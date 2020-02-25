Solar PV Market Outlook 2020

Demand

The global solar PV market was flat at 94 GW in 2018, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA). China, the world's largest market with more than half of the global installations, decided to put the brakes on subsidies that have fueled the industry's boom for nearly a decade. The change of policy stance, resulted in a slump of new plants in China by almost 9 GW as the country installed 44.2 GW in 2018. However, robust growth in the rest of the world (RoW) with capacities rising notably in the EU (by 2.4 GW to 8.1 GW) and Australia (by 2.5 GW to 3.8 GW), fully compensated the market weakness in China and the global installed capacities were to a large extent unchanged.

Incremental Solar PV Capacity, GWdc

Source: Renewable Capacity Statistics 2019, IRENA

In 2019, the Chinese market shrank once again, seeing 30 GW of solar PV installations (source: China Electricity Council) as expectations for a rebound in the second half proved overblown. The Indian market came in at 7.3 GW in 2019, according to MERCOM, which implies a drop of 1.9 GW compared to IRENA's data of 9.2 GW solar PV capacity additions in 2018.

Unlike China and India, the EU market boomed on the decision of the block to end trade controls on Chinese solar panels in late 2018. Moreover, solar energy reached grid parity in several EU countries, and the sector received support from favorable green policies. Our estimates suggest EU-28 installed 15.3 GW of solar PV in 2019, almost doubling from 8.4 GW in 2018 as per IRENA data.

Vietnam was the brightest spot in 2019, surprising by 4.5 GW of solar PV installations in H1 2019, up from 98 MW for the full-2018. We forecast 5 GW of incremental capacity for full-2019.

Overall, based on official data and own estimates, we project that the global installations were, to no small extent, unchanged in 2019, at 94.7 GW.

Incremental Solar PV Capacity, GWdc

Source: IRENA, Official data, KY Research estimates

Our analysis suggests that the global solar PV market will return to growth in 2020, but it will likely be lower than what most market incumbents expect. Market participants and producers of components announced plans for aggressive manufacturing capacity expansions (see here, here and here), based on unrealistic demand assumptions for this year. There are expectations for sub 140 GW market size in 2020 with Chinese installed capacity to exceed 40 GW. Instead, we project 98-115 GW of global capacity and base case scenario of 108 GW, which would still be an increase of about 13 GW as compared to 2019.

We deem unlikely that China will grow in 2020, based on the existing pipeline and reduced subsidy incentives. The market consensus is for sub 40 GW installations in China in 2020. Instead, our analysis suggests that China will see about 22-28 GW (25 GW base case) this year, and we even do not take into account the negative impact of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) on domestic installations (see details below).

Unlike China, the US market shall grow strongly, boosted by a robust utility-scale pipeline and rising demand for small-scale capacities. The ITC drop at the beginning of the year will have a limited impact on the US market since solar developers have stockpiled panels ahead of the 30% ITC phase out in January 2020. Developers can claim the tax credit if starting construction or spending 5% of a project's capital cost by end-2019. Moreover, PV prices are highly likely to continue their downward trend on oversupply issues, which will largely offset the lower tax credit.

The EU market will slow down significantly on weaker activity in Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, which altogether accounted for almost 70% of the capacity additions in 2019. The emerging pipeline of grid parity PPA projects will only partially compensate for the lack of new auctions for solar PV in Spain. At the same time, an inadequate transmission network in the Netherlands shall weigh on new connections. Still, Germany capped its market, despite the stated intentions to remove the limits for small scale projects while managing the utility-scale segment in the range of 1.0-1.1 GW per year.

Incremental Solar PV Capacity, GWdc

Source: Official data, KY Research estimates, and forecasts

The likely worsening of the oversupply situation on the global markets will continue to pressure the PV prices in 2020.

Supply

Our database of almost 200 solar PV manufacturers around the world shows about 185 GW of module production capacity as of 2019, which is close to what the International Energy Agency ("IEA") calculated in its latest report on the photovoltaic trends IEA PVPS 2019. The agency estimates that the global PV module capacity has reached 184 GW/year as of 2018. Excluding capacities of aged and idled facilities that are not competitive, the effective production capacity comes in at about 160 GW/year. Based on stated expansion plans, we calculate that 2020 will see another plant additions to the tune of 20 GW for a total of 180.5 GW. All this implies overcapacity of about 72.7 GW in 2020, up from 65.3 GW in 2019.

