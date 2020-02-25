J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.: Shareholders Have More Concerns Than Brokerage And Intermodal Headwinds

With the shares already trading at 23x earnings, 5x book value, and 1.4x EV/Sales, in light of ongoing cyclical challenges and suboptimal spending, these multiples seem a bit overreaching.

Earnings per share appear to be growing, but some calculations reveal this growth is mostly due to a lower effective tax rate and lower share count.

However, that growth has come at the expense of higher selling, general, administrative, and operating expenses per dollar in sales, with interest expenses now running 50% higher since 2016.

Introduction

Centaur Investments is pleased to initiate coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) with a “Sell” opinion and $85 price target. When J.B. Hunt published their Q4 2019 financial report last month, the press release highlighted notable improvements like full year and fourth quarter revenue growth of 6% year-on-year, and full year and fourth quarter operating income growth of 8% and 67% year-on-year, respectively. Similarly, full year and fourth quarter 2019 earnings per share increased by 7% and 67% year-on-year, respectively. Overall, the report presented a blue-sky picture of the nice parts of the business. However, last year was a challenging period for both freight brokers and truckload carriers who experienced a 14-month-long stretch of shipping volume declines.

But navigating a volatile freight environment which presented headwinds to their brokerage and intermodal business segments was not the only concerning development. When Centaur Investments reviewed the company’s historical financial statements, we found that aside from cyclical industry issues, some capital spending decisions appear to be costing shareholders a lot more in earnings per share than they realize. The net impact that these financial decisions had on earnings is masked by the company’s top line growth over the last three years. It’s possible that some investors are unintentionally ignoring these costs when they analyze the company’s top and bottom line expansions in isolation. In this latest analysis, evidence of these costs will be presented along with an argument for why investors should discount the company’s shares as a penalty for the cost of suboptimal capital spending.

Earlier this month J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) joined the list of trucking companies that announced leadership changes. Following the lead SAIA, Inc. (SAIA) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), in a press release J.B. Hunt’s revealed that their chief financial officer would be stepping down on March 1. David Mee has been responsible for overseeing investor relations, accounting, finance, legal, risk management, and human resources since being promoted to the CFO role in 2009. The news comes as the company faces cut-throat competition in the brokerage space from Amazon and Uber among other players. In more recent years, J.B. Hunt’s management has pursued an acquisitions-centered growth strategy combined with heavy investment in software development.

As a side note to the reader, unless otherwise stated, all financial and other information (except for calculations) cited in this article were sourced from the company’s latest quarterly report, conference call transcripts, and other SEC filings.

The Short Thesis

J.B Hunt is currently attracting valuation multiples of 23x earnings, 5x book value, and 1.4x EV/sales, and 10.5x EV/EBITDA. These multiples appear to be sustained by J.B. Hunt’s growth driven a push to expand final-mile services, dedicated contract services, and private fleet conversions organically and through acquisitions. Additionally, expected returns from JBHT’s heavy spending on software development and marketing to achieve scale through a software platform called “J.B. Hunt 360,” also appears to be part of what’s supporting these multiples. However, this approach to growth has some caveats and ignores opportunity costs, both of which will be addressed in this article.

While the company is spending on acquisitions, software development, and marketing, they are also repurchasing shares, paying out dividends, and adding debt at a higher effective interest rate. Centaur’s reasoning is that although the company’s capital structure carries an acceptable weighted average cost of capital of ~3.7%, this combination of spending is suboptimal for the company. Furthermore, this inefficient spending may demonstrate managements indifference towards valuable opportunity costs; costs which have so far gone unnoticed by market participants.

It is equally concerning that management’s promise of high returns is based on faith that the company will deliver scale and efficiency in a highly competitive environment. Management guidance is also not very helpful in projecting out some kind of performance or margin benefit from their strategy. Here’s an idea of how vague communication has been with respect to some of the more challenging segments of the company.

The dialog that follows is an between David Vernon, an industry analyst from Bernstein, and J.B Hunt’s managers during the company's Q4 2019 conference call hosted in January.

