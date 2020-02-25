IFN: A Consistent Benchmark Outperformer Trading At An 11% Discount, But The Indian Economy Is Precarious

If you want to buy India, the Aberdeen India Fund CEF is a superior choice due to its consistent out performance of passive ETF peers.

A major bearish problem for India and the Rupee is its chronically negative balance of trade which may inadvertently close if the country can continue to avoid catching COVID.

The Indian economy has been slowing down over the past few years and inflation is making new highs.

After decades of high growth, the Indian economy is in a rocky place. Its stock market has been flat and its currency is suffering depreciation. Problematically, growth is slowing while inflation is rising, opening the path for a stagflationary shock. Equity valuations remain high and, if a recession occurs it is likely to bring its equity market much lower.

First, take a look at the YoY growth rate of the Indian economy over the past decade:

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, growth has slowed from 10% YoY to just 4.5% on the last report. On Friday, February 28th, the next GDP report will come out and it is expected that the drop in growth will continue to the 4% level.

Usually, a drop in economic growth is associated with a decrease in inflation since demand for goods declines faster than new supply of goods. However, the opposite seems to be the case when you look at India's inflation:

(Trading Economics)

As you can see, food prices are the primary determinate of inflation in India and prices have been rising quickly. The recent spike in food inflation was originally due to poor harvests due to floods but has since shifted to "imported inflation" due to a significant shock in demand for food exports into China due to a shortage of food production caused by the Coronavirus there.

On that note, COIVD is a double-edged sword for India. India is, of course, adjacent to China which means that the country should be at high risk of catching the virus. Indeed, the country's surrounding 'Chindia" like Iran, South Korea, Japan, and the Indo-China region have all seen substantial increases in case counts, but for whatever reason, India has reported very few cases.

Of course, the virus could be catastrophic for India's nearly 1.4 billion people who are generally concentrated in its northern region. Further, because it is so large, it is highly unlikely that India will effectively be able to shut its border from all countries infected. So, either the Indian government wants to avoid causing chaos and is delaying reporting new cases, or the Indian government's "Herbal Remedies" work (or various other fringe theories). Of course, it is also possible that India has managed to control its border better than all of the countries near it.

No matter the reason, the fact remains that India's three confirmed cases that have all been marked as 'fully recovered' is far less than would be expected. As long as that is true, it is incredibly bullish for India since it could quickly become the primary producer in a region with a lack of production.

In fact, we may already see some evidence of that as India's manufacturing PMI shot up from 52 to 55 in January while China's fell from 51.5 to 51:

(Trading Economics)

So, the Indian economy is in very precarious situation. If the virus grows into India, it is likely that the negative catalysts surrounding the Indian economy (which are very similar to those of China) will be catalyzed and bring the Rupee and Indian equities down with it. However, if India's severely/chronically negative balance of trade is closed by the virus (due to excess demand from neighbors) it may kick-start India's growth engine and promote a rebound in Indian equities.

IFN: The Best Way to Invest in India

The Aberdeen Standard India Fund (IFN) is a closed-end fund that invests in Indian equities. The fund has $614M in AUM making it relatively liquid and has a fair expense ratio of 1.26%. Of course, its expense ratio is higher than would be found in an ETF like the iShares India ETF (INDA), but IFN has managed to consistently outperform its passive ETF benchmark.

Take a look at the total returns of IFN vs. INDA below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, since INDA was incepted in 2013, IFN has delivered 107% in total returns while INDA merely 36%. This is far more outperformance than I usually see with closed-end funds and highlights the fact that its slightly higher expense ratio has been worth it.

Most importantly, the outperformance has been consistent. This is illustrated in the total return price ratio of the two below:

Data by YCharts

Of course, a CEF's performance does not necessarily equal the more-important NAV performance which highlights the actual strategies returns. If you look only at CEF total return prices, you may find yourself buying far above NAV. However, IFN has actually consistently traded at a roughly 10% discount-to-NAV for years:

Data by YCharts

These data beg two questions, why is the CEF outperforming by such an extent and why then is it consistently trading at a discount?

As explained in IFN's annual report, the CEF retains the right to repurchase shares if they trade at or below a 10% discount. Further, its board has enacted a policy that calls for quarterly 2.5% of NAV capital distribution to try to promote liquidity that will close its discount. Of course, investors should not fool themselves into thinking that IFN has a 10% dividend yield. While it does pay 10% of its NAV every year, those payments are coming from capital sales and not dividend income. Its true dividend yield is probably closer to INDA's which is 1%.

So, because the fund is trading at a chronic discount, shareholders automatically get excess returns since they're effectively receiving free 10% leverage. Even more, If NAV drops 10% the fund could conceivably stay flat and its discount would go to zero. This in itself has helped IFN consistently beat INDA.

The fund has also gained from its superior active management. As noted in their annual report, the fund's managers generally avoid low-quality and/or more expensive sectors of the Indian economy. Similar to the U.S, Indian stocks have a huge variation in valuation. However, because of its investment market is less developed (in terms of number of analysts, hedge funds, liquidity, etc) there are likely more alpha opportunities for active management. This is evidenced by IFN's outperformance and detailed discussion of sector weightings based on fundamentals in its annual report.

The Bottom Line

Overall, IFN is an excellent closed-end-fund. Its managers have consistently outperformed their index by about 5% per year due to the combination of accretive buybacks and successful stock-picking/sector allocation. The fund remains at a discount, so investors are likely to see better performance in IFN than they are the passive no-discount INDA.

That said, there are serious risks to investing in India today. First, valuations remain high as INDA trades at a weighted average "P/E" of 24X. Because IFN's managers focus on value, its effective "P/E" ratio is likely a bit lower than INDA's, but no matter what India is an expensive place to invest. This is particularly true since its economy is slowing.

The primary risk I see in IFN is the Rupee. The Indian exchange rate has fallen 30% to the dollar over the past few years due to inflation and, unless India can control its inflation rate and fix its negative trade balance, more declines are likely.

While Indian stocks priced in U.S dollars have been flat for years, Indian stocks priced in Rupees are actually at an all-time high as you can see below with IFN priced in Rupees:

Data by YCharts

Now you can see that Indian stocks are actually high-momentum today which helps explain their stretched valuation. Again, this is due to the devaluation of the Rupee shown below:

Data by YCharts

If inflation continues to make new highs in India and the RBI does not raise interest rates, it will likely cause INR/USD to make new lows and bring IFN and INDA down along with it.

In summary, if I were to buy India I would buy IFN. However, the direction of the Indian economy seems to be in one of two extremes where it either recovers and gains from improved export demand due to the virus or breaks lower with the virus as a negative catalyst. I believe the direction will become clear over the coming weeks so investors may want to keep IFN on their radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.