Source: IEA, KY Research forecast

Demand Breakdown by Major Markets

Here is a deep dive into the solar demand dynamics and prospects in major markets around the world for 2020:

China

The Chinese solar PV market shrank for a second consecutive year in 2019 as the country installed 30.1 GW of incremental capacity, according to China Electricity Council. New facilities, connected to the grid, came down from 45 GW in 2018 and close to our estimate of 28 GW for full-2019.

Back in October 2019, we forecasted a 33-39 GW of new PV additions in 2020, taking into account the 2019 auctions for subsidized and grid parity projects and certain other assumptions. In May 2019, the authorities approved a list of almost 15 GW of grid-parity projects, about 4.5 GW of which had to be grid-connected by end-2019, 8.9 GW to be operational in 2020, and 1.7 GW in 2021-2023. Besides, in July 2019, the country approved projects with a total capacity of 23 GW at the first solar auction under its FiT regime. All the subsidized projects had to be grid-connected by the end of 2019 with projects connected later said to suffer a price tariff reduction of RMB0.01 per quarter. If not joined till June 2020, the regulator will revoke their FiTs, and eventually terminate. Thus, grid parity and subsidized projects set to be grid-connected in H2 2019 altogether add to about 27.5 GW (4.5+23) solar PV installations. Since China installed 18.5 GW in H2 2019, the remaining 9 GW would stay for 2020.

In November 2019, citing the Ministry of Finance, Reuters reported that China would cut its solar power subsidies to RMB 2.63bn for 2020, down from RMB 3.0bn for 2019 as the country will soon stop funding for large solar power stations. Funds will only be available to distributed generation and poverty alleviation projects. All this means that if China organizes one last subsidized auction in 2020, the assigned capacity will be even lower than last year. By how much?

The renewable subsidy in China is the difference between the renewable FiTs and the coal-fired power benchmark, with the latter being set by the regulator regularly on a provincial level. Solar power projects receive electricity tariffs in two parts: 1) respective grid company pays the electricity amount at the local coal-fired power benchmark price, and 2) the Renewable Energy Development Fund pays out separately a renewable surcharge (Local FiT - Local Coal Power Price). The average benchmark on-grid tariff for coal-burning power plants in 2019 was about RMB 0.37 per kWh (incl. tax), with the rates varying between RMB 0.224/kWh and RMB 0.47/kWh across provinces. The regulator fixed the latest FiT (incl. tax) for poverty alleviation projects in resource zones I, II, and III at RMB 0.65/kWh, RMB 0.75/kWh, and RMB 0.86/kWh, respectively. Residential projects can sell the electricity generated at the regular grid retail electricity rate and additionally receive a subsidy of RMB 0.18 per kWh (incl. tax).

We estimate solar installations of 4.1-4.8 GW in the specific case when poverty alleviation projects absorb the entire amount of the subsidy (RMB 2.63bn). Our calculations include the specific solar surcharges across the three zones, the local irradiance levels, and a potential reduction of the coal benchmark rate by a maximum of 15%. The average of these estimates is approx. 4.5 GW. On the other extreme, if the entire budget goes to residential projects, the installation capacity could reach 9.7-10.8 GW for an average of 10.3 GW.

Adding the range 4.5-10.3 GW to grid parity projects of 8.9 GW, approved in 2019 and expected in 2020, plus 9 GW subsidized capacity rolled over for 2020 (auctioned in 2019), equals a total of 22-28 GW incremental capacity in 2020, down from our previous estimate of 33-39 GW and off from the 2019 print of 30 GW.

Additional downside risk for 2020 represents the coronavirus outbreak, which is causing work and supply chain disruptions. The subsidized solar projects face the grid connection deadline by June 2020, and many of those could lose the subsidy and eventually canceled.

EU-28

2019 was a big year for the EU solar PV market as the countries from the block altogether doubled their capacities to around 16 GW as per our estimates (IRENA data: 8 GW in 2018). However, we forecast flat to weaker installation figures for 2020.

