NHI)

NHI is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing health care properties in the long-term care and senior housing industries. The company specializes in financial healthcare real estate by sale-leaseback, joint venture, mezzanine loans, and mortgage loans. NHI was formed in 1991 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

On February 19, NHI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.1025 per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of $1.05.

Payable May to shareholders of record on March 31; ex-div: March 30.

Perrigo (PRGO)

PRGO is a healthcare company that manufactures and supplies over-the-counter healthcare products, infant formulas, branded products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through the Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. PRGO was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

On February 18, PRGO declared a quarterly dividend of 22.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.5% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable March 17 to shareholders of record on February 28; ex-div: February 27.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

ROIC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. The company has a diverse portfolio of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States, anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores. ROIC is based in San Diego, California.

On February 18, ROIC declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.5% from the prior dividend of 19.7¢.

Payable March 30 to shareholders of record on March 16; ex-div: March 13.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

SHW develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. SHW was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On February 19, SHW declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share.

This is an increase of 18.6% from the prior dividend of $1.13.

Payable March 13 to shareholders of record on March 2; ex-div: February 28.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, TDS is a diversified telecommunications company that provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. TDS also provides a range of information technology services, including colocation, cloud computing, hosted application management, and sales of information technology hardware and related professional services.

On February 20, TDS declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.0% from the prior dividend of 16.5¢.

Payable March 31 to shareholders of record on March 17; ex-div: March 16.

Waste Management (WM)

Based in Houston, Texas, WM provides comprehensive waste management services in North America. The company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. WM’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

On February 18, WM declared a quarterly dividend of 54.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 51.25¢.

Payable March 20 to shareholders of record on March 6; ex-div: March 5.

Walmart (WMT)

WMT is the world's largest retailer and the biggest private employer in the world. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas and founded in 1962, the company is a multinational retailer with more than 11,000 stores worldwide. Additionally, it operates e-commerce websites in many countries. WMT operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

On February 18, WMT declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.9% from the prior dividend of 53¢.

Payable April 6 to shareholders of record on March 20; ex-div: March 19.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Founded in 1909 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, XEL is an operating public utility engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and the transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. XEL generates electricity from coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydro, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

On February 19, XEL declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.2% from the prior dividend of 40.5¢.

Payable April 20 to shareholders of record on March 13; ex-div: March 12.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: SHW, GPC, and GPI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

SHW's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in SHW in January 2010 would have returned 25.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GPC's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in GPC in January 2010 would have returned 12.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GPI's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in GPI in January 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Also, note this table contains the ex-dividend dates for Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders only. See Part 2 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of Dividend Challengers.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 25-March 9, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (21.Feb) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Thursday, 27 February (Ex-Div Date 02/27) Analog Devices (ADI) 2.11% $117.36 17 7.9% 0.62 03/10 Ashland Global (ASH) 1.39% $79.40 10 10.1% 0.275 03/15 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 3.99% $54.33 11 6.2% 0.5425 03/30 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) 3.96% $54.34 12 9.4% 0.5375 03/31 Badger Meter (BMI) 1.00% $68.02 27 11.6% 0.17 03/13 CSX Corp. (CSX) 1.33% $78.06 15 8.8% 0.26 03/13 Dominion Energy (D) 4.19% $89.80 17 8.9% 0.94 03/20 Dover Corp. (DOV) 1.71% $114.95 64 4.6% 0.49 03/16 Estee Lauder (EL) 0.97% $198.78 10 16.1% 0.48 03/16 Evercore (EVR) 3.02% $76.74 13 16.8% 0.58 03/13 Flowers Foods (FLO) 3.46% $21.99 18 9.1% 0.19 03/13 Monday, 2 March (Ex-Div Date 03/02) Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 3.05% $34.07 26 2.7% 0.26 03/13 Tuesday, 3 March (Ex-Div Date 03/03) Eversource Energy (ES) 2.38% $95.21 21 6.4% 0.5675 03/31 Wednesday, 4 March (Ex-Div Date 03/04) BlackRock (BLK) 2.75% $528.00 11 11.3% 3.63 03/23 Thursday, 5 March (Ex-Div Date 03/05) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) 1.69% $106.21 10 3.6% 0.45 03/20 Friday, 6 March (Ex-Div Date 03/06) Brown-Forman (BF.B) 1.03% $67.66 36 7.1% 0.1743 04/01 First American Financial (FAF) 2.76% $63.79 11 14.9% 0.44 03/16 FedEx (FDX) 1.68% $154.85 18 30.0% 0.65 04/01 Monday, 9 March (Ex-Div Date 03/09) Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 1.73% $59.00 18 3.1% 0.255 03/25 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) 1.26% $250.53 48 6.8% 0.79 03/31

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, XEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.