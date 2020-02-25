Altria: A Top Investment Idea For 2020 And Beyond

Once in a while, a compelling opportunity arises in the market that offers enough potential upside to truly be an event capable of altering your financial trajectory in a significant way. While there are numerous risks involved, the current state of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) feels like such an opportunity. Altria is a dividend king with dividend increases in each of the past 50 years, but the stock is trading like the company has fallen on hard times. The company is trying to transition away from its core cigarette business, and expensive commitments to Juul Labs and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) have produced little short-term results. Despite these challenges, we see a compelling two-layered bullish investment thesis that we will detail below.

High Level Thesis Outline

Our bullish thesis on Altria Group ultimately comprises of two layers. This is categorized by time horizon - the upcoming 3-5 years, and beyond that being the second layer. At a high level, Altria today offers a compelling valuation based opportunity on what continues to be a steady and high-performing legacy tobacco business. This is appealing on its own merit, but the company's defensive in nature business model offers additional appeal in the face of an overheated broader market. With the coronavirus becoming an increasing threat to trigger a global recession, Altria's value, high yield, and resilient nature are all attractive. Even if the core tobacco business erodes at an accelerated rate over the coming years, Altria's pricing power and deeply discounted valuation should provide a base for strong returns for the next 3-4 years at minimum. Management is already guiding 4%-7% EPS growth through 2022 as it is.

Beyond the upcoming few years, we need to take a step back and look at a somewhat larger picture. This is where we entertain the second layer of our bull thesis. While the legacy cigarette business has a remaining runway that is debatable in length, over the long term, Altria will need to innovate in order to support sustainable EPS and dividend growth over the coming decades. What does this future look like? Altria has begun to plant the seeds for future endeavors and ambitions. The company has spent billions to acquire interests in Juul Labs and Cronos Group. Altria is also beginning to ramp up non-combustible products, including IQOS, and "on!" nicotine pouches. The long-term potential of each of these initiatives will take several years to precisely quantify but collectively offer compelling upside. This is due to a diverse capture of nicotine consumption (actual nicotine consumption is shrinking much more slowly than cigarette volumes) and the potential emergence of cannabis.

While this means that risk is plentiful at this stage (just look at the current headlines with Juul), the risk/reward proposition is compelling because of the short-term opportunity in Altria. The long-term outlook would be too risky if Altria was trading at 2017 highs of almost $80 per share. However, investors today are afforded an attractive starting point that offers short-term appreciation/returns with the added bonus of long-term upside should Altria successfully branch into non-cigarette growth drivers. This two-step opportunity is why Altria is arguably our most compelling investment idea at the moment. Investors can enjoy a compelling valuation play on what is still a high-performing dividend king - and should be for the next several years (or longer). If long-term prospects don't turn out as hoped for down the road, investors should be able to exit the space with a nice profit. However, if Altria is able to reinvent itself through non-combustibles (or cannabis), the additional growth runway generated will result in immense wealth creation, considering the low starting point offered in today's share prices.

The Short-Term Story

We will begin by diving into why Altria is an attractive investment in the short term - regardless of any of the company's ongoing ventures. The foundation of this optimism is built on Altria's legacy smokeable products business and the stock's valuation. Despite Altria grabbing various headlines for its Juul stake and other ventures, the combustible products business (namely its Marlboro cigarette brand) is what continues to drive Altria as a whole. In 2019, the smokeable products segment accounted for a whopping 85% of operating income. Juul is actually a current non-factor in Altria's current earnings.

This heavy reliance on the smokeable products business is the primary argument against Altria. It has long been known that smoking cigarettes is a dying habit in the United States.

source: Altria Group

Industry volumes have been steadily shrinking for years, and that has picked up some in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of e-cigarettes and other non-combustible alternatives to traditional smoking. Industry-wide cigarette volumes are dropping between 4% and 6% each year, and Altria has been seeing volumes fall at an even higher rate lately. For 2019, Altria's volumes (adjusted for inventory, etc.) fell 7%.

