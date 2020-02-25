Bearish Divergences Warn Of A Major Top

Policy support to the market has led investors to believe that even modest corrections will be avoided. This creates the potential for waterfall declines.

Divergences between the S&P500 and the equal-weighted index are growing, while the average stock in the MSCI World Index peaked in 2018 and looks to have posted a lower high.

Market breadth is deteriorating rapidly which has previously marked short-term market peaks. We think that this time will be no different and given the level of undervaluation and mounting economic headwinds as COVID-19 intensifies, the downside potential is huge.

Bearish Divergences Rival 2000 Peak

Market peaks tend to be preceded by deteriorations in the breadth of the market advance, which is something we are seeing currently. One key divergence taking place is that between the S&P500 and the SPW – it’s equally-weighted counterpart. The S&P500 hit a new high last week but the SPW failed to sustain gains above its January high - a pattern which has occurred prior to the two most recent corrections in 2018 and 2015. Dow Theory divergence is also evident, with the Dow Transports also failing to post new highs - another feature of the two most recent short-term tops.

It is also worth noting that the average stock in the equally-weighted MSCI World Index is actually down 3% since its January 2018 peak and looks to have posted a lower high - one of many signals that the S&P500 bull market is losing steam and could be ready to turn.

There have been occasions the above indicators have given false positives, but the scale of bearish divergences we currently see is larger than anything we have seen since 2000. In fact, of the 10 potential divergences that we track a record nine are now in place, equaling the tally seen at the 2000 peak. In addition to SPW and Transports, these include the percentage of stocks hitting new 52-week highs, the cumulative advance-decline index, the VIX, junk bond spreads, EM stocks, small caps, and developed market stocks ex-U.S.

Imagining the Unimaginable

In a previous post I argued that the S&P500 (SP500) could be as much as 5x overvalued, or that fair value could be as much as 80% below current levels. The issue with many readers was not so much that stocks are overvalued but that with few alternatives they can stay that way indefinitely.

The issue here seems to be a failure of imagination. It is not that investors are bad at imagining scenarios (the fact that TESLA is up so much this year is testament to the bullish imagination) it is that investors’ imaginations grow in the direction of the market.

Policymakers have succeeded in convincing investors, and increasingly retail investors, that stocks will not be allowed to fall as every minor correction has been met with stimulus measures. Many investors are now simply unable to imagine a downside reversal just when one looks the most likely to occur. This creates the potential for waterfall declines.

Wafer Thin Risk Premiums Warn of Waterfall Declines

Our concern here is not necessarily that earnings will fall or dividends will be cut (although we do think this is highly likely) it is simply that investors will become less willing to hold stocks at current valuations. In other words, the risk premium will rise.

If we calculate the risk premium by taking long-term expected real returns on stocks, which we estimate to be the Margin-Adjusted Dividend Yield (1.1%) plus expected real GDP growth (1.0%), and subtracting long-term inflation-linked bond yields (-0.1%), the S&P500 risk premium now sits at just 2.2%. This compares to roughly 2.5% back in 2016 and 4.0% back in 2012.

The price decline required to bring the risk premium back up to these levels works out to be ~20% and ~60% respectively.