David Vernon:“Dave or Shelley, could you help us kind of ring-fence kind of what the operating loss could be in DCS for 2020? I know the sequential rate has ticked up a little bit. Obviously, there's volatility on the gross margin side. But is there like a tens of millions-of-dollar range you can put around what the operating loss should be for 2020?” Darren Field:“Are you asking for guidance?” David Vernon:“No, I'm asking for a directional range on what the loss should be around ICS for 2020.” Darren Field:“Zero to $400 million. I don't know. David, that's what Shelley was talking about. It's a little early to try to quantify that. A lot of it is going to be dependent upon the market and we're seeing some mixed signals in the market as it is right now. We have a pretty good idea of what we're going to spend on tech and what we're going to spend on people. But how all that shakes out at this point, it's too early to give any kind of range.” David Vernon:“All right. Well, maybe as you think about the volume growth in ICS coming in at 3%, I understand the LTL is falling off and TL is growing in there. If we kind of -- when should we expect us to lap that sort of LTL decline and see a pickup in the volume growth? Obviously putting a bunch of capital to the business, you'd expect to see some more volume running through it. Like when -- is that a 2020 thing? Or is that a 2021 thing?” Shelley Simpson:“So, we watch both revenue and volume. Our LTL volume will have a much lower revenue per load or revenue per shipment in total. I would say, throughout this year, you should see an accelerated change in what's happening with our total revenue, and that's going to be the number that we'll watch most closely. I would think you'll start to see that in Q1. Shipments, I'm not totally sure how much faster we're going to grow TL and what's going to happen inside LTL, so I can't really say when we may or may not lap that.” David Vernon:“Is there a time when the LTL headwind is sort of lapped? Or is that just -- you're not going to give us any sort of additional insight into that?” Shelley Simpson: “ Yes. No more insight.”

Aside from these vague responses, management is also cautioning investors to expect continued financial “fuzziness” as technology spending will carry on for another four to six quarters in an uncertain freight market environment. The main idea here is that if the company’s promise of high returns and scale does not materialize over the next twelve to fourteen months, the spending and leverage may start to dig deeper into earnings, producing the catalyst needed to confirm our short thesis.

To back up this idea that J.B Hunt’s spending is suboptimal and further support this thesis, there are a number of topics that need to be covered. First, the question of why J.B. Hunt is spending so much on software development must be addressed. Secondly, the company’s financial performance, capital structure, and spending must be put under a microscope. Lastly, the gaps in the company’s growth strategy must be identified for the reader. So, before moving on to the financial performance analysis, let’s discuss a bit of history to explain why J.B. Hunt is shifting additional capital towards software development.

Why JBHT Pivoted from Logistics to Software

In November of 2014, the company launched a new digital freight services platform called “J.B. Hunt 360.” Since then, management has committed to making substantial investments to continue developing the platform. The idea was that proprietary software would enable the company to capitalize on digital freight markets, protect its market share, and help expand into new business.

Management’s decision to make these investments came at a time when major freight brokers like DAT Solutions and C.H. Robinson were embracing similar technology to help match shippers with carriers at better rates. They were encroaching deeper into J.B. Hunt’s territory and the company needed to evolve.

While spot market freight by nature is intensely fragmented, it was once a much more complex process. When the trucking industry was deregulated in the 1970’s spot market freight activity exploded. The initial system that was formed relied mostly on word of mouth and handwritten notes left at truck stops. Those notes evolved into a network of digital monitors available at truck stops around the country.

Drivers, shippers, and freight brokers relied on a network of fax machines and telephone systems to book freight. In fact, this is actually how DAT Solutions got its name. DAT was originally started as “Dial-a-Truck” by an observant owner of a truck stop. To match shippers with carriers, DAT and other freight brokers survived by keeping a small part of the transaction cost for themselves.

Eventually, all this activity shifted to online-based load boards where independent contract carriers searched for loads which they booked by phone, fax, and email. In the age of the new economy, software and automation is rapidly replacing these legacy systems. Newcomers like Amazon Freight and Uber Freight now offer mobile apps that allow carriers to quickly compare rates and book loads right on their mobile phones.

With the advent of machine learning and data analytics running on the back end of these apps, carriers are now automatically matched with the best rates in their market. Additionally, some software is capable of automatically booking back-haul loads for carriers based on supply, demand, location, and other available data.