Germany

In 2019, Germany installed 3.94 GW, an increase of 1 GW as compared to 2018, according to Germany's Federal Network Agency. The cumulative total installations reached almost 50 GW, which means that about 2 GW remain until the government puts a cap for solar subsidies for systems smaller than 750 kW. Germany has set a target of 52 GW of cumulative capacity installed, after which the country removes the segment's subsidies. Although Germany was reportedly set to remove the current solar PV installation cap, the authorities so far made no such decision officially.

In Germany, larger systems than 750 kW have to market their electricity directly or take part in auctions. Political decisions determine the total amount of capacities auctioned each year. Over the last two years, the country awarded large scale capacity for of 1-1.1 GW per year at the auctions, organized by the regulator.

If the 52 GW cap stays, the small scale (< 750 kW) market could see just 2 GW of capacity additions in 2020. With an annual rate of awarded capacities under tendering scheme to the tune of 1 GW, the overall expected solar PV capacity additions would not exceed 3 GW for 2020, down from almost 4 GW in 2019. The segment of corporate solar PPAs, although promising, is still emerging with first deals for a few MWs installations secured in late 2019.

Spain

Spain has a target of 37 GW solar PV installed capacity by 2030. As of the end-2019, the cumulative installations stood at 8.7 GW, which means that Spain should add 2.5-2.6 GW solar PV capacity annually to fulfill the target.

Spain installed almost 4 GW solar PV in 2019 (262 MW in 2018), the bulk of which came from the second auction, held in 2017. The country did not organize any tenders in 2018 and 2019, which means that Spain cannot expect any new auctioned installations in 2020. However, private solar PPA deals (at grid parity prices) are gaining traction in Spain. Our estimate, based on the country's almost 14 GW pipeline, suggests that Spain will see about 3.5-4.5 GW of grid parity PPA projects connected to the grid in 2020, which implies a flat market for the Spanish solar PV compared to 2019.

The Netherlands

In 2019, the Netherlands installed 2.5GW of solar PV as per our estimates, up about 1 GW over 2018. PV Magazine reported 8 GW of large-scale solar PV pipeline either drafted at state auctions or awaiting connection to the grid as of the end-2019. Since large-scale projects have three years for construction after subsidy allocation, the implied annual capacity rate comes in at around 2.65 GW over 2020-2022. Grid congestion in the northern Netherlands, coupled with a lack of transparency concerning the grid-connection proceedings applied by utilities, is the main constraining factor for faster PV adoption. A positive step to tackle the network issue has been made in early 2020 when the Dutch transmission system operator Enexis announced it would invest in ramping up its grid capacity by 1 GW with 11 mobile, medium voltage substations. Because of this, we put 2.65 GW in our central scenario for 2020.

France

The French solar PV market is about to take off in 2020 as we forecast installations to double to 1.6 GW on an accumulated pipeline in past auction activity.

Poland

We believe that the Polish market will approach the 1.0 GW mark in 2020 (compared to 813 MW in 2019) on the back of a strong pipeline of government auctions and lifted activity in the rooftop segment. In July 2019, Poland launched a rebate scheme for residential PV with a total budget of PLN 1.0bn (EUR 235mn). The so-called Moj Prad (My Electricity), will grant rebates for a maximum of PLN 5,000 per project. The money will be available only for residential PV projects ranging from 2 kW to 10 kW in capacity. In September 2019, Poland slashed VAT for residential solar from 23% to 8%.

Hungary

The renewables incentive program, introduced by the Hungarian government in 2017, has a total support budget of HUF 45bn (USD 153mn) for ten years. The initiative pays a feed-in tariff ("FIT") for renewable energy systems with a generation capacity of up to 500 kW, premium payments to supplement wholesale power prices for 500 kW-1 MW installations, and introduced the auction system for larger projects. In December 2019, Hungary launched RE auction for 348.5 MW for solar PV.

We believe that there is a good chance for the Hungarian market to see 1.0 GW of solar PV installations in 2020, supported by increased activity in the rooftop segment as well as new additions from the latest auctions for large scale solar. For 2019, we estimate 700 MW of total installed solar PV capacity.

