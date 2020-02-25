Rekindled Love For Embattled Baidu; Alibaba's Wide Tentacles

Baidu has the rare opportunity to leverage its search engine capabilities to attract users which in turn generate even more useful information to feed the system in a virtuous cycle.

While there are criticisms in the West over SOEs in China competing unfairly in a non-market oriented fashion, their very nature allows them to place employee welfare above profitability.

In spite of the uncertainties, I have been hearing that China is definitely in better shape last week than the prior weeks.

The situation in China amidst the COVID-19 outbreak is still very fluid and logistical challenges continue to plague various industries.

It has been a month since the COVID-19 outbreak really caught global attention. Yet, the situation in China is still very fluid and logistical challenges continue to plague various industries. More companies are reporting the impact of the lockdowns on their businesses in China and large corporations like Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), and Tesla (TSLA) are not spared. I found the remarks made by Procter & Gamble (PG) CFO/COO Jon Moeller during a recent investor conference matching my understanding of the situation most closely:

"Store traffic is down considerably, with many stores closed or operating with reduced hours. Some of the demand has shifted online but supply of delivery operators and labor is limited. There are also impacts outside of China: travel retail, a significant reduction in department store traffic in many Asian metro areas, and global supply. ... Each of these suppliers faces their own challenges in resuming operations. The operating challenges change with the hour, and of course the path of the virus is unknown, making it very difficult to provide precise estimates of impact."

In early January, I raised the possibility of an escalation in the coronavirus epidemic negatively impacting Chinese stocks in a piece titled Tough Time For Shareholders Of China Internet Stocks. As the number of cases reported and the death toll increased, my subsequent articles maintained a generally positive stance.

While acknowledging the disruptions to supply chain and logistical challenges, I remained optimistic that the crisis could prove to be a fortuity for the domestic technology companies such as Alibaba, JD.com (JD), And Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). However, at this juncture, with the share prices of stocks like Alibaba behaving like Teflon - just shy of their all-time highs or even setting fresh records (e.g. TAL Education (TAL)) - I believe some caution is needed.

Yet, in spite of the uncertainties, I have been hearing that China is definitely in better shape last week than the prior weeks. The central government was actively issuing directives supporting the resumption of transportation, factories, and other businesses. While there are criticisms in the West over State-owned enterprises ('SOEs') in China competing unfairly in a non-market oriented fashion, their very nature has proven highly beneficial in the current crisis.

SOEs are leading the way in terms of recovery in a timely manner. According to surveys (content in Chinese) by the authorities, more than 20,000 major production subsidiaries of SOEs under the purview of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ('SASAC') are currently operating at more than 80 percent.

The operating rates of SOE companies in the petroleum and petrochemical, telecommunications, power grid, and transportation industries have exceeded 95 percent, with some reportedly already running at full rates. Their strong return has supported a large number of other upstream and downstream enterprises to resume production, as the issue of utilities, essential services, and raw materials has been resolved somewhat.

SOEs also supported those displaced from their previous employers with job opportunities. In such trying times, the advantage of a state-controlled economy is that SOEs need not be so concerned over profitability and focus on stable employment as well as employee well-being. Most importantly, SOEs do not have to resort to retrenchment exercises to cut costs and placate shareholders at the worst time for the employees. Thus, a substantial working population would have the assurance of regular income.

This is important given many readers have raised the question of "how are the Chinese going to spend if they are not getting their paychecks?" in prior Chinese Internet Weekly columns. Notwithstanding the high savings rate of the Chinese, and my earlier article highlighting the employee rights to continuing being paid while on mandatory quarantine, it is comforting to know a significant part of the population is still getting their salaries.

With the economic fallout from the severe disruption, market players have long expected Beijing to come up with supportive policies and Chinese officials did not disappoint. Finance Minister Liu Kun wrote in the Communist Party's flagship magazine that "targeted and phased" measures in cutting taxes and expenses to help companies would continue to come.

Provincial governments would be provided with more funding so that they could render assistance to businesses as necessary. The central bank subsequently announced the lowering of lending rates. Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) enjoyed another week of uplift spurred by the positive developments. Credit support is also called for to help companies tide over the difficult period and avoid bankruptcy over immediate cash flow issues.

Intriguingly, data from Alipay, the financial services app of Alibaba Group (BABA), showed that the rally in China's stock markets could be Chinese taking a stronger interest in investing while being restricted in movement. The average daily purchases of mutual funds by users of Alipay increased four-folds since before the Lunar New Year. Perhaps, the lack of spending on travel, entertainment, and shopping has swelled the bank accounts so much that the Chinese are compelled to do something about the cash, and they have chosen to invest it.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), performed poorly compared to the broader Chinese markets, closing down 2.7 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, TAL Education (TAL) continued to surprise positively, closing up 1.2 percent even as the rest were bleeding. In fact, TAL Education is clinging rather well to its all-time-highs established two Fridays ago.

Video-streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) and e-commerce player Vipshop (VIPS) suffered heavy losses, plunging 11.3 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. Despite the decline, iQIYI is still up some 10 percent since January 24, the day China closed for the Lunar New Year break. Vipshop is still up more than double its 52-week low established in mid-August last year. Some profit-taking is par for the course.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the past few articles, I have focused on Alibaba, Tencent, and JD.com. Some readers asked why I had neglected to update on what Baidu (BIDU) has been up to amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, in the subsequent section, I will do just that.

Baidu users rekindling their romance with the much-maligned search engine

COVID-19 dramatically changed how the Chinese went about the Spring Festival this year, at least based on the modern history of China. Much has been said about how the Chinese technology companies are seeing a huge bump in active users during this extraordinary period. Online sales surged and orders are understood to be largely delivered albeit delayed. Due to the curtailment of transportation services and partly exercising an abundance of caution, many companies are operating via remote working, using tools supported by Alibaba and Tencent.