Aside from this general brokerage industry shift to mobile platforms, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Uber Technologies' (NYSE:UBER) foray into spot market freight is yet another reason for J.B. Hunt to spend heavily on software development and marketing. These two technology-centered businesses garner virtually unlimited capital restrictions, and this enables them to rapidly enter new markets by offering ultra-competitive rates to independent contract carriers. Though Amazon Freight just entered the space just last year, some early reports suggest they are already undercutting competitor rates by as much as 26% to 33%. Needless to say, competition is hot in the freight brokerage space. Investors must ask themselves if J.B. Hunt’s 360 platform can deliver results in this money-losing environment. To address this question, the next few sections will put J.B. Hunt’s financials under a microscope.

J.B. Hunt’s Top Line Expansion Seems Impressive, In Isolation

J.B. Hunt’s financial performance is central to the argument presented in this article. So, let’s review the company’s financial statements dating back to 2014. It’s important to note here, that the focus will mainly be on the company’s financial performance from 2016 onward. This narrow scope is due to the company’s pace of revenue growth which accelerated after 2016. Additionally, 2016 serves as a solid baseline for comparing financial figures after the 2017 corporate tax cut went into effect. Starting with the top line, observe how much JBHT’s total revenue has grown over this time frame.

Operating Revenue Growth (Figure 1)

Source: SEC.GOV, Centaur Investments

The figures presented above support the statement made earlier that some investors may be impressed by simply looking at JBHT’s revenue growth in isolation. Since 2014, operating revenue has grown by 60% at a compounded annual rate of about 10%. Last year, total operating revenues were nearly 40% higher than they were in 2016. Note that the bulk of revenue growth occurred from 2016 onward. This coincides with the launch of J.B Hunt 360 platform and the push to expand their asset-based services.

In mid-2017 the company acquired Special Logistics Dedicated for $136 million, leading to year-on-year revenue growth of 17.4% by 2018. Though that growth was driven partially by a peak in freight volumes, as U.S. companies rushed to boost inventories ahead of new tariffs. The company also acquired Cory First Choice Home Delivery for $100 million in January 2019 and closed on RDI Last Mile Co. for an undisclosed sum in December.

In addition, the company opened at least a dozen sales offices in key markets, in this five-year span. This includes the addition of their first enterprise sales office in Mexico after 25 years of brand presence in that market. Additionally, the launch of J.B. Hunt 360 in 2014 enabled the company to tap further into the “gig economy” of independent contract drivers, shifting their operations closer to a more asset-light model. Still, investors should know that J.B. Hunt’s revenue growth has not necessarily translated into additional profits.

While the J.B. Hunt’s 360 platform seems like a great move for the company, it does carry additional costs. For instance, additional spending goes into the development and launch of new software products like Marketplace 360 and 360box, which create new verticals from the 360 platform. However, each additional launch requires incremental spending on marketing and software development talent. To quantify all these additional costs, the next section offers a closer examination of the company’s operating expenses for a better perspective.

J.B. Hunt’s Operating Expenses Reveal More Information (Figure 2)

Source: SEC.GOV, Centaur Investments

Having established how striking top line growth looks in isolation, the company’s operating expenses tell a different story. Naturally, a growing business will experience operating costs that increase proportionately with revenues. The figures presented above underscore the toll J.B. Hunt’s expansion has taken on operating income. Specifically, numbers highlighted in red are key areas that have deteriorated somewhat since the company’s top line started accelerating. A similar report is found in the company’s 10-K filings. It should be noted that contrary to what’s found in their 10-K filings, Figure 2 above excludes fuel surcharge revenues, as inclusion of those revenues seems to be a bit misleading.

Also note how SG&A is trending above pre-2017 levels, which may suggest that J.B. Hunt’s acquisitions have also contributed to the rise in operating expenses, to some extent. The increase in insurance and claims expenses may also be indicative of negative impact from acquisitions. Though rising insurance expenses are partially explained by rising insurance rates across the industry, footnotes in the company’s 2018 10-K filing show it is “primarily due to higher incident volumes.”

As mentioned earlier, higher SG&A expenses can also be linked to the company’s technology related investments. Evidence is found in the Q4 2019 conference call prepared remarks, where management lightly mentioned what was affecting their operating income.

“ Our operating income declined as we continue to disproportionately invest in a disruptive technology of Marketplace 360.” – Brad Delco, VP of Finance at J.B. Hunt

A bit more about this development will be discussed in detail in a later section. The main takeaway here should be that J.B. Hunt’s operating ratio and margins are clearly headed in the wrong direction. Despite this, management continues to warn shareholders that CAPEX spending will remain elevated for four to six additional quarters. They are also not providing any guidance on growth, margins, or specific details on spending which paints a vague picture of J.B Hunt’s future.

