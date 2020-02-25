Pandemic 2020 And The Markets

The bull market may struggle on, but if it doesn't this is the black swan that will get the credit for taking it down.

Just in the last 5 quarters, we’ve survived a trade war (that was not really a trade war), rate hikes that caused an unwarranted and unnecessary panic, and a barrage of unpredictable Twitter missives from the White House the likes of which the world had never before seen.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the record-setting bull market will outlive the novel coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

In January, details began to leak out of China regarding a large-scale outbreak of a novel form of coronavirus which ostensibly was transmitted from animals to humans. From purely a market perspective, this, in and of itself, is neither that uncommon nor troubling. Our models seek analogs, and quickly identified SARS (2002), Asian flu (2009), and MERS (2012) as potential reference points for comparison. In each case, initial outbreaks resulted in minimal lasting or substantial market impacts. Last month, as predicted, we saw an initial dip in the S&P 500 realized as portfolios were rebalanced to account for increased risk, followed by a rapid recovery of lost ground.

Over the course of the last week, facts on the ground have shifted our model analogs. While scientific factors such as the virus’ transmission methods, its incubation period, and fatality rates are all important, in respect to the market, the effect on production and consumption is key. Of equal importance is the perception of that potential threat in the minds of risk managers and institutional investors. Relative to the latter factors, better comps may today be influenza pandemics in 1918, 1957, and 1968.

The effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak are, in many ways, without precedent. While historical pandemics may very well prove to be far more widespread and fatal, modern corporate and public health standards, the nature of today’s intertwined global economy, and the use and availability of relevant data to risk managers together mean that the effect of an outbreak may look far different today than it would have decades ago. With major manufacturers from Volkswagen and Samsung to tech giants Apple, Facebook, and Google already significantly curtailing operations, economic impacts, relative to the size, lethality and infectiousness of the outbreak, are likely far greater than have ever been witnessed in such circumstances.

And, I predict, things are about to get much worse. With the emergence of hundreds of cases in each of Europe, South Korea, and Japan, and no sign of containment yet in sight, the effects on supply chains and ultimately consumption will grow worryingly. If you believe the markets have accurately priced in the effects of the outbreak on China, try a quick activity. Assuming that China’s first quarter GDP is likely to be cut in half is a good starting point. Now, let’s compare China’s GDP to the combined GDP of the 31 other countries, as of this writing, with documented coronavirus infections. If it seems too pessimistic to suggest that all will witness similar infection trends, then let us start only with Italy, Japan, and South Korea, where the outbreak is spreading quickly and ostensibly not under control. Keep in mind that we don’t actually need to see the same gross number of infections or deaths witnessed in China; rather, simply the presence or threat of the infection is sufficient to significantly impinge manufacturing and business at all levels. Suddenly, our immediate impacts have increased by 60%. Say what you will about the Chinese response, but if a totalitarian regime with the power to shut down entire cities and provinces at the snap of its fingers can’t stem the spread of the outbreak, are we quite certain that the circumstances won’t get worse before they get better? In places with weaker health care systems and infrastructure, such as Iran, for example, it seems extremely likely that the mortality rate isn’t actually ten times greater than has been observed in China to this point, but rather that the outbreak is already far more widespread, and far less controlled, than known or acknowledged.

Independent of this newest challenge, this business cycle is long in the tooth, with a raft of negative economic data poised to land in the coming weeks. The coronavirus outbreak itself will not independently cause a recession, but may still usher one in. Whereas Trump and the faux trade war would have shouldered the blame 12 months ago, right or wrong, I expect the outbreak to dominate market headlines the first half of this year. Only time will tell whether this is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, but, for the first time in a long time, we are content to sit out this particular dance.