Unfortunately, this is a reality that investors need to be at peace with. While I don't think that smoking will ever completely disappear, the contraction of volumes will someday strain the company to the point that it alone can no longer drive EPS/dividend growth.

Despite this truth, there is reason to believe that "someday" is still a handful of years away. Altria's business is uniquely equipped to drag out the financial demise of the cigarette business. The company runs a very asset-light business model. The tendency for smokers to align with brands has provided Altria with stable market share for its flagship Marlboro brand. Additionally, fallout of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement created barriers to entry for the tobacco industry in the United States and reduced the need for most marketing expenses. By simultaneously cutting costs and raising prices, operating income has been able to outrun volume shrinkage for decades.

Despite the rise of electronic cigarettes over the past several years, the running five-year CAGR of smokable product OCI has hummed along at a high single-digit rate.

source: Altria Group

The question logically becomes - is this sustainable? The answer appears to be "yes" - at least for the next several years. The United States is the world's best economy, yet the United States is just 16th if you rank countries by the average cost of a pack of cigarettes. Again, this pattern of increasing prices against volume shrinkage has been going on for decades. While nobody can perfectly predict the future, it seems unlikely that an exponential uptick in volume loss will occur.

The one main threat to volume appears to have been the rise of electronic cigarette devices. Over the past few years, rapid growth in e-cig use (especially Juul) has applied additional pressure to volume shrinkage rates.

source: Juul Labs

Altria's management team attributed an additional -2.0% to industry projections and called it "cross-category movement". However, 2019 has not been kind to Juul and the e-cig category. Political pressure has ramped up due to sharp increases in youth consumption. This has resulted in a combination of actions taken to slow the industry, including bans, removal of certain flavors from the market, and an increase of the legal age to purchase products from 18 to 21. This has already resulted in a drastic drop in the growth rate of e-cigs, detailed by Altria management in its 2019 Q4 earnings review.

source: Altria Group

This reversal of momentum should somewhat stabilize the combustible category in the short term. In fact, 2019 OCI for the smokeable products business grew 8.6% Y/Y - outpacing its trailing five-year CAGR. This despite a 7% contraction in cigarette volumes.

While it appears that Altria's legacy business segment will remain viable enough to grow earnings for the next several years (or longer), the stock is certainly trading like that isn't the case. The stock ran up to highs of almost $80 per share in 2017 (a case of overvaluation) and has retreated down to what is currently $44 per share. This being driven by PE compression, as well as immense scrutiny following the Juul stake in late 2018 (circled on the graph).

source: Ycharts

Given Altria already having to write off the majority of this investment in just over a year's time, news headlines and investor sentiment just aren't helping the stock at the moment. But because the core combustible business remains intact, the valuation has become very attractive. The stock now trades at just 10.47X 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.22. Altria's median PE ratio over the past decade has been roughly 15.7X. The current multiple is a whopping 33% discount to that. And because Altria is guided by management to grow over the coming years, the valuation gets increasingly compelling on a forward basis. If we assume Altria hits the midpoint of 2020 guidance (4%-7% growth), rough 2020 estimates of $4.45 EPS put the stock at a 9.92X forward PE. Walking into this, one might think that Altria is seriously distressed - but in reality, the company is doing great because the core business continues to perform.

You can virtually block out everything around Altria aside from its smokeable products business, and on valuation alone, the stock is a compelling investment opportunity. The decline of smoking is on a "slow burn" trajectory, and the company's pricing power should be able to produce EPS and dividend growth for the next several years (likely longer, but we are trying to be conservative).

As the stock trades today, the dividend yield alone offers investors an easy 7.6% return. Management is guiding EPS growth to a range of 4%-7% over the next three years. This would peg total returns at approximately 12%-15% per annum over this time frame. This doesn't even include the massive undervaluation present in the stock today. If you assume zero PE expansion (let's call it a margin of safety), investors are still going to exceed historical S&P 500 returns.

