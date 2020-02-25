No Reason To Panic Based On Valuation

A handful of highly valued tech stocks are having an increasingly large impact on broad market indices, which is beginning to distort metrics like the P/E ratio.

The current low interest rate environment is largely responsible for the high P/E ratio of the S&P 500.

Adjusting the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 index to account for the current stage of the business cycle using profit margins dramatically improves the predictive performance of the P/E.

The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is a widely used indicator of value, but historically has had low predictive power of future returns on broad market indices.

The P/E ratio is a commonly used indicator of value for broad market indices, but it has historically had poor predictive performance of future returns. The predictive power of the P/E ratio can be improved by adjusting for the stage of the business cycle using the average profit margin of the companies in the index. The P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is also highly dependent on the level of interest rates, and this must be accounted for when comparing the current P/E ratio to past values. Adjusting for profitability and interest rates indicates the S&P 500 is approximately fairly valued despite the large increase in prices over the past 6 months.

The P/E ratio is a widely used metric to indicate the relative value of equity, but it has strengths and weaknesses which should be considered. The P/E ratio is dependent on current earnings, growth in future earnings and the required rate of return on equity. When assessing the P/E ratio, each of these factors needs to be considered to determine if the market is overvalued, undervalued or fairly valued, as the P/E ratio by itself is a fairly poor predictor of future returns.

Equation 1: Fundamental Equation for the P/E Ratio

Figure 1: Historical P/E Ratio for the S&P 500

Figure 2: Relationship between the P/E Ratio and 5-Year Forward Real Returns for the S&P 500

Earnings can vary significantly across the course of a business cycle, which can cause the P/E ratio to be misleading at times. Robert Shiller proposed a Cyclically Adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE), which simply takes the average of earnings across the business cycle (10 years). This method is flawed though, as earnings are not mean-reverting and periods of high earnings growth can make the market look overvalued, even if it is not. A better method of adjusting earnings to account for variation in profitability across the business cycle is to use the profit margin, which will generally be mean-reverting. Corporate profit margins have fluctuated significantly over the past 60 years but have been centred around an average of approximately 5.9%. In recent years, the average profit margin of S&P 500 companies has trended higher as the result of favourable business conditions and the increasing market capitalization of high-margin businesses like Apple (AAPL). Although profit margins are likely to remain elevated relative to the past, it is also likely margins will come under pressure in the future due to factors like tight labour market conditions and increased regulator focus on anti-competitive behaviour.

Figure 3: Historical Profit Margin for the S&P 500



Profit margins have a low correlation with forward returns on the S&P 500, with high profit margins tending to result in high equity market valuations, which correct as profit margins revert towards the mean.

Figure 4: Relationship between Profit Margins and 5-Year Forward Real Returns for the S&P 500

The required rate of return on equity is calculated from the risk-free rate and the equity risk premium.

Equation 2: Equation for the Required Rate of Return on Equity

The required rate of return on equity has been steadily declining since the early 1980s, as interest rates in general have been declining and investors have sought higher returns in other asset classes, like equity. The current low interest rate environment looks set to continue for the foreseeable future, although it is not clear whether the required rate of return on equity will continue to decline.

Figure 5: Historical Required Rate of Return on Equity

The required rate of return on equity is moderately predictive of future returns of the S&P 500. High required rates of return are associated with investor pessimism, which tends to occur at troughs in the market. Low required rates of return are associated with investor optimism, which tends to occur at peaks in the market.

Figure 6: Relationship between Required Rate of Return on Equity and 5-Year Forward Real Returns for the S&P 500

Analyst estimates of earnings growth appear to have no predictive value for future returns. This is not surprising, as analyst estimates of growth are likely to already be priced into the market in the event that they are accurate.

Figure 7: Relationship between Analyst Growth Estimates and 5-Year Forward Real Returns for the S&P 500

While analyst estimates of future growth appear to be of little use in assessing the P/E ratio of the S&P 500, historical earnings growth sheds some light on why the S&P 500 P/E ratio has been relatively high by historical standards in recent decades. Earnings growth after 1960 has been high and relatively stable in comparison to the period prior to 1960, and earnings growth shows no sign of decline.

Figure 8: S&P 500 Historical Earnings Annualized Rolling 10-Year Growth

Shiller’s cyclically adjusted P/E ratio is a significant improvement over the P/E ratio in terms of accuracy predicting future returns.

Figure 9: Relationship between the CAPE Ratio and Forward Real Returns for the S&P 500

Adjusting the P/E ratio for the current level of profit margins significantly improves the accuracy of the P/E ratio in predicting future returns compared to the CAPE ratio.

Figure 10: Relationship between the Profit Margin CAPE Ratio and Forward Real Returns for the S&P 500

It is also important to consider interest rates when assessing the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 index, as it has a large impact on valuation through the rate at which future earnings are likely to be discounted. The relationship can clearly be seen in past data, where periods of high interest rates result in low P/E ratios and periods of low interest rates result in high P/E ratios.

Figure 11: Interest Rates and CAPE Ratio for the S&P 500

Figure 12: Relationship between Interest Rates and CAPE Ratio for the S&P 500

It should be kept in mind that using a single metric to represent the valuation of a market consisting of thousands of stocks risks losing nuance. The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index, meaning the stocks with the largest market values have the largest weight in the index, but this is not the only or necessarily the best method of constructing an index. An index could also be equal-weighted or weighted based on a fundamental metric like earnings or revenue. While a market capitalization is likely the best method for understanding the overall performance of the market over time, it is probably a poor index to understand changes in valuation over time. It is possible for a handful of mega-cap stocks in the market to become overvalued, increasing their weight in the index and distorting the apparent valuation of the entire market, and this dynamic is currently playing out with stocks like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) (FAAMG). While I am not arguing that these stocks are overvalued, they do trade on high multiples, and over the past decade, have rapidly grown in weight in the S&P 500 index, causing the P/E ratio of the entire index to increase as well.

Figure 13: Market Capitalisation of S&P 500 and FAAMG Stocks

The impact of the FAAMG stocks on the S&P 500 P/E ratio has become significant over the past 5 years and currently is causing the S&P 500 P/E ratio to be approximately 10% higher than if the FAAMG stocks were not in the index at all. The P/E ratio of an equal-weighted index would avoid this issue and give a better indication if stocks in general were highly valued relative to the past.

Figure 14: S&P 500 CAPE Ratio Inflation due to FAAMG Stocks

Removing the FAAMG stocks from the S&P 500 and adjusting the index for variations in profitability over the business cycle and for the level of interest rates, in my opinion, gives a better indication of the market's current valuation. Stocks are priced in line with the average over the past 60 years and do not appear overvalued, provided interest rates do not increase significantly in the near future.

Figure 15: Valuation Index for S&P 500 excluding FAAMG Stocks

The question of whether the stock market is overvalued largely comes down to whether investors believe:

Profit margins are at a cyclical high and are likely to decline in the future, or a changing global economy is allowing permanently higher profit margins.

Interest rates are likely to remain lower for longer, or if they will return to levels considered normal during the 20 th century.

century. FAAMG stocks are fairly valued despite their high P/E multiples as a result of their high growth rates and industry dominance, or whether their high-growth days are in the past and their valuations are likely to decline as they reach market saturation, further encroach into each other’s core businesses increasing competition and face increased scrutiny and regulation.

Events like the COVID-19 outbreak and trade tensions between China and the U.S. could cause significant movement in the S&P 500 in the short term but are unlikely to be material for long-term investors. A significant pullback in the S&P 500 therefore presents an attractive buying opportunity provided interest rates remain low.

