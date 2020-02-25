Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (02/14/20)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis, but we're back now back to looking at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of February 24, 2020.

EIA reported a crude build of 0.4M barrels, about 2M barrels less than the five-year average.

Both gasoline and diesel inventories were draws this week with declines of 1.97M and 0.6M barrels, respectively. Overall products declined by close to 1.4M barrels as the draws in the Big 3 (gasoline, diesel and jet fuel) were offset by builds in "other" petroleum products.

Total crude and products decreased by 1M barrels for the week compared with the higher five-year average of a 3.75M draw.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

So we're still at a bit of a crossroads right now. Oil prices and the overall stock market notched heavy declines on Monday as market participants priced in a longer-lasting outbreak of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, reports of increasing cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran have put the world and the market on edge. Is this a pandemic, and what will be the economic repercussions if it is so? If the countries are able to isolate the spread, then potential containment would mean that economic recovery can be had in Q2. Given the number of recent cases and spread, that's currently in doubt, and when in doubt, the market will begin pricing in the worst. Now the WHO or other health agencies have yet to classify the coronavirus spread as a pandemic, but the market is effectively treating it as such in the past three trading days.

It's exceedingly difficult to estimate demand, especially as the coronavirus is still spreading. Assumptions will change materially and frequently, thus supply/demand models will swing dramatically in the early days. In the end though it comes down to inventories. What're we seeing from an inventory standpoint? Well, what we're seeing is globally a flat inventory picture. Crude inventories in China and APAC have been increasing, but draws in MENA and Europe have mitigated the builds.

Thus, globally there's been close to no draws or builds in crude inventories for the past four weeks. Moreover, preliminary data for the past week indicate that crude stocks in China have actually been declining (20M barrels). Product exports, however, have increased. Overall this is odd because weak demand from the coronavirus outbreak should mean that product and crude stocks continue to build, particularly as the country self-quarantines. We surmise that with refinery margins healthier last week, Chinese operators may be refining products and exporting it to take advantage of the spreads (as product exports are up 13% YOY). Yet this means crude inventories haven't built that much in China, and extra products have been exported out of China. What happens when China restarts its economic engine and people return to work? You could see a stronger pull on domestic inventories, and when those run low, a pull from West as China begins to source barrels.

Now a slowdown in APAC (because of Korea, Japan, HK coronavirus outbreaks) would mean excess products and crude inventories pile-up as the economies there suffer, and demand falls off, but again that may be mitigated as China begins to pull. Too early to tell though, so this piece of the analysis will need to wait. Suffice it to say, it's clearly cloudy in oil land.

Lastly, weekly global inventory balances (per weekly data (i.e., not satellite)).

