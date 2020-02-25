Shale-Free Baker Hughes Best Bet Among Big Three

GE's (NYSE:GE) Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is shaping up as a big winner of the seismic shift taking place in oil and gas services by betting big on digital and gas while curbing its exposure to oil price volatility after exiting shale.

Baker Hughes was the only one of the Big Three oilfield services companies that turned in a profit for 2019. While Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) booked a loss of $10.1 billion and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported a negative $1.1 billion in the net earnings section of its financial report, Baker Hughes booked a net profit of $128 million. Exiting shale has been a smart move on the part of the company and so has its marked shift towards gas, LNG, and digital tech.

At its annual meeting and solutions fair in Florence, some of Baker Hughes's most popular exhibits were software products, along with low-emission gas turbines indicating clearly the direction the company is taking: digital tech is proving profitable at a time when the core oil business of Baker Hughes's rivals is suffering the impact of low oil prices because of their extensive exposure to U.S. shale. Gas, on the other hand, is widely expected to replace oil as the world's main source of energy at some point in the future so despite the current price slump, the long-term outlook is bullish.

Farewell to shale

The sale of Baker Hughes' fracking business back in 2017 was, in hindsight, a brilliant move although at the time it may have been seen as unreasonable by some observers: the U.S. shale industry was getting back on its feet and production was once again growing. Yet, as the Houston Chronicle's Sergio Chapa notes, the exit helped Baker Hughes turn things around and return to the black after two years of posting losses.

Now, shale is having difficulties once again: many wells are not producing as much as expected initially, as the Wall Street Journal warned last year, and banks are becoming increasingly reluctant to finance further production growth. There is also some $200 billion in debt maturing over the next four years that is staring shale drillers in the face. The 2019 results of Schlumberger and Halliburton are proof enough shale is not safe right now, if it ever was.

Energy Forward

The slogan of Baker Hughes' annual meeting reflects its new priorities. Offshore oil and gas are doing a lot better than U.S. shale, and so is LNG despite significant price pressures there, too. The long-term outlook for liquefied natural gas is upbeat: McKinsey expects annual growth rate of 3.6% until 2035. Shell also expects strong growth in both total gas demand by 2035 and LNG demand specifically. A bet on LNG is a safe bet with almost guaranteed returns.

Last year, Baker Hughes got a deal to build two liquefaction trains for Total at the Mozambique LNG export terminal, with a combined capacity of 12.9 million tons. Another deal Baker Hughes secured during 2019 was for the construction of the liquefaction trains for Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass project in Louisiana.

The full-year results support the increased focus on LNG: Baker Hughes reported a 20% increase in orders for its Turbomachinery and Process Solutions segment, while orders for its oilfield services and equipment segments added 12% each-also a solid increase but paling to the increase in LNG-related orders.

Go Digital

Baker Hughes last November announced an alliance with Microsoft and C3.ai, an artificial intelligence developer, aiming to bring, as the press release said, enterprise AI to the oil and gas industry on Microsoft's Azure platform. One could consider that the starting pistol of the latest lag in a race to digitalization.

Artificial intelligence is just one facet of the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry. Automation is also a big part of that transformation as are all sorts of other technologies aimed at improving exploration results, drilling precision, production, and health and safety-a major concern for the industry. But there's even more to digital tech that all these improvements. Some of the tech can be applied to other industries.

At its Florence meeting, Baker Hughes introduced a software platform called Phantom View, a solution to problems including remote communication among employees, data-sharing, and, notably, 3D visualization. The Phantom View platform has such accurate 3D visualization capabilities that they can be used in more than one industry. According to the person in charge of the project, Jeff Potts, the tech is already being tested at hospitals and showing promise as pre-surgery planning tool and as 3D data visualization tool during surgery.

Developing technology that can be used outside the company's current client base is yet another smart move with a view to the long term. Branching out enhances a company's flexibility and resilience to unfavorable market developments in its core business.

