IWM: The 'Benchmark Bubble' And Its Coming Demise

If managers cannot beat the benchmark that they're paid to beat, they'll switch from stock-picking to benchmark-matching, causing the benchmark to rise even faster.

There is a lot of chatter about how U.S equities seem to only go up. Indeed, the S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), and Dow (DIA) are all at record highs and have seen incredible performance YTD. All three of those large-cap indices also fell over 3% on Monday, sending a shock across the market.

However, if you're like me and generally focus your long-positions on the small-cap value you're probably breakeven YTD and have not kept pace with the S&P 500. Over a long enough period of time, small-cap value is known to deliver alpha over large-caps, however, this alpha has been highly negative over most of the last decade.

To illustrate, take a look at the performance of the big three-large cap index ETFs as well as the small-cap Russell 2000 ETF (IWM):

Data by YCharts

This is particularly true recently as the large-cap funds have made new all-time highs while the Russell 2000 has hardly broken above its 2018 peak.

The underperformance of small-caps is seen best using rolling 5-year alpha which measures the exposure-adjusted excess performance of each fund over a five-year period. As you can see below, SPY has an alpha of zero by definition since it is the benchmark for the "exposure" measurement (i.e Beta). Further, we can see that the Nasdaq 100, which is technology-heavy, has delivered consistently positive alpha while the Russell 2000's has been negative:

Data by YCharts

From what I can tell, the outperformance in large-caps is not due to superior fundamentals but due to what I call the "benchmark bubble".

I'd like to zoom in on the benchmark bubble's causes and the evidence for it. Importantly, now that the market is experiencing volatility, the 'benchmark bubble' may be on the verge of popping which means allocators and investors may want to look closely at the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) as a new place of passive refuge.

Introduction to the 'Benchmark Bubble'

A stock's Beta is the percent it is expected to move given a 1% change in the S&P 500. Further, Investment managers and CEOs are often paid for their outperformance to the S&P 500. The name of the same when it comes to investing is beating the S&P 500, not the Russell 2000, which, because it holds far more companies that are domestically oriented (as opposed to being large-transnational corporations), is arguably a more accurate measure of the U.S economy.

This poses as a problem for stock-pickers and investment funds since, if they pick stocks at random from the 3000+ stocks traded on major exchanges, their picks will most likely be more representative of the Russell 2000 than the S&P 500 since the Russell contains a greater portion of companies. So, if the largest 500 stocks outperform the remaining 2500+, the average stock picker (i.e the majority of investors) will 'underperform'.

The majority of investment managers and stock pickers cannot afford to 'underperform'. Indeed, they can guarantee that they will never 'underperform' by investing solely in the S&P 500 (ignoring fees). Of course, as managers give up stock picking to buy the S&P 500 index, the S&P 500 is likely to further outperform and exacerbate the problem.

This situation creates a reflexive feedback loop where more and more embarrassed "benchmark underperforming" stock pickers/managers switch to the S&P 500 index investing strategy and thereby create a bubble among large-caps.

The problem is illustrated in the chart below which shows the percent of the largest 2500 companies that outperform the S&P 500 on any given day. To show the trends more clearly, the data is a rolling over the past 252 trading days (i.e one year):

(Self Sourced)

As you can see, the majority of companies have chronically underperformed the benchmark. The 'underperformance of the majority' was particularly extreme from 2013 to 2015 but has been a general trend throughout the past decade.

Simply put, if most stocks can't beat the benchmark then most managers can't beat it. And, if most managers can't beat the benchmark then they'll look to match it (in order to ward off outflows) and the benchmark bubble grows.

The Fundamental Gap

The 'benchmark bubble' is a logical phenomenon, but there is also a massive supply of fundamental evidence for it. For example, let's take a sample of all of the companies in Seeking Alpha's database that have an MC greater than $50M and see how Seeking Alpha's "Value Score" correlates to market capitalization. The largest is Apple (AAPL) at a market capitalization of $1.37T and the smallest is Teogen Inc (TGEN) and $50M. I translated Seeking Alpha's grade score into "GPA" with an A+ being 4.3 and F being a 0.

Here is how the value score lines up with market capitalization ranking:

(Data Source - Seeking Alpha Premium Screener)

As you can clearly see, small companies = better value and vice versa. Note, this basket does include ADRs though the relationship seems to hold for them as well.

The exact opposite relationship occurs when you look at the "momentum score":

(Data Source - Seeking Alpha Premium Screener)

Interestingly, both sell-side and SA author ratings do not correlate much with market capitalization nor does growth, which is often the "X factor" when it comes to valuations. That said, larger companies tend to win when it comes to 'profitability score'.

The Bottom Line

As the market experiences some much-needed volatility, this trend may shift back in favor of small-cap companies. The reality is that smaller companies generate more earnings as a percent of price so they should outperform large-caps over a long period. The biggest factor that large-caps have in their favor today is momentum, which relates back to the feedback loop between underperformance and passive indexation toward large-caps. As that momentum fades, I believe that Russell's strength will return.

Since it may not be a great time to be outright long or short the market, I believe that a pairs trade with long the Russell 2000 ETF and short the S&P 500 SPY is the best alpha-generating trade.

The historical performance of this pairs trade can be found by dividing the total returns of IWM by that of SPY. As you can see below, the trade has a very high degree of mean reversion (meaning a major move in one direction is usually followed by a move in the opposite direction) and has been trending lower throughout the decade:

Data by YCharts

I believe that, as the market finds its "new normal" IWM will outperform SPY for at least a few years as this ratio chart bounces back up. SPY currently has a weighted average "P/E" of 24X and IWM at 18X. For the two to be equal, IWM must outperform SPY by 33% given no change to earnings in either. Given the companies in SPY have a slight profitability edge, I'd discount the pair trade's expected return figure to 15%.

While 15% may not be much, it is hedged to economic exposure and is thus a pure-alpha trade. IWM and SPY may both see declines or all-time-highs, but no matter, I expect IWM to gain at least 15% on the SPY over the coming 18 months.