With little useful guidance to go off, it’s difficult to assess where certain key expense areas will head in that time frame, given the current brokerage and truckload freight environment. Naturally though, there will be some investors who view these plans as bold move by management. So, for added contrast, here are some recent remarks made by USA Truck’s (USAK) CEO on this same topic.

“We have studied this market closely and have come to believe that typical down markets in the brokerage space have generally been supply side issues. And while there is no doubt that there is excess supply, i.e. capacity in the market today, we have also come to realize that what we are seeing is exacerbated by the number of brokers competing in the market and a demand side issue as well. By our estimates, the number of licensed brokers has grown 40% to over 18,000 licensed brokers since 2009, which creates a hyper-competitive, and in some cases irrational competitor set. And there are many outside sources that have documented the soft demand measured in load count or loads per available tractor. Think about what that means? We have oversupply, low demand and more competitors than ever in this low-margin environment. And so, with that backdrop, we see two really distinct approaches to this market. One, gain critical mass at any cost; the second is hold fast to develop margin opportunities where they exist, preserve relationships and lower transaction costs to remain relevant until the supply-demand equation balances out. The first option to us is a bit like the time-honored question of why don't you wrestle with a pig? And of course, the answer is because you both get dirty and the pig likes it.” – James Reed, President and CEO at USA Truck, Inc.

It’s a lengthy quote, but highly applicable to this case. In fact, What Reed describes is literally what is happening in every market J.B. Hunt is operating in. And the first approach Bates describes is exactly what JBHT’s management appears to be doing. Whether or not this approach is right for the company, is something that market participants must ultimately decide. There’s more to be said on this topic, but a few items still need to be discussed before some closing arguments are made. The next section will address the company’s tax benefits, and call into question the company’s return on those tax benefits.

Adjusting J.B. Hunt’s Net Income For 2017 Tax Cuts

Financial markets are composed of speculators and investors, many which are myopic by nature. This is part of the reason why quarterly earnings draw so much attention. Both investors and speculators tend to pay close attention to earnings per share, and immediately compare those results with analyst estimates and prior period results. That’s why the information presented in the next three sections is fundamental to the thesis introduced early on in this article.

Pre-Tax VS Taxed Income Growth (Figure 3)

Source: JBHT’s SEC 10-K Filings

Figure 3 pictured above contains a snapshot of J.B. Hunt’s historical EBIT, income tax expenses, and net income as reported in their 10-K filings. An objective of this section is to use this information to compare the company’s EBIT and net income growth with operating revenue growth. Another objective is to demonstrate that after adjusting for income tax expenses, J.B. Hunt’s net income has effectively declined since 2016. You may have noticed that figures for FY 2017 are outlined in grey in each of the tables presented. This is because 2017 was a unique tax year for most U.S. corporations. The passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is rewarding many U.S. companies with a generous windfall in tax benefits.

One way to contrast the difference between JBHT’s operating revenue and net income growth rates is to study the change in EBIT over the same periods. One can immediately see how tax benefits conceal real net income performance. From 2016 to 2017 EBIT declined by -14.5%, while net income “grew” by almost 60%. Also, note that although EBIT experienced sequential growth since 2016, EBIT was effectively lower every single year than it was in 2016. Prior to this, the company seemed to be on the right track.

During FY 2019 net income was 19.5% higher than it was in FY 2016. This seems quite impressive and right on track with operating revenue growth of 35% for the same period. However, an adjustment for income tax benefits tells a different story. To make the adjustment for tax benefits, the effective income tax rate for 2016 was applied to EBIT for subsequent years. This calculation estimates that tax benefits have helped inflate the company’s net income by $316.6 million in 2017, $91.6 million in 2018, and $93.4 million in 2019, which in turn affects the return on assets which investors see on their Bloomberg terminals.

It’s tempting to stop right here to consider that tax benefits are real earnings which both companies and shareholders really do benefit from. However, what investors should really think about is what the company is doing with the tax benefits, and if net income is in fact growing proportionally after adjusting for these benefits.

