TJX: High Quality Meets Defense Against Weakening Market

Amid market chaos, TJX Companies (TJX) is gearing up to report fiscal 4Q20. The timing of the earnings release couldn't have been better, as defensive stocks may become more relevant in case COVID-19 fears continue to spread across Wall Street.

On February 26, ahead of the opening bell, the Massachusetts-based retailer will be measured against revenue growth expectations of about 6% - a rate that is moderate but largely consistent with recent trends. EPS of $0.77 would represent a 12% improvement YOY, probably driven by gross margin stabilization, opex management and share retirement.

Key items to focus on

As far as my own expectations, I believe TJX could surpass top-line consensus if HomeGoods, the second-largest of the company's four major flags, continues to recover. As a reminder, this division has been responsible for denting TJX's performance throughout fiscal 2020 on the back of execution hiccups that led to deep discounting in certain merchandise categories. Worth noting, HomeGoods has been recently called out by research firm Telsey Advisory as a key beneficiary of the recent Pier 1 (PIR) bankruptcy.

Otherwise, I expect Marmaxx (representing 61% of last quarter's total company revenues) to be the same consistent performer of previous periods, even though fiscal 4Q19 comps should be particularly challenging. In addition, I will be paying close attention to foot traffic, a crucial metric during a holiday quarter, one that has been robust across all divisions recently. I would be surprised to see consumer activity in the quarter or in the guidance for the upcoming year be severely impacted by the COVID-19 at this moment, given the retailer's footprint in areas not yet affected significantly by the spread of the virus (about 83% of the total store count in North America, where only 24 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date).

Should HomeGoods in fact turn a page at the close of the fiscal year, there is a possibility that gross margin could finally reach stability as pricing improves. Another item impacting profitability may be tariffs, although they appear to be less of a concern now than about six months ago. In addition, I anticipate a bit of operating leverage and opex control to serve as support to the bottom line, as well as continued share retirement that has averaged about 3% of the float YOY in the past few quarters.

See my fiscal 4Q20 P&L projection above.

On the stock

While I remain cautiously optimistic about TJX's holiday quarter results, I continue to believe that the bull case here is primarily supported by the defensive nature of this stock. As I have pointed out in previous articles, shares have suffered much less than the overall equities market during times of distress. Annualized returns were better than the S&P 500's by 12 percentage points during the Great Recession and by an even more impressive 45 percentage points during the 2000-2003 bear.

The downside is that TJX now trades at a higher multiple compared to year-ago levels, as the chart above depicts. Paying a 21.5x forward earnings multiple on a retailer may not appeal to the more value-oriented, cost-conscious investor. But I believe the higher price tag is justified, considering (1) the counter-cyclical nature of the off-price retail space and (2) how well TJX has been managed historically, aside from the eventual mishap as was the case of HomeGoods recently.

