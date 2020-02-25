TVIX: The Top Is Likely In

The VIX jumped on Monday in one of the largest rallies seen in many years as contagion concerns spread.

If you were fortunate enough to be holding the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) over the past few trading sessions, then you’re happily sitting on nearly a 40% gain, as the VIX has spiked following a fresh wave of contagion concerns. In this article, I make the case that even though the recent gains have been strong, there is a very high probability that the pop is nearing apex and TVIX will likely fall from here.

Volatility Markets

Today’s spike in the VIX was one for the short-term record books, with the day-over-day change in the index clocking in at a near-50% rally.

While this rally certainly is noteworthy, it is important to take a step back and study historical movements in the VIX to get an idea of where volatility is likely headed following a move like this. If you’re crunched for time, here’s the basic conclusion: the bigger a volatility pop, the greater the odds of volatility dropping. In other words, the odds strongly favor shorting the VIX (and therefore, a bearish bias on TVIX) at this point.

Let’s start with a very simple metric: the outright level of volatility. Specifically, let’s ask the data what happens to the VIX when it is around today’s market level of 25.

The chart above examines the percentage of times in which the VIX is higher one month into the future by the level of the index. Given that we’re trading at 25 in today’s market, market history would suggest that there’s a 65% chance that the VIX will be lower one month from now. This data set represents the last 27 years of market action and includes everything from bull markets to financial crises. In other words, it’s robust.

Another key metric to observe is the current rally in the VIX in outright terms. For example, over the past five trading sessions, the VIX is up 11.3 points. Here is a chart that shows what historically happens to the VIX a certain number of days into the future when it rallies by this much or more.

As you can see, again, the odds strongly suggest that we are in for an immediate drop in the VIX. Numerically speaking, of all of the times in which an increase of this magnitude has occurred over the last 27 years, the VIX was lower an astounding 75% of the times over the next month. In other words, the odds strongly favor fading this jump in the VIX.

We can go on and quantify this movement in many more ways, but the results will be largely unchanged: when the VIX moves suddenly in one direction, the odds favor trading against that movement.

I’ve written about the VIX for some time now, and a very common refrain I hear is that “this time is different.” In other words, even though we have 27 years of market data which strongly suggests that a certain directional movement is highly likely, for some reason we should ignore this data and focus on today’s events as though we haven’t seen something this dramatic beforehand.

My preemptive reply to this objection of using historical analysis to help project the future is that the data set used in this series truly is robust. It includes major events like the dot.com bust, the tragic attacks on 9/11, the Great Financial Crisis, the Flash Crash, and more. When we are in the fog of war, objective analysis is, ironically, both critical to our success as traders, while at the same time being difficult to rely on, specifically because it pits us against our emotions and the crowd. In other words, if you find yourself wanting to discount the clear market statistics which favor shorting, I would gently turn the question and ask, “Why is this time so different? Have we truly never seen anything like this over the last 27 years?”

The Instrument

While the immediate market favors exiting all TVIX long positions, the underlying methodology of the instrument bears careful consideration. I’ve spent the bulk of this article talking about the present VIX markets because this is almost certainly what most individuals are interested in due to the recent volatility. However, the underlying methodology is critical to understanding TVIX, so I’ll briefly run through the instrument.

Let’s jump straight to the chase. TVIX gives a double-leveraged return of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global, and here is its long-run return.

Yes, you are reading this correctly. TVIX tracks something which drops by more than 50% per year on an annualized basis. And it gives twice this return. In other words, in a typical year, TVIX absolutely annihilates wealth of its holders. Don’t believe me? Here’s a price chart of the instrument over the past few years.

The reason why this falls in this manner is due to roll yield in VIX futures. Over the past 10 years, the VIX has been in contango on 87% of all days. What this means is that the front contract of VIX futures has been cheaper than the second-month contract on most days. This means that as time progresses, these futures prices will be converging towards the underlying level of volatility by declining in value in relation to the spot level of volatility. A chart of this process can be seen below.

This chart shows the average price of VIX futures versus the VIX itself by the trade date of a contract becoming prompt (trade date 1 = the first day in which the futures contract becomes month 1 or month 2, depending on which line you’re looking at). In other words, as time progresses towards the expiry of a futures contracts, the futures have historically declined in value towards the underlying level of volatility. To put some numbers around this, on average, the front VIX futures contract has fallen by around 3% per month over the past decade. Since TVIX is rolling exposure in these two contracts, it is directly impacted by this process.

You can play around with these numbers in many different ways, but the bottom line story is that roll yield is what drives the long-term returns of TVIX, and if you’re in this instrument for anything but the shortest of trades, your return profile will likely be skewed to the downside.

Based on the clear statistics which suggest lower levels of volatility are in store as well as the long-term negative roll on the instrument, I believe investors should exit all long positions in TVIX.

Conclusion

The VIX jumped on Monday in one of the largest rallies seen in many years as contagion concerns spread. Market statistics strongly suggest that selling after the VIX pops is a winning proposition. Roll yield has a history of destroying the market value of TVIX; look for this relationship to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.