Italy

The primary driver of the Italian solar PV market in recent years has been the rooftop segment. The government has provided financial incentives for rooftop facilities and a net metering program for systems lower than 200 kW in power. The utility-scale subsector has been struggling from land availability issues and lack of clarity regarding the authorization process from the regulators. Over the last four years, Italy added about 400 MW per year of solar PV, with the prospects being no different for at least the next two years over 2021. In September 2019, the Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici ("GSE") held its first auction for large scale RE with a total allocated capacity of 500 MW. However, the agency selected only 5MW for solar while wind took the remaining 495 MW. Private solar PPAs are gaining traction but will not add much to the 2020 installation figures. Our base case projection for 2020 is about 400-500 MW of solar PV in Italy.

Australia

Residential systems dominate the Australian solar market as more than 2mn households have installed rooftop systems. The total installed solar PV arrays (<100 kW) on rooftops exceeded the 10 GW mark as of end-2019 and represented close to 80% of the total installations. In 2019, Australia installed 2.13GW of rooftop systems, up 35% y/y. We expect 2020 to be yet another big year for the Australian rooftop solar PV with 2.7 GW of new capacity additions.

As for the segment of large scale solar, new capacity shrank by 48% y/y to 1.1 GW in 2019. Many large-scale projects have been delayed, awaiting grid connection, and the prospects for 2020 seems to be no brighter. Grid stability issues, high transmission losses, and connection problems are among the significant challenges and risks that utility-scale PV developers and investors have been facing for quite some time in Australia. Lack of adequate investments in grid capacity causes congestions and constraints for new projects. In Q3 2019, the Australian energy market operator AEMO reduced the output from five large scale solar plants by half because of grid stability issues. Besides, in February 2020, another six projects have been told by AEMO to wait at least nine months before allowed to be connected to the grid. Australia targeted renewable electricity of 33,000 GWh by 2020, which has already been achieved one year in advance. Now, lack of renewable energy policy beyond 2020, is undermining investor confidence for new projects.

We estimate that the large-scale solar pipeline of Australia, comprising projects awaiting grid connection and those under construction, amounts to 6.3 GW. About 2.7 GW of those is a slippage of projects initially planned for 2019. With the prospect of grid debottlenecks still cloudy, we expect much of the project pipeline designed for grid connection in 2020 to stay for 2021. As a result, we put the 2019 slippage capacity of 2.7 GW as our base case scenario for 2020. All this adds to a total of 5.4 GW rooftop and large-scale installations in 2020.

Japan

The Japanese market shrank from as high as 10.8 GW in 2015, down to as low as 6.5 GW in 2018, according to IRENA. A combination of diminishing tariffs, higher cost of system installation and generation as well as grid constraints and insufficient land availability, all have weighed on investor confidence and investments in Japanese solar PV capacity. In 2017, the country introduced an auction system for awarding fixed tariffs to large-scale solar PV projects larger than 2 MW. In the following three years, Japan held four auctions, awarding a total capacity of near 700 MW, half of the government's plans for 1-1.5 GW for the first three rounds. The lower volume assigned was just one indication of the vague investor interest in the sector. According to the Ministry of Economy, 72 GWac (approx. 86 GWdc) of solar PV projects received permits in 2012-2014 under the then FiT scheme. Still, only 37 GWac (44 MWdc) of those connected to the electricity network as of September 2017. In November 2018, the regulator ("METI") proposed all projects, granted with permits in 2012-2014, to be grid-connected by March 2019, or otherwise see their FiTs cut to JPY 21/kWh from initial JPY 32-40/kWh. After strong industry opposition, METI extended the deadline for projects with a capacity above 2MW to September 2020 and to March 2020 for plants with a size below 2 MW. According to METI, around 32 GW of non-residential FiT projects had not commenced operation.

Although the 2020 deadlines would most likely see a rush of new constructions, we see highly unlikely that the full capacity of 42 GWdc could manage to come online as the same old grid and land scarcity issues continue to persist. For 2019, we see about 7 GW of new additions, followed by 8 GW in 2020.