With a large chunk of the population shunning food deliveries coupled with restaurants unable to open or run optimally due to the lack of workers, Alibaba and JD.com are benefiting from the sharp rise in grocery shopping at their physical stores, a vindication of their online-to-offline strategy initiated some years back. Features like Taobao Live which were already popular prior to the virus outbreak gained greater momentum as brick-and-mortar businesses digitized their marketing and sales activities to reach out to shoppers stuck at home.

Baidu has gained nearly 15 percent since my coverage on the company's edge in artificial intelligence ('AI'), outpacing a 12 percent rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). I wrote then that Baidu’s autonomous driving ('AV') and intelligent road infrastructure technologies could be promising. While there still isn't much to show for its AI or AV developments yet, Baidu has come out with numerous features on its website to aid users in understanding and coping with COVID-19.

For instance, Baidu's dashboard for COVID-19 displayed more detailed statistics (translation by Google Translate on Chrome) on the outbreak.

Source: Baidu (screenshot by ALT Perspective)

Baidu relied on its broad pool of users for aggregated data to generate the migration map as follows. The bright spots represent cities where the most movements into the locales were detected.

Source: Baidu Maps (screenshot by ALT Perspective)

The disparity in intensity was partly a reflection of the traditional manufacturing bases. Digging deeper, however, revealed that the pattern was also contributed by the contrasting eagerness in the local government in repatriating their migrant workers. Some cities arranged charter flights and trains to bring workers from other provinces back to the factories they were employed, helping to foot as much as two-thirds the cost of the transportation.

Source: Jiaxin Daily

The revelation served two purposes. First, media reports and readers alike have tended to describe the situation in China based on site visits or anecdotes from informants. However, the country is huge and each province has its own interpretation of the instructions from Beijing, in addition to having its own constraints and resource availability.

Hence, a dire situation reported in a city might be true but another city experiencing a contrasting circumstance could also be happening. We should not jump into conclusions based on our self-determined 'reliable' source of information. Incidents of some cities experiencing a week-long delay in e-commerce delivery might not mean the majority of cities in China are facing jams of similar duration.

Another issue being repeated in articles discussing the outbreak is the loss of employment in various sectors such as F&B and tourism. However, as mentioned in my previous write-up, e-commerce companies are also "scrambling" to hire temporary workers to fulfill orders. Grocery stores are likewise getting all the extra help they can get as more Chinese cook at home instead of dining out. My contacts in China are sharing that some factories are even paying way above market rates to secure workers, debunking the oft-mentioned worry that the Chinese would see diminished spending power due to the lockdowns.

Second, data possessed by technology companies like Baidu could be put into good use in combination with the understanding of the local context. City planners could study the traffic patterns identified to alleviate congestion and allocate resources like traffic police corresponding to local policies. The collaboration would ensure the tech firms stay in a good and constructive relationship with the government, in contrast with the acrimonious relationship between the U.S. tech names with the U.S. government.

Baidu's incumbent leadership in search enabled it to quickly and effectively serve as the go-to venue for frequently asked questions related to the epidemic. Users returned to Baidu like ex-lovers rekindling their romance. The resource-rich portal was also highly popular for those seeking to determine if some information being shared via WeChat or elsewhere was fact or 'fake news'.

Source: Baidu (translation by Google, screenshot by ALT Perspective)

As a result, the average daily active users of the Baidu App during the Lunar New Year break this year increased by 10.4 percent to 205 million. The jump is even more impressive considering that Baidu "went all out" for its Spring Gala red-packet sponsorship campaign in 2019 and its daily active user (DAU) count skyrocketed 87 percent over the same period last year.

Source: QuestMobile/Sina.com

During the epidemic, Chinese internet companies spared no effort to demonstrate their solidarity with their users. Baidu was no different. With schools suspending classes, Baidu Library offered complimentary access for teachers and students in schools and colleges across the country to its over 200 million textbook resources. More than 20,000 teachers and students utilized the privilege every day, generating plenty of goodwill for the search engine company.

Baidu Health's "Ask a Doctor" app saw (content in Chinese) over 850,000 consultations occurring in a single day. More than 6.7 million patients have since utilized the service. 260 million people have checked out the feature. While Baidu has not charged anything for the service, the publicity generated is certainly worth it, considering that it had spent over RMB1 billion during last year's Spring Festival on 'red packet' giveaways alone, and hundreds of millions of yuan more on sponsorship.

Baidu has come a long way since a major health care ad scandal three years ago. After cleaning up its advertising policies, it has to seek out more avenues for ad placements, even as it works on other revenue sources including a strategic expansion into autonomous vehicles. Baidu's online-to-offline initiative involved an investment in a company that places advertisements in elevators.

Baidu's offline-ad investment could be said as following Alibaba's footstep as the e-commerce-to-cloud-computing giant engaged in a similar deal months before the former did so. Unique business ideas are scarce and success in a concept often boils down to execution.

The virus epidemic has given Baidu a rare opportunity to demonstrate that its search capabilities still provide it with the edge to churn out reliable results and higher usage of its website and app would accord it with the Big Data it can use to generate even more useful information in a virtuous cycle - a buzzword that the management of Tencent and JD.com have alluded to previously.

The anticipation is that higher usage of Baidu services would draw new users to Baidu App - the 'all-in-one' app envisaged by the management to provide multiple services including search, short videos, headline news. Subsequently, the new users could explore around and utilize more features of the app. It would be great to hear from the company user statistics during the earnings conference call for the upcoming quarterly results. At the very least, higher visitation to its Baidu.com website could help it convince advertisers to stick with it, amidst strong competition especially with the unlisted ByteDance (BDNCE).