Long-Term Deep Dive

The fascinating aspect of this opportunity is that investors can likely swing a nice profit when they sell shares down the road. The dividend provides a high floor, and the stock itself certainly appears to have more room to run than to fall. It's this starting point value that gets us excited when we view Altria with a longer term perspective. The cigarette business alone is probably not going to support growth for decades to come. Altria knows this and has made a number of moves to gain exposure to various potential growth drivers.

source: Altria Group

These ventures can be grouped into a couple of categories. The first being centered around nicotine. While cigarette volumes are declining steadily, management is contending that people aren't completely dropping their habit. Instead, most people are simply consuming nicotine in alternative forms.

These alternatives are a major focus for Altria, and the company will begin reporting these alternatives under their own segment beginning Q1 of 2020.

source: Altria Group

The company already has an established presence in oral tobacco. Altria bought US Smokeless Tobacco Company in 2008 to give it ownership of more than 50% market share of the smokeless tobacco segment. This is headlined by leading brands Copenhagen and Skoal (among a handful of small contributors). Aside from smokeless tobacco, Altria is in the early stages of what could be long-term growth of its nicotine centric portfolio.

We have already touched on Juul a bit earlier on in this article. The uncertainty surrounding the future of Juul in the e-cig market is largely responsible for the current pressure on Atria's share price. Things are a bit speculative at this point, so we will touch on Juul from a bit more of a higher level.

Many investors will squirm at the thought of Juul and the price that Altria paid to get a 35% piece of that business ($12.8 billion). The investment has already seen large write-offs, and the deal put a lot of debt on Altria's balance sheet. While there is no arguing that short-term returns have been awful, and that Altria overpaid - it's a bit more complicated than this.

Electronic cigarettes were having a notable negative impact on combustible cigarette volumes industry-wide. With Juul becoming such a dominant force in US market share, the cost to get involved with Juul was somewhat justified (in my mind) because of the catastrophic consequences of Juul becoming too large to afford a meaningful stake in - or (worse) a competitor teaming up with Juul instead of Altria. In other words, Altria gained some exposure to all scenarios moving forward.

To date, Juul has massively scaled back growth efforts and instead concentrated on gaining favor with the US regulatory environment. Former CEO Kevin Burns has been replaced with former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite. The company has delayed much of its growth efforts in international markets. Everything in the short term is being allocated to the company's efforts to put forth a successful PMTA with the FDA and to minimize fallout from regulators for its perceived role in the teen vaping epidemic. May of this year is the PMTA deadline, and at some point between then and May 2021, the FDA will determine whether Juul's products are fit for the US market as a net benefit to public health.

Altria's management team has already indicated that Juul will provide no contributions to earnings for the next three years. Juul has become a long-term wildcard. The degree of value in which Altria receives from Juul will be largely determined by future events.

If the FDA moves to completely kill the e-cig segment in the US, the lack of an electronic cigarette in the US would further stabilize and possibly prolong the viability of traditional cigarettes. This is now just my opinion talking, but I don't foresee this as the likely outcome. Electronic cigarettes have proven themselves as a viable alternative to combustible cigarettes. And without dipping too far into conspiracy/speculative conversation, I think that a major underlying problem for government has been the lack of regulation/taxes on e-cigs/vaping rather than e-cigs/vaping itself. I am optimistic that the e-cig industry will be beaten up a bit in the public eye, but that PMTAs with the FDA will ultimately be passed. The end result will see e-cigs provided by major players such as Juul and taxed in a similar fashion that traditional cigarettes are. The tax revenues that tobacco generates are simply too large to be killed off without a comparable replacement for those funds.

Assuming Juul emerges from this storm able to continue operating, Juul will provide Altria with a strong e-cig offering for both the US and international markets. This process will take much longer than investors would like to hear given the cost of the investment, but it will also help undercut competition against Juul (as well as combustible cigarettes). I also wouldn't be surprised to see Altria move on Juul to either increase its stake (or buy the whole company) once the litigation and regulatory fallout is quantified and begins to pass.

The other major smoking alternative coming online for Altria is IQOS, originally developed by sister company Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). IQOS has already gained FDA authorization to be sold in the US and is the only heat-not-burn product with this status. Altria is licensed to sell this in the US exclusively. While Juul's potential is still largely unknown, IQOS is poised to be more of a "sure thing" in the near term. The IQOS line has become a growth engine for Philip Morris and now contributes roughly 20% of total revenues in a five-year span. It is reasonable to expect similar adoption in the US market.