Vietnam

Vietnam introduced a FiT scheme for solar in April 2017. Since then, the Asian country has seen growing investor interest and a strengthening pipeline of solar energy projects. The capacity installed skyrocketed in 2019, boosted by the generous FiT scheme and favorable irradiance levels. In the first six months, about 4.5 GW of solar PV installations has been connected to the grid, up from 98 MW for the full-2018. Vietnam has initially set PV targets of 850 MW by 2020 and 4.0 GW by 2025, followed by another 12 GW by 2030. Since the country has already exceeded the 2025 goal, in December 2019, the government announced plans to switch from subsidizing PV deployment through feed-in tariffs in favor of a new auction mechanism. At the same time, the authorities suspended licensing large-scale solar projects until further notice. According to PV Magazine, the government has already approved 135 FiT facilities with a combined capacity of 8.93 GW. Only projects with signed FIT contracts that are scheduled for completion by the end of 2019 will be able to secure subsidies while all of the remaining projects will have to compete again in future auctions.

In January 2020, the country's state-owned utility EVN confirmed it would keep the 20-year FiT for rooftop PV installations not exceeding 100 kW in size unchanged at the rate of USD 0.0935/kWh until 2021.

Our base case scenario draws 5 GW of solar PV capacity in 2019. In the absence of details for the new auction system, we put the remaining pipeline capacity of 4 GW as a central scenario for 2020.

India

2019 was a challenging year for the Indian solar PV market. Despite the stated target of 100 GW cumulative installed PV capacity by 2022 (against 27.9 GW as of 2018), new additions in 2019 were lower as compared to 2018. The Indian market came in at 7.3 GW in 2019, according to MERCOM, which implies a drop of 1.9 GW compared to IRENA's data of 9.2 GW solar PV capacity additions in 2018. The market weakness was due to several factors:

General elections in the country, held in Q2, which resulted in postponed auctions and reduced government approvals for new projects;

A liquidity crisis unfolded in India after the non-bank financial company Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) defaulted on several payments to its creditors. As a result, financial institutions became reluctant to lend to solar projects;

India imposed safeguard duty (ACD) on all imported cells/modules in mid-2018, which increased system costs and worsened project economics. In the same time, the prices of the auctioned capacities have been capped, which reduced investors' interest;

Payment delays to developers of large-scale projects by financially distressed state-owned utility companies (DISCOMS);

Land acquisitions issues;

Implementation difficulties of net metering for rooftop systems;

An attempt by the state of Andhra Pradesh to renegotiate old signed PPAs.

As some of the above-mentioned restraining factors have been or are about to be addressed, we expect 2020 to be a better year for domestic installations as India's solar PV pipeline exceeded 22 GW (MERCOM India estimated in September 2019). The re-elected government of Narendra Modi will keep up with its pro-renewable energy policy stance. At the same time, the safeguard duty imposed on solar cells and panels will expire in July 2020. Also, the accommodative monetary policy of the Indian Central Bank is likely to support the solar PV market, especially in the rooftop segment. In August 2019, the government stepped in to eliminate payment delays from DISCOMS to renewable project developers by enforcing a new payment security mechanism, while in September 2019, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh scrapped the local government's attempt to renegotiate the already signed RE PPAs.

We forecast 10-12 GW of new capacity additions in 2020.

USA

The US market for solar PV will be the brightest spot in 2020, especially in the utility-scale segment. Our check across the seven grid operators – MISO, ERCOT, CAISO, SPP, PJM, NYISO, and ISONE – indicates that implications for the construction of large-scale solar PV stations with planned commercial operation date (COD) aggregated to about 40 GWdc as of January 2020. However, a large part of these projects is never built out by developers. According to the US Energy Information Administration ("EIA"), the US large-scale pipeline (projects with capacity > 1.0MW), planned to be grid-connected in 2020 amounted to 13.8 GWac (around 17 GWdc) as of November 2019.

Utility-scale projects with planned COD for 2020 by stages of development

Source: EIA

Based on historical planned/realization ratios across the different stages of development, we estimate that about 10.1-14.4 GWdc are most likely to be grid-connected in 2020 with the probability-weighted average at 12.3 GWdc.

EIA forecasts that the small-scale solar PV installations (residential, commercial, and industrial sector) will expand to 4.38 GWac (5.5 GWdc) in 2020, up from an estimated 3.4 GWac (4.4 GWdc) in 2019.

Overall, the US solar PV market is likely to grow to 17.8 GWdc in 2020 under the base case scenario, which would be an increase by 70% over 2019 when we estimate 10 GWdc of grid-connected PV capacity.

