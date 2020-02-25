A History Of -3% Down Days

Stocks caught a virus on Monday, sending the three major domestic benchmarks down 3% each. The -3.35% return for the S&P 500 (SPY) was the worst daily performance since February 2018. After a day as rough as Monday, a couple of obvious questions come to mind. How bad was the trading session historically? What tends to happen after days with similarly poor returns?

How Bad Was Monday?

Dating back to the beginning of 1928 - a period covering 23,146 trading sessions - Monday's move for the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices was the 235th worst performance in percentile terms on record. Roughly 99% of days over that time period have been better than yesterday.

Broadening this population slightly to include all trading days where the S&P fell more than 3%, there were 326 occasions. A return of -3% or worse occurred on roughly 1.4% of all trading sessions.

If returns were normally distributed, you should expect a day as bad as Monday to occur about 3.5 times per year. Of course, bad days tend to cluster in weak economic environments. In the graph below, I have depicted the number of times the market fell more than 3% on a trading day by calendar year.

Volatility begets volatility. Forty-three percent of the trading days with -3% returns happened in the inclusive five year period from 1929-1933. In 2008 and 2009, there were a combined 35 days where daily returns were -3%. That 35 day figure was equivalent to the number of trading sessions where the S&P 500 fell by 3% or more over the previous 20 years prior to the Great Recession.

The market can also have prolonged periods with low volatility. Interestingly, there were only 4 days with -3% daily returns in the period from 1951 to 1972. Cut a number of different ways, Monday was certainly unique.

What tends to happen after days with similarly poor returns?

Let's look at what has happened after similarly weak daily performances. In the previous 326 days where the S&P 500 has fallen 3% or more, the average return the next day has been +0.19%. That is much higher than the average price return of roughly 0.03% over the full dataset. While the market has tended to rise about 55% of the time after sharp down days, that above average return has come with much higher realized volatility. The annualized standard deviation of daily returns for these "next days" is a whopping 53%, more than 3x the historical volatility of the stock index. In the graph below, I have depicted the "next day" returns, which shows this heightened volatility.

Summary

I hope this article puts yesterday's movement into context. Returns this negative are not necessarily rare, but tend to happen in recessionary environments. We did not have any days this weak from 2012-2014, in 2017, or in 2019. This elongated expansion has been relatively devoid of these types of down markets. They are a feature of markets and not a bug (pardon the pun).

After moves this negative, returns tend to be positive and of above average size, but with heightened variability around that outcome. Sharp down days do not usually happen in isolation, and we could see heightened volatility ahead as markets price the uncertain impact of the virus on global growth.