Top Line Expansion at an Unreasonable Cost

Once more, the purpose of this analysis is to argue that J.B. Hunt’s spending is costing shareholders a lot more than they realize, and that no specific profit outcome is guaranteed. To recap what has been discussed so far, J.B Hunt is spending aggressively to capture growth while facing cyclical challenges, but their operating expenses are rising disproportionately. Meanwhile, millions of dollars in income tax benefits are keeping those added expenses from fully showing up on the bottom line. While this sounds like it’s working as intended, there are still additional costs hidden in the details of the company’s balance sheet and cash flows statements that have not yet been addressed. In this section, those additional costs will be introduced.

Figure 4 found below reflects a snapshot of key line items in the company’s historical balance sheets and cash flows statements. The corresponding acid test and return on asset ratios are also included. Note that the adjusted ROA ratios below deduct the estimated tax benefits from net income for better comparison. As the figures demonstrate, J.B. Hunt’s leverage usage is almost like having a maxed-out credit card and using it for purchases immediately after making the monthly payment.

JBHT's Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Line Items (Figure 4)

Source: JBHT’s SEC 10-K Filings and 4Q 2019 Earnings Report

Per company SEC filings, in 2014 the company’s total long-term indebtedness was $683.5 million. In 2015, the company issued $350 million in senior notes which put the total long-term debt balance at $998 million. The effective interest rate paid in that year though was only 2.6% compared to 3.9% in 2014. For FY 2016 the long-term debt balance declined somewhat to $986.3 million but increased again in the following year by about $87 million.

In 2018, that balance again declined by about $187 million. However, the company’s effective interest rate shot up to 4.5% and as a result, total net interest expenses increased by 41% over 2017. According to their 2018 10-K filing, the increase was due to “an increase in average debt levels, higher effective interest rates on our debt, and expenses incurred to refinance our revolving line of credit compared to 2017.” By the end of 2019, the company’s total long-term debt balance was $1.29 billion, and interest expenses increased year-on-year by another 4.1%. Since 2016, long-term debt has increased by 31% and net interest expenses have surged 110%.

Another interesting point about J.B. Hunt’s financial management relates to this note found on page 9 of their Q3 2019 10-Q filing, which describes the company’s interest rate “hedging program.” It’s interesting that the company has an “appropriate mix” of fixed and variable-rate debt considering they’ve pledged zero assets to obtain credit, and their weighted average interest rate on $1.3 billion in senior notes of 3.70% is lower than some consumers’ mortgage rates. It seems the only thing this interest rate swap has managed to do reward investment bankers while raising JBHT’s 3.30% rate on their $350 million note to 4.04%.

J.B. Hunt’s Interest Rate Hedging (Figure 5)

In an article dated September 2019, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Patrick Doyle pointed out that J.B. Hunt has spent approximately $1.2 billion on stock buybacks and paid out over $600 million in dividends since 2014. These facts are confirmed in Figure 4 which is presented just above. It’s quite astonishing how management can justify spending that much on share repurchases, while relying on debt and credit to fund top line expansion and software development. It’s common to hear some investors refer to companies that regularly repurchase shares as a having “shareholder friendly” management. Some even suggest that share repurchase programs “return” capital to shareholders. Now, J.B. Hunt’s $610 million or so in dividends has unarguably been returned to shareholder pockets. But what about the $1.2 billion in buyback activity? Well, that portion was hardly returned to shareholders at all. On the contrary, it seems the decision to repurchase shares was more of the same short-sighted financial spending behavior and here’s why.

J.B. Hunt’s 5-Year Stock Price Chart (Figure 6)

Data by YCharts

Share repurchase programs sometimes serve to benefit corporate executives through equity-based compensation. This is particularly true when insiders regularly sell their vested shares, as is the case here. As the stock chart pictured above shows, J.B. Hunt’s stock price hasn’t exactly outperformed despite the quantity of repurchased shares. A better investment would have been to invest that $1.2 billion back into the business instead of borrowing. In combination with the $500 plus million and counting in tax benefits the company is receiving, this could have easily funded the additional SG&A required to grow their developer headcount. Something that’s critical for delivering the periodic feature updates that keep their J.B. Hunt 360 platform competitive.

