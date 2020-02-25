VMBS: Refinancing Risk Will Limit Upside In The Short Term

While some homeowners may be holding out to see if rates fall further, Fed officials have come out recently to suggest expectations of rate cuts are too optimistic.

Despite those positive attributes, the sector may come under pressure in the short term due to lower interest rates. This environment is expected to encourage refinancing among homeowners, pressuring current yields.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index ETF (VMBS) as an investment option at its current market price. As we push into 2020, I find mortgage debt an attractive way to hedge against potential volatility in equities. This is a sector I have recommended for a while, and continue to do so today. However, there are some headwinds facing the sector, which makes me cautious on recommending a passive ETF like VMBS right now.

Specifically, refinancing risk will pose a major challenge to the sector, in terms of maintaining yield. With mortgage rates declining, many homeowners are going to take advantage of locking in lower rates, and this will undoubtedly send VMBS's yield to lower levels. This is concerning because the fund already has a modest yield at current prices. Further, housing starts are on the rise, which will increase the supply of MBS outstanding in the market. Finally, with the Fed seemingly unwilling to lower interest rates further, fixed-income sectors have lost that tailwind in the short term. This reality will also encourage homeowners to refinance sooner rather than later, if they no longer believe waiting for rates to move even lower is worthwhile.

Background

First, a little background about VMBS. The fund "invests primarily in U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by Ginnie Mae (GNMA), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC)," Currently, the fund is trading at $53.63/share and pays a monthly distribution which amounts to 2.70% annually. This is my first review of VMBS, and has come about because the fund has recently hit a 52-week high, and I believe this may be as good as it gets for the short term. To understand why, I will highlight a specific risk facing the broader mortgage market right now, which relates to VMBS because the fund is comprised completely of MBS. While my general outlook for MBS right now is modestly positive, due to the soundness of credit quality in the agency MBS space, I believe current yields are going to be pressured in the near term. This will limit total return for funds like VMBS, and justifies a more "neutral" outlook at this time.

Primary Concern: Refinancing Risk

To begin, I want to touch on the biggest area of concern right now, in my view, for MBS. As I alluded to above, this is refinancing risk, which is the risk that an investor faces if a borrower pays off a debt (such as a mortgage) early. While the investor would still get their entire principal back, they would lose out on the future interest payments, as the borrower has fulfilled their obligation ahead of schedule.

Of course, an investor who has recovered their principal can limit the impact of refinancing risk if they simply reinvest the proceeds into similar-yielding debt. However, the typical reason that refinancing occurs is because interest rates are in decline, which spurs borrowers to take advantage of the prevailing rates by paying off current debts. As such, investors are going to be faced with new investment opportunities at these prevailing (lower) rates.

The reason I bring this up now specifically, is because this is precisely the environment we are seeing in the market today. While mortgage interest rates had been on a broad decline in 2019, they started off 2020 falling further. In turn, the refinance index for MBS has moved sharply higher, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, the probability of homeowners refinancing in the short term has been rising swiftly in the new year, and that poses a challenge for investors in VMBS for the reasons I noted above. And unlike other investments that I review, that hold only a portion of their assets in MBS, VMBS is a fund composed entirely of mortgage debt, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

This tells me that VMBS is extremely exposed to this reality going forward. If refinancing activity does materialize, VMBS's yield is sure to come under pressure. Considering the yield is already quite low, at 2.7%, a hit to this income stream will make the fund much less attractive to new investors.

Time Needed To Refinance Has Been Dropping

A second concern I have directly related to refinancing risk is the amount of time it takes for homeowners to close on a new loan. This is relevant because as the length of time declines, there is a risk of seeing distribution cuts to a fund that tracks an MBS index sooner rather than later.

To get a sense of how the market has changed, consider that the average days to close on a refinanced mortgage has dropped almost ten days in just three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this presents further support for why investors may want to take action in the short term. The incentive to refinance has been rising, and the amount of time it takes for a homeowner who decides to refinance to finish the process has been dropping consistently. This means the impact of an increase in refinancing activity will hit the market, and funds like VMBS, much sooner than we are used to seeing in the past.

Fed Throws Cold Water On Further Rate Cuts

My next point has to do with investor expectations for interest rate cuts this year, and how recent statements from Fed officials should limit this expectation in the months ahead.

Going into 2020, investors seemed convinced that the Fed was likely to cut interest rates by .25-.50 basis points throughout the year. As the coronavirus became international news, expectations grew further that the Fed would take action to stimulate economic growth. However, the Fed's January meeting came and went with no action taken, and minutes from the meeting did not suggest rate cuts were coming soon. Despite this, the worsening coronavirus spurred action in China last week, which included rate cuts. This again seemingly increased the possibility that the Fed might act here in the U.S.