Financials

Baker Hughes has a market cap of about $13.4 billion with a price-to-equity ratio of 93.79. Short term debt stood at $522 million at the end of 2019, with long-term debt at $6.94 billion. Free cash flow was a healthy $886 million at end-2019, a major improvement from a negative 1.46 billion two years earlier, and dividend yield was 3.3%.

Baker Hughes' bigger rivals, in terms of market cap, have higher debt levels, too. For Halliburton, long-term plus short-term comes in at over $12 billion, of which 11.27 billion in long-term debt. Free cash flow was some $915 million at end-2019, a smaller portion of debt than Baker Hughes'.

Schlumberger's debt is the highest, at over $16 billion, including $15.69 billion in long-term debt. Free cash flow, however, was much better than Halliburton's and Baker Hughes' as well. However, Schlumberger's exposure to shale has hurt the company and will likely continue to hurt it if current trends in the shale patch continue.

In terms of dividend yield, Schlumberger does best with 5.77% but the sustainability of this dividend yield is questionable in light of the current performance of the company. Halliburton yields the same 3.3% as Baker Hughes but, again, there are doubts about the sustainability of this rate of payout.

This is not to say Baker Hughes' dividend yield is guaranteed over the long term. Earnings per share last year saw a sizeable decline of 49% and this could be cause for concern if it continues this year as well. On the other hand, it could be a side effect of the company's turnaround efforts, which would make it temporary and reversible. In any case, investors should be cautious with all energy stocks, especially those of oilfield services providers.

LNG market slump

The overall outlook for Baker Hughes may be rosy but there are certain challenges that can interfere with the company's growth plans and the current LNG market slump is perhaps the most obvious among them. LNG benchmark prices are in a bear market after they shed more than 33% since the start of the year. There is too much LNG in the world and demand is lagging behind for various reasons, including the glut.

Baker Hughes's fourth-quarter results reflect that: orders for its Turbomachinery and Process Solutions unit were down 31% from the third quarter and 10% from the fourth quarter of 2018. And they may continue falling as investments for new LNG projects becomes harder to secure amid the weak demand.

Fewer projects would mean a lot more intense competition, a situation that would be similar to what we saw in oilfield services during the oil price crash that began in 2014. However, if we are to believe long-term LNG forecasts, such problems will be temporary.

Stronger competition

Baker Hughes is not the only one aware of the potential of digital technology to drive business growth. In its fourth-quarter report Halliburton said that, going forward, it will curb its exposure to shale oil and gas, and focus more on offshore projects and digital technology. Schlumberger made an almost identical statement. Basically, after taking a battering from shale, both of Baker Hughes' biggest competitors are reorienting themselves in the same direction Baker Hughes has already oriented itself.

The digital transformation of the oil and gas industry is "a trillion-dollar opportunity", according to Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. That's quite an opportunity and by now everyone in oilfield services must have realized its potential, and not just the legacy industry players but leaner, meaner tech startups, too.

Automation and artificial intelligence are changing not just the face of the industry but the workforce, too. While there have been warnings that oil and gas is facing a talent shortage because young people just don't want to go into oil and gas, now the shortage will be due to fierce competition for the best talent in digital tech.

The GE Shadow

Baker Hughes is still part of GE and GE is having persistent financial problems that are affecting the stock performance of Baker Hughes. GE began reducing its stake in Baker Hughes quite soon after the acquisition but it is still the biggest shareholder and this could be discouraging for some investors who'd much rather buy an independent oilfield and energy technology company.

Both companies want an amicable divorce. GE could use the money it would get from a sale, and Baker Hughes would immediately become a more attractive investment target. For now, however, the timing of the final divestment remains a mystery affecting Baker Hughes appeal for investors.

So, Baker Hughes is shale-free, actively digitizing and focusing on gas for its long-term future. For now, it is a step ahead of its main competitors. Whether or not it could maintain the lead, especially as new challengers emerge in the digital area, remains to be seen. Yet the company is certainly making a strong claim for more sustainable profitability than its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.