Lastly, if management wanted to get ahead of Amazon, Uber, C.H. Robinson (CHRW), XPO Logistics (XPO), Knight-Swift (KNX), and the endless list of freight brokers throwing dollars into software development, they may need to decide if they want to invest in the business or pay dividends. A dividend yield of less than 1% is unlikely to make the shares any more appealing to investors. Yet the payout amounts to over $100 million in capital per year that can go towards CAPEX investment or acquisitions. J.B. Hunt has the margin headroom and business model to potentially self-fund and compete toe-to-toe with the tech giants entering the freight brokerage arena. They’re simply not managing their spending properly, and that should be enough reason for investors to discount the shares.

Adjusting JBHT’s EPS for Buyback Activity & 2017 Tax Cuts (Figure 7)

Source: Financial Data from JBHT’s SEC 10-K Filings

This final section will assess the combined effect that buybacks and tax benefits have had on earnings per share. The objective is to demonstrate that earnings per share generated by the business’ assets has been a lot lower than investors realize. To prove this, let’s start by comparing reported diluted EPS for FY 2019 which totaled $4.75 compared with $3.81 for FY 2016. That delta represents a 24.6% increase in per share earnings since 2016, which is impressive. Now consider that during this period, J.B. Hunt’s diluted share count declined from 113.4 million shares to 106.3 million shares due to buyback activity. The calculations presented the Figure 7 above adjusts reported EPS for buyback activity by using FY 2016’s lower share count to calculate EPS. The math shows that real EPS generated by J.B. Hunt’s assets were actually $0.13 lower in FY 2017, $0.11 lower in 2018, and $0.20 lower in 2019.

Adding to this, consider the impact tax benefits had on EPS as discussed in the section titled “Adjusting J.B. Hunt’s Net Income For 2017 Tax Cuts.” Using the calculation for tax benefits worked out in that section (See Figure 3) and FY 2016’s lower share count, the real EPS generated by business assets were actually $2.79 lower for FY 2017, $0.92 lower for FY 2018, and $1.02 lower for FY 2019 compared to what was actually reported.

Altogether, EPS was down -14.5% sequentially in 2017, -7.9% sequentially in 2018, and -2.1% sequentially in 2019 when compared against FY 2016 EPS. This means reported earnings are actually -47.2% lower in 2017, -20.8% lower in 2018, and -21.5% lower in 2019 if you back out tax benefits and buyback accretion. In other words, an entire $1.02 out of J.B. Hunt’s reported EPS of $4.75 in FY 2019 is directly linked to tax savings and buyback activity, not actually business growth or improvement.

Though the impact appears to be subsiding relative to 2016 as the business continues to grow, the tax benefit and buyback impact is something investors should keep an eye on moving forward. One reason is that the trend in EBIT and net income is largely dependent on outcomes that are unknown. For instance, J.B Hunt’s growth rate may not be sustainable, or perhaps SG&A expenses may rise further.

Another factor to consider is the possibility that these tax benefits may not be permanent at all. In thinking of such circumstance, a quote by Warren Buffett comes to mind. “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” Which is why it’s important for investors to consider the effect on cost of capital, and the opportunity costs of borrowing with interest instead of self-funding CAPEX investment when the business is able to do so.

Leading Back to JBHT’s Key Growth Initiatives

Before concluding, as noted in the introductory section, there are some gaps in J.B. Hunt’s growth strategy which must be addressed. First, investors should be aware that company managers often use words like “disruptive technology” to impress investors and analysts.

It’s also important for investors to understand that J.B. Hunt’s investments in technology are not completely unique or original ideas. Many industry competitors have either launched or are currently working on similar platforms to J.B Hunt 360. The Wall Street Journal article linked in the previous section summarizes some of this competition. Additionally, there are other software pure-play companies like Manhattan Associates (MANH) that have been active in the transportation and warehouse management software space for decades.

Moving on to the gaps in growth through acquisitions, during J.B. Hunt’s 4Q 2019 conference call, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse asked:

“You've obviously done a number of acquisitions, some more sizable than others. But just trying to gauge how aggressive you might be on this front, if, let's say, maybe a potentially very large opportunity came on the market and if you could answer that strategically. And from a capital allocation standpoint, how willing you might be able to take up leverage for M&A?”

To which J.B. Hunt’s Bradley Hicks responded:

“I hadn't thought about it up until 2 days ago, to be candid. As far as a strategic, whether we would be willing to lever up to make an acquisition, we've always had that approach. Yes, we'd be willing to use our balance sheet if we think that the return profile is sufficient to add it to the portfolio.”