While Fed action is certainly possible, I do not believe we are likely to see interest rate cuts in the first half of the year. Therefore, I see market expectations that rates will decline in the near term as misguided, and would not base investment decisions off of this prediction. For support, consider that earlier in the month, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly spoke with reporters and noted she does not think the coronavirus would do anything “material” to the U.S. economy and also stated:

For right now, the way I see it is the cuts we have in place already, the accommodation, puts the US economy in a good place to weather the storm.

Source: CNBC

More recently, on 2/21, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated this sentiment. Specifically, he stated that he viewed the coronavirus as a "short-term" problem and, because of that outlook he believes "we (the Fed) don’t have to lower rates in that scenario."

My point here is that, despite recent investor sentiment, interest rates remain unlikely to go lower in the short term. To relate this back to VMBS, consider the refinancing risk I discussed earlier. From a mortgage holder's perspective, even if interest rates have declined, they may hold off on refinancing if they anticipate further drops in interest rates. Simply, why expend the time and capital to refinance now, if in three or six months you can refinance at an even lower rate?

This presumption could keep homeowners who are eligible to refinance on the sidelines, which may have been the case over the past few months considering the futures market was predicting lower rates in early 2020. Now that the Fed has seemingly ruled out further cuts for the time being, this may bring the mortgage holders who were on the fence about refinancing into the market. My takeaway would be this gives further support to the idea that refinancing risk is something that will pressure VMBS very soon, and investors should consider new positions now with care.

Rising Supply Could Also Pressure Returns

Another ongoing market development that could pressure the sector is the rising supply of mortgage bonds in the market. As the housing market has recovered post-recession, builders have started to increase their construction starts and potential home buyers have eagerly filled the void. In fairness, this increase in supply has been met so far with robust demand from investors, so there has not been much negative pressure on the underlying value of existing bonds. However, it is worth pointing out that home starts have been rising for years, and the outstanding supply of MBS is expected to show a marked gain in 2020, on a year-over-year basis, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this is something to be aware of and keep an eye on. While rising supply can have a negative effect on bond prices, I don't see this as a major risk right now. Yes, supply levels are expected to rise this year, but it is by a manageable amount, and in-line with 2017 and 2018 figures. Further, investor demand for quality mortgage assets has been high over the past few years, and I believe this demand will continue and absorb the increase in MBS this year. However, investors will be wise to monitor these figures, because if the supply spikes up more than anticipated and investor demand wanes, it could hinder total return in the space.

Credit Risk Remains Subdued

My final point has a more positive slant. As I noted at the beginning, I generally do find mortgage debt attractive right now, although I am concerned with the risk of declining yields. However, the bright spot to this sector is that credit risk has improved dramatically over the past decade. In fact, for VMBS in particular, I see the risk as quite minimal, since the fund is comprised entirely of MBS which are backed by government agencies, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

My view on this type of debt is that it is very safe, as delinquencies have been declining consistently and the mortgage market does not have the excesses we are seeing in government and corporate debt markets.

To illustrate, consider that the single-family home delinquency rate has been declining steadily for years. In fact, data released last week from the St. Louis Fed showed the current delinquency rate has just hit a fresh post-recession low of 2.35%, as shown below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

My takeaway here is from a credit perspective, mortgage debt is as safe as it has been in decades. While the current income stream could be pressured by declining mortgage rates, the risk to an investor's principal is quite low. Therefore, I believe this asset class continues to make sense for investors with a longer-term horizon, as the fundamental picture is strong. For those who are looking to add to this sector on a recurring basis, the distribution fluctuations will even out with time, and the risk to the investment principal appears quite manageable given the strength in delinquency rates for now.

Bottom Line: Get Creative

My bottom line here is that I see VMBS underperforming in the coming months as these headwinds come to fruition. However, I still believe mortgage debt can be a nice way to round out a fixed-income portfolio. So my suggestion here is to look beyond VMBS and don't just track the basic mortgage bond index. Look for funds that are more nimble, and possibly more aggressive, to buffer against this changing environment. For example, one way would be to buy into a fund with a healthy amount of mortgage exposure, but that is also diversified into other sectors. This would limit any impact from declining yields in one area in isolation.

Further, investors could look to CEFs that trade at market price discounts to NAV, which should also help limit downside, even if a distribution is cut due to the refinancing. For options, consider viewing some of my other articles on PIMCO CEFs, many of which carry substantial mortgage-related holdings, or BlackRock Income Trust (BKT), which I have reviewed on occasion and still trades at a discount. Overall, I see mortgage debt continuing to perform reasonably well, given that homeowners are seeing their equity rising and new housing starts are at manageable levels. However, lower yields are likely to challenge the sector, so getting more creative than VMBS would be my recommendation at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.