Similar to the rollout that Philip Morris did, Altria is beginning the US rollout slowly. This is to learn from the process before implementing the product at scale. Altria began by launching IQOS in Atlanta, GA. Because IQOS is currently the only heat-not-burn product on the US market, the product is growing Altria's market share by converting smokers of non-Altria brands to IQOS in addition to those who smoke Marlboro and other Altria brands.

source: Altria Group

In late 2019, Altria also launched the product in Richmond, VA. The company is beginning 2020 by launching the brand in Charlotte, NC next. In the years to come, IQOS should become a notable contributor to Altria's business. The longer that IQOS functions without an FDA authorized rival, the more lucrative the long-term prospects will become.

A more recent development for the tobacco industry is the recent growth of nicotine pouches. These pouches are essentially lozenges that contain nicotine powder, but no actual tobacco. This is an emerging category that is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Altria invested to acquire 80% of certain companies of Burger Söhne Holding AG and formed a subsidiary called Helix Innovations to sell "on!" nicotine pouches. Production capabilities are beginning to ramp up, with Altria bringing annual capacity to 50 million cans mid-year and 75 million by year-end.

This collection of alternatives has the potential to help drive long term growth. Management has indicated that overall margins for these products are in line with the existing smokeless business (so profitability should remain strong as transition out of cigarettes continues). Time will be the ultimately tell, but Altria has the foundation in place to grow its nicotine portfolio in the years ahead. We will find out more over the next couple of years as IQOS and "on!" ramp up across the US.

The ultimate wildcard for Altria is the cannabis sector. Altria has gained a foothold in the industry through its 45% stake in Cronos Group. While Cronos is able to operate in Canada where federal legalization has occurred, the real upside is in a US market that is slowly inching towards eventual federal legalization.

source: Business Insider

This is another heavily speculative topic, but it's reasonable to believe that federal legalization could occur in the next 5-10 years. Legalization at the state level for both medicinal and recreational consumption is spreading. Additionally, there is widespread support from democratic presidential candidates for legalization at the federal level. And while many candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have declared intentions to prevent "Big Tobacco" from controlling the sector, it's difficult to envision a successful nationwide rollout without some sort of scaled competitive presence. A tobacco company such as Altria has the preliminary exposure to the category, the regulatory experience, the distribution, and the manufacturing similarities to at the "very least" establish a footprint. Again, time will tell, but Altria gaining meaningful exposure to the cannabis industry - either in the US or internationally through Cronos, would be an immense growth driver that would (in combination with its nicotine portfolio) establish a decades long runway for steady growth. Our dive into Cronos Group can be found here.

Closing Thoughts

We unpacked a lot here, so we will circle back to tie this off. In our opinion, Altria represents a compelling investment opportunity due to a two-layered rationale. In the short term, Altria's core business remains extremely lucrative. The company's large dividend and pricing power should provide low double-digit returns over the next several years - even if Altria grows at the bottom end of guidance through 2022.

The second aspect of Altria's appeal spans over the long term. The company is in the very early stages of rolling out various alternatives to traditional cigarettes in IQOS and "on!", while complemented by its established chewing tobacco brands. The Juul investment can be argued among investors, but regardless of Juul's eventual fate, it should provide value to Altria either directly, or indirectly (by stabilizing combustibles). Lastly, successful legalization and penetration of cannabis would poise Altria to steadily grow for decades to come.

There is speculation, regulatory, and execution risk present in the long-term outlook of the business. However, the stock's valuation today is our hedge against this. Investors can come today for the value and yield alone. The core business should generate solid returns for investors over the next few years. At some point, a fork in the road will appear. If Altria's long-term prospects underwhelm, investors should be able to exit with a solid profit in hand. If Altria's long-term catalysts "hit", investors will be positioned for immense wealth creation thanks to strong long-term growth and a low-cost position established at today's valuation.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.