Hicks was referring to XPO Logistics' plans to break itself up, which was still breaking news at the time. It’s worth noting here that the two-fold strategy J.B. Hunt’s management is currently pursuing has a lot of similarities with XPO’s own growth story devised by Brad Jacobs. Jacobs’ is known for his style of building up companies by making a high number of acquisitions in a relatively short period with heavy dependence on leverage.

The irony here is that it XPO’s leadership team is currently looking into selling the company off in pieces due to what Jacobs sees as an inability to attract a higher multiple. XPO's stalling offers a pretty good idea of where this approach can lead to.

Aside of these external opportunities for growth, organic growth will also be challenging to achieve through rail-based business. J.B. Hunt intermodal segment basically operates as an intermediary trying to attract shippers by pitching rail over truckload carriers.

Management is targeting growth in the Northeast U.S. market where pricing is more competitive, and shippers are reluctant to shift over to rail. Meanwhile, rail partners like CSX Corp. (CSX) who continue to face slowing rail traffic are protecting their margins by limiting physical capacity. These partners are unlikely to offer J.B. Hunt the lower rates they need to attract new truckload shippers.

These are some of the gaps in JBHT's strategy that market participants may not be pricing in. Investors should think about these dynamics in combination with the company's spending. Valuable managers are careful about how they spend company capital as they seek to maximize return on investment for their shareholders. This means careful evaluating all other options while considering the variables that may impact the success of a perceived positive net present value business proposal.

JBHT's Downside Potential And Upside Risks

To conclude, based on the information and arguments made in this article, Centaur Investments believes that a valuation around 18x current earnings is more appropriate for this business (this is actually slightly above the company’s forward P/E of 17x). Applying this multiple to the company’s FY 2019 EPS of $4.75 yields a price target of $85.50, suggesting an approximate 28% downside opportunity for long-short investors. There are two scenarios that can lead to a market reassessment of the company’s multiple.

First, soft global trade and domestic industrial activity continues to present cyclical challenges. Should this softness continue or worsen, it may present a disproportionately adverse effect on the freight brokerage space which is currently experiencing an environment with unusually high levels of competition.

These businesses are all in a race to see whose platform can attract the most independent contract carriers. However, the size of their addressable market is diminishing daily as declining shipping rates, higher government regulation, and rising operating expenses puts more independent contract carriers out of business. In this environment, J.B. Hunt’s plans call for continued inefficient capital spending (as this analysis asserts) for another 4 to 6 quarters to scale up their 360 platform. So, any quarter with disappointing revenue growth or margin compression may immediately lead a market revaluation of the company.

Secondly, there are ongoing concerns about the potential for a more widespread disruption in maritime shipping due to the coronavirus outbreak. If this risk materializes, it may have a greater adverse impact on intermodal and truckload spaces more than any other sector of the shipping industry. Because J.B. Hunt has significant exposure to these two spaces, a more widespread maritime shipping disruption would also lead to a lower multiple adjustment.

J.B. Hunt’s Comparable Companies – (Figure 8)

Source: Seeking Alpha

If neither of these two scenarios play out, the upside risks are that the company manages to successfully capture additional market share, improve margins, or simply attract more positive investor sentiment. Any one of these cases may lead to an upward market revaluation of the company’s multiple. XPO is currently attracting the highest multiple of the industry group, which is 27x earnings.

If J.B. Hunt does indeed capture additional market share, this would mean the company may potentially attract a multiple as high as 30x earnings. The 30x earnings is based on the assumption that JBHT can attract a higher multiple than XPO. The average industry multiple is only about 21x earnings, which is slightly below JBHT’s current valuation. Applying the higher multiple to the company’s FY 2019 diluted EPS of $4.75 yields a share price of $142.50. This share price suggests the upside risk is about 29%.

Considering all the information presented in this analysis, in the opinion of the author, JBHT’s shares may meaningfully underperform industry peers and the overall market over the next four to six quarters. Given the company's unattractive spending decisions in a highly competitive environment with industry-specific cyclical challenges as outlined in this article, Centaur Investments initiates the company with a "Sell" opinion while assigning a twelve-month price target of $85 per share. Investors can seek to hedge against upside risk by using call options in combination with their short equity position. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update this thesis as additional information becomes available.

