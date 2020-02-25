Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The top three positions are Citigroup, Seagate Technology and KKR & Co., and they add up to ~55% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Jeffrey Ubben’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ubben’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Jeffrey Ubben’s ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Ubben’s 13F portfolio value increased ~7% from $9.27B to $9.88B. The number of holdings remained steady at 22. The top three positions are at ~54% while the top five are at 69% of the 13F assets. The largest position is Citigroup which is at ~22% of the portfolio. To know more about ValueAct’s activist style of value investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note 1: ValueAct has a 9.4% activist stake in Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). The stake was established mid-2015 and increased substantially in November 2015. In 2016, they got a seat in the board in exchange for restrictions including not being allowed to publicly criticize Rolls Royce. That restriction was later relaxed. Last December, ValueAct’s Bradley Singer left the Rolls-Royce board. The stock is currently trading near multi-year lows at $8.22. For investors attempting to follow, RYCEY is a good option to consider for further research.

Note 2: It was announced in January that ValueAct’s Jeffrey Ubben is stepping down from CEO role to focus on their Spring Fund. He will remain Chairman. Several other top-level management changes were also announced.

New Stakes:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), Verra Mobility (VRRM), and Outfront Media (OUT): These are the three new positions this quarter. FDX is a 0.90% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between $138 and $166 and the stock currently trades at ~$155. The 0.73% VRRM stake was established at prices between $13.80 and $15.10 and it is now above that range at $16.91. Outdoor Media is a minutely small 0.10% of the portfolio stake.

Note: Verra Mobility was known as American Traffic Solutions before the business was acquired by Gores Holdings II, a SPAC in 2018.

Stake Disposals:

Arcosa Inc. (ACA): ACA was a 0.58% portfolio stake that came about as a result of the spinoff from Trinity Industries. Trinity shareholders received one share of Arcosa for every three shares of Trinity held. ValueAct held ~21.4M shares of Trinity for which they received ~7.1M shares of Arcosa. The stock started trading at ~$28.50 and currently goes for $43.36. Last three quarters had seen a ~78% selling at prices between $28 and $38.75. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $32.50 and $45.75.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) and Parsons Corp. (PSN): These very small (less than ~0.50% of the portfolio each) stakes were eliminated during the quarter.

Note 1: Parsons Corp. had an IPO last May. Shares started trading at around $31 and currently goes for $42.24.

Note 2: PG&E had a previous roundtrip in the portfolio. It was a minutely small 0.20% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2019 at prices between $6.25 and $24.50 and disposed next quarter at prices between $17 and $24.

Stake Decreases:

Citigroup (C): The C position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $67 and $80. H2 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between $49 and $75. The stock currently trades at $72.53. It is currently the largest 13F position at ~22%. Last quarter saw a ~11% selling and that was followed with a ~4% trimming this quarter.

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is a large (top three) ~14% portfolio position established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $31.63. There was a ~5% trimming last quarter and that was followed with similar trimming this quarter.

Note: ValueAct controls ~8.5% of the business.

Morgan Stanley (MS): MS is a large (top five) ~8% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28 and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44 and that was followed with another one-third selling in the following quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. The stock is now at $49.68. Last three quarters of 2018 had seen a combined ~45% increase at prices between $37 and $55 while last quarter saw a ~15% selling at prices between $39 and $46. There was another one-third selling this quarter at prices between $40 and $52.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): The majority of the original position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $186 and $226. There was a ~50% increase in the following quarter at ~$200 per share. The next two quarters saw another ~15% increase at prices between $200 and $250. It was a top five 12.25% of the portfolio position at the time. Q4 2018 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $144 and $238. That was followed with a ~30% reduction in Q2 2019 at prices between $134 and $181. This quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between $100 and $125. The stock currently trades at $98.72. ValueAct realized losses from this position.

Darling Ingredients (DAR): The very small 0.58% of the portfolio position saw a ~9% trimming during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): LKQ is a fairly large ~6% of the portfolio stake purchased at around $27 per share in early September 2019. The stock currently trades at $32.33. ValueAct owns 5.2% of the business. This quarter saw a ~3% stake increase.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The 5.58% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$13.75 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$12.25 per share. The stock has since seen incremental buying almost every quarter since. This quarter saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $16 and $23. It is now at $21.83.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 25.6M shares (~21% of the business). This is compared to 24.89M shares in the 13F report. The increase happened at ~$20.75 per share.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Arcosa Inc. spinoff that closed in November 2018.

Strategic Education (STRA): The bulk of the ~1% of the portfolio STRA stake was purchased during the last two quarters at prices between $122 and $188. The stock currently trades at ~$158.

Note: Strayer Education merged with Capella Education in an all-stock deal in August 2018. The business was renamed Strategic Education after the close of the transaction.

Hawaiian Electric (HE): The ~1% stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $34.40 and $36.15 and increased by ~25% next quarter at prices between $35 and $39. The stock currently trades at $49.32. H1 2019 had seen a ~22% selling at prices between $35.25 and $44 while last quarter there was a ~38% stake increase at prices between $43 and $46. This quarter saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $43 and $47.50.

Note: Last November, ValueAct sent a letter to Hawaiian Electric urging the company to look outside for a successor to the CEO. ValueAct had disclosed previously that Hawaiian Electric is their largest position in the VAC Spring Fund. Part of the thesis was that Hawaii is the perfect place to power electricity infrastructure. Also, their banking business could be a source for funding rooftop solar cells.

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND): The very small 0.60% LIND stake saw a 25% increase this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 3.67M shares (7.4% of business). This is compared to 3.57M shares in the 13F report. The increase was at prices between $15 and $18 per share. The stock currently trades at $13.80.

Kept Steady:

Seagate Technology (STX): The large (top three) ~19% STX position saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50 and that was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The stock is now at ~$52. The five quarters through Q2 2019 had seen a ~47% increase at prices between $36 and $60.

Note: ValueAct owns ~12% of the business.

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a large (top five) 6.34% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 & 2012 in the mid-to-high-teens price-range. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% increase in the mid-to-high $20s price-range. There was an ~18% reduction in Q2 2017 at ~$35.20 per share and that was followed with a ~15% selling the following quarter at ~$35.90 per share. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 also saw another ~31% selling at ~$44 per share and that was followed with a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at $49.51. Last quarter also saw a ~23% selling at $53.86. The stock is currently at ~$60.

Bausch Health (BHC) previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: The BHC position is now at 5.43% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls ~5.3% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $26.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

Stars Group (TSG): TSG is a 3.60% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2019 at prices between $16 and $20 and the stock currently trades at $24.91.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018. Next quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. The stock is currently at $11.72. Ubben controls ~9% of the business. The stake is now at 3.53% of the portfolio.

AES Corp. (AES): AES is a very small 0.88% portfolio stake. The position saw a 165% stake increase in Q2 2019 at an average price of ~$16 per share. The stock is now at $20.25. There was a ~5% stake increase last quarter at ~$15.25.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): The very small 0.08% AFI stake came about as a result of the spinoff from Armstrong World Industries that closed in April 2016. The terms called for shareholders to receive one AFI share for every two shares of Armstrong World Industries held. ValueAct had 9.2M shares for which they received 4.6M shares (17.9% of the business). AFI started trading at ~$12.50 per share and the shares now go for ~$3. Q2 2019 saw the position reduced by ~75% at prices between $9.50 and $15. The ownership stake is now at 5.7%.

Enviva Partners (EVA) and Unifi Inc. (UFI): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady during the quarter.

Note: ValueAct controls 6.3% of Enviva Partners.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ubben’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYCEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.