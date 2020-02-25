Silvertip Is Just The Tip Of Coeur's Problems

We explain why this has little to do with refining costs and everything to do with the bad purchase decision.

When we first wrote on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) we made the case that this was possibly the worst company for investors in the precious metals field. We pointed out that the company diluted its shareholders faster than anyone in the mining business and had a long and distinguished history of chronic value destruction.

With Q4-2019 results out and the company taking its well telegraphed impairment, we decided to see if our estimates on management's ability to destroy value were on track.

2019

CDE painted 2019 as a highly positive experience for its shareholders.

Of course slipped in there was the massive $251 million impairment of Silvertip mine. Management blamed this on higher spot treatment charges.

Sure, that looks like a parabolic chart and certainly there might be a case for things outside management control that have created this distress. But one thing we would point at, is that those amounts are per ton. On a per pound basis, the amounts are still relatively small in relation to revenues per pound.

For lead, in the most recent quarter, treatment and refining charges were just at 7 cents a pound, less than 10% of the total revenues. So blaming the vertical move in treatment charges is not accurate in our opinion. Taking a deeper dive here, we see that in Q1-2019 zinc and lead prices were positively on fire.

Even in that quarter, Silvertip had a negative $18 million impact on the company's cash flow.

So how high would lead and zinc prices have to go before Silvertip turned cash flow positive (after sustaining capex)? Considering they can produce about 8 million pounds combined of both these metals, even if prices doubled over the peak seen in Q1-2019 (keeping Silver prices static) , Silvertip would not produce positive free cash flow. Let that sink in for a moment. Now considering that Silvertip will in all likelihood not produce any free cash flow any time soon, we should show some horror at management's decision to spend another horde of cash on it.

The Company has elected to temporarily suspend mining and processing activities at the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, Canada, which represented approximately 6% of the Company’s revenue in 2019. Coeur has been focused on stabilizing mill performance, which has shown signs of improvement, and implementing cost optimization initiatives. Despite these efforts, prevailing market conditions for lead and zinc concentrates remain significant headwinds for the operation. During the temporary suspension, the Company intends to significantly increase its investment in exploration as well as pursue a mill expansion for a modest capital investment estimated to be $50.0 - $75.0 million to improve the asset’s cost structure and its ability to deliver sustainable cash flow.

We know that CDE believes $50-$75 million is "modest". Certainly a company that took a $2.1 billion cumulative writedown between just 2013 and 2014 can think of $50-$75 million as "modest". But that is not money CDE has to spend as we shall see.

2020 guidance

CDE went through a rather strong year for Gold prices without producing any free cash flow.

Moving to 2020, we see that CDE has guided for lower Gold production. At the midpoint of guidance this is about 7.5% lower than 2019 production of 367,650 ounces.

CDE has coupled this with rather rapidly rising costs. For example, in Palmejero, Mexico, its costs were $683/Gold Oz in 2019. That moves up 22% in 2020.

In case that did not shock you enough, do note that costs were $556/Gold oz in 2018.

Now, we do not know what prices the company will get, but based on 2019 prices, its free cash flow from that mine would be cut in half at this expense structure. Wharf in South Dakota will also have its costs move up from $894/ Gold oz to $1,075 for a rise of 20% year over year.

CDE's costs in its other two mines will rise by 4% each for Gold produced. Costs for Silver will follow a similar trend and CDE's breakevens are now significantly higher.

Conclusion

With costs firmly headed in one direction, free cash flow should be minimal to non-existent at Gold prices under $1,500/oz and Silver prices under $17/oz. This now is the new hurdle for management below which CDE will gradually find its value deteriorating towards the zero dollar mark. At current prices there might be some solace for the bulls as it is possible the company will produce free cash flow. Of course any free cash flow produced is always at risk for being invested in another Silvertip like venture. Within the last seven years CDE has impaired $2.5 billion of assets, so we would request those that get excited about the occasional "million" of free cash flow to show a modicum of restraint in their bullishness.

As shocking as those numbers look, we must point out that the 2010-2019 decade was not the Gold medalist for highest losses per share. That distinction belonged to the 1995-2004 period.

The only thing related to CDE that anyone should ever go long, is via a bet on their share count.

We are certain that will deliver in spades.

