Vodafone - Assessing The Downside Risks In India

Vodafone (VOD) has invested a significant amount in India since it entered the market in 2007 via the acquisition of a 67% stake in Hutchison Essar for US$10.9Bn. It subsequently spent another US$7Bn to acquire 100% of the business (via purchases in 2011 and 2014). Over the years, the company invested substantial amounts in capex and spectrum and Vodafone Idea has continued to drain Vodafone’s cash flows in recent years. Thus, Vodafone made a EUR1.2Bn capital injection in Vodafone Idea in FY16, a EUR3.6Bn capital injection in FY17 and a EUR1.4M capital injection in FY19 (Source: Annual Reports Vodafone). Over the years, the company has invested close to US$40Bn in India. Most recently, Vodafone Idea raised EUR3.2Bn via a rights issue in May 2019 in which Vodafone contributed EUR1.4Bn via a loan secured on the company’s Indian assets (non-recourse).

We estimate the current value of all those investments over the years at zero today. Given the consistent cashflow drain, it is not surprising many investors remain worried about India. This is especially the case as Vodafone’s Idea debt load remains significant and due the recent adverse ruling in its dispute with the government. Both make it likely the company will need fresh capital in future if they cannot strike an agreement with the government. In our valuation of Vodafone, we attribute a zero value to Vodafone’s Indian assets.

We do see potential for Vodafone shares to re-rate driven by improving service revenue growth, deleveraging and the potential monetization of its tower assets (Vodafone: A Positive Equity Story Again). We see limited further downside coming from its Indian assets as we will explore below. This does make the critical assumption the company will not send any further funds to India as the company has repeatedly confirmed in recent quarterly results.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone became active in India in 2007 via the acquisition of a stake in Hutchison Essar but we will focus here on the history since 2016. That is the year Reliance Jio entered the market with an aggressive pricing strategy disrupting the entire industry (which was already competitive). The entry of Reliance Jio resulted in a period of consolidation for the industry. The exhibits below show market share data in September 2016 and the most recently available data for November 2019. The change in landscape has been dramatic. Vodafone and Idea agreed to merge in March 2017 and the deal closed in August 2018. Vodafone owns 45% of the merged entity. In the same period, Telenor sold its Indian operations to Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merged with Bharti Airtel as well and Aircel filed for bankruptcy.

The increase in competition has been one of the main drivers for the erosion of profitability over the years.

Subscriber Market Share Data India September 2016

Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Subscriber Market Share Data India November 2019

Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Vodafone Idea EBITDA Margin

Source: Vodafone Idea Annual Reports 2018/2019

On top of the dramatic increase in competition, there has been a dispute for years between the telecom companies and the government about the Adjusted Gross Revenue ("AGR") dues. Telecom companies in India need to share a proportion of revenues with the government. In October, the Indian Supreme Court gave an adverse judgement in the adjusted gross revenue case against the industry. Following the supreme court ruling, Vodafone Idea recognized an INR257Bn charge (US$3.6Bn). The company also took an INR40.3Bn impairment. As a result, the company had also to revise the recoverability of its deferred tax assets leading to a further INR139.4Bn impact on the bottom line. All this contributed to the INR509Bn loss for the second quarter of 2019 (US$7Bn).

The fines and charges put significant pressure on Vodafone Idea which has a large debt load. At its most recent financial results, Vodafone Idea reported net debt of INR1.1trillion. This compares to analyst consensus for an EBITDA of INR125Bn for the year ending Mar-20 and INR177Bn the following year (Bloomberg consensus). With the potential for significant fines, the company remains in a precarious financial position. The company is actively seeking various forms of relief from the Indian Government to ensure that the rate and level of payments it makes to the Indian Government are sustainable and it can meet its other commitments as they fall due (as per the company’s most recent quarterly report). In November, the Department of Telecommunications granted a two-year spectrum moratorium to the industry which offers some relief on near term cash flows. In January, the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by Vodafone Idea and other industry participants in relation to the AGR judgement. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Limited have subsequently filed modification petitions to request the Court to order the Department of Telecommunications to determine a payment schedule in relation to AGR dues and other reliefs.

Indus Towers

Indus was created in 2007 as an independent tower company by the merger of the tower portfolios of Bharti, Vodafone and Idea. Vodafone and Bharti each held a 42% stake while Idea had a 16% stake. Today, Indus Towers is jointly owned by Bharti Airtel (42%), Vodafone (42%), Idea Group (11.15%) and Providence (4.85%). On 25 April 2018, the companies announced the creation of a pan-Indian tower company through a merger with Bharti Infratel (press release). Following the merger, Vodafone would own 29% of the enlarged group. The merger would create an Indian Telco towers leader with over 163k sites and a 42% market share. As per the press release at the time, the transaction would see Indus Towers valued at US$10.8Bn which implied an equity value of EUR3.5Bn for Vodafone.

The merger provides an option for Idea group to cash-out its 11.15% shareholding in Indus Towers for cash based on a valuation formula linked to the VWAP for Bharti Infratel’s shares during the 60 trading days prior to completion of the merger. The merger was originally expected to be completed by March 2019. As of today, the merger is still awaiting regulatory approval from the Department of Telecommunications. At its most recent results, Vodafone stated they extended the long stop date on their agreement to merge Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel.

Assessing the remaining downside

On recent results calls, Vodafone has repeatedly confirmed that it will not send any further capital to Vodafone IDEA. Following the second quarter loss for Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Group recorded a charge for the resulting losses that led to a carrying value of 0 for Vodafone Idea as of September 2019. The Group’s carrying value as of March was EUR1.4Bn. Vodafone has a EUR1.3Bn non-recourse loan that was taken at the time of the equity injection into India.

In its H1 filing, Vodafone stated: ”As part of the agreement to merge Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, the parties agreed a mechanism for payments between the Group and Vodafone Idea Limited ("VIL") pursuant to the crystallization of certain identified contingent liabilities in relation to legal, regulatory, tax and other matters, including the AGR case, and refunds relating to Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Any future payments by the Group to VIL as a result of this agreement would only be made after satisfaction of contractual conditions. Having considered the possible future developments for VIL, the Group has concluded that there are significant uncertainties in relation to VIL’s ability to settle the liabilities relating to the AGR judgement and has not assessed a cash outflow under the agreement to be probable at this time. The Group’s potential exposure under this mechanism is capped at INR 84 billion (€1.1 billion)”.

As highlighted above, the implied valuation for Vodafone of its stake in Indus Towers in 2018 was EUR3.5Bn. The carrying value of Vodafone's 42% holding in Indus Tower amounts to EUR0.6Bn. Given the income is dependent on Indian telco companies (including Vodafone Idea), the current stress in the market might further impair the value of Indus Tower as well. We have included a zero value for Indus Towers as well to offset any potential liability under the indemnity agreement.

Conclusion

We see potential for Vodafone shares to re-rate driven by improving service revenue growth, deleveraging and the potential monetization of its tower assets. The company's service revenue growth turned positive in the second quarter and is expected to further stabilize in the coming quarters. Vodafone has taken several initiatives to drive leverage down and we see the room for the company to achieve the lower end of its leverage target (2.5x). Continued cost discipline and stable capital intensity should also support FCF generation supporting the attractive 5% dividend yield. While India remains a risk, we think it is adequately priced and ascribe no value to Vodafone India. We believe the majority of investors are not ascribing much value either. As long as management remains committed to not sending any more funds to India (something they have repeatedly reiterated), there should be limited downside risk from India.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.