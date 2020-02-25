JQC: Entering The Second Year Of Their Capital Return Plan

We are now entering into the second year of the return plan with a slight trim of the distribution rate.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) knows its 14.62% distribution rate is unsustainable over the long-term. However, this is all a part of their three-year plan to return 20% of capital back to shareholders' pockets. This is through a "supplemental amounts" to its monthly distribution. They took on this action to help close the gap of their persistent discount and increase the fund's "competitiveness."

Along with this capital return plan, JQC has been buying back a large amount of shares and retiring them.

(Source - Consolidated Annual Report)

The above highlights repurchases over the life of the fund, they have been most aggressive with their JQC repurchases.

(Source - Consolidated Annual Report)

For the latest Annual Report ended July 31st, 2019, we again see that they are most aggressive in repurchasing shares of JQC. Their capital return program, combined with the aggressive share buybacks, are helping to close the discount to NAV in a significant manner since implementation. However, this appears to only be a shorter-term solution over a three year period. I would anticipate the discount to widen again in the future. With that being said, we could look at taking advantage of the program while it's still in existence until December 31st, 2021.

About The Fund, Interest Rates And Holdings

JQC is quite a large fund with approximately $1.8 billion in total managed assets as of their September 30th, 2019, Fact Sheet. Of course, this was over $1.9 billion before the implementation of the above-mentioned return program.

The expense ratio is 1.34% excluding leverage, when interest expense from leverage is included we arrive at a total expense ratio of 2.85% The expense ratio seems a bit high for such a large fund.

They define their investment objective as "high current income; its secondary objective is total return."

They intend to meet these objectives by investing in "at least 80% of its "Assets," at time of purchase, in loans or securities that are senior to its common equity in the issuing company's capital structure, including but not limited to debt securities and preferred securities." They continue with "the fund invests at least 70% of its "Managed Assets" in adjustable-rate senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% opportunistically in other types of securities across a company's capital structure, primarily income-oriented securities such as high yield debt, convertible securities and other forms of corporate debt."

In essence, a senior loan fund with additional fixed-income exposure to bonds. As we have seen with many other senior loan funds, they have been on the decline. This is primarily as the Fed lowered interest rates throughout 2019. This has the effect of reducing 'earnings' on these senior loan funds as the adjustable portion suggests; lowered payouts will ensue. This is in contrast to what we had seen from 2017 and 2018 when the Fed was moving interest rates higher.

(Source - JQC Fact Sheet)

Of course, the lower interest rate targets were a function of increased global uncertainty, especially as the U.S.- China trade war had been ratcheting up. The Fed pivoted from their hawkishness to dovishness entering Q4 of 2018 as the market started to enter panic mode. In fact, as most will remember, we hit an intraday bear market drop of 20% in December 2018.

Data by YCharts

As we 2020 progresses, we are left asking which direction interest rates will head. The Fed is anticipating no rate change throughout 2020. However, they also remain highly accommodative should circumstances change. With that being said, it is extremely hard to try to predict which direction that interest rates will move in. It is all based on events that are yet to unfold. Senior loan funds are reflective of this uncertainty. The fact is, rates will likely head lower before heading higher as we have seen continued weakness in global economic activity. This is based on the IMF revising its growth forecast slightly lower.

This could be changed with the successful implementation of the "Phase One" trade deal that was signed on January 15th. With that signing, this should relieve some prospects for volatility in that department as we shouldn't see ratcheting up anytime, soon, hopefully. In the coming months, we should start seeing evidence if the trade deal is being followed or not.

Interest rates need to be considered before going through with a purchase on JQC, in general. This is in addition to knowing that there is likely to be movement based on their capital return plan.

Likewise, interest rates play even more of a role in JQC since they utilize leverage as well through borrowings. JQC pays a 3-month LIBOR plus 1.10%. The last reported average annual interest rate was 3.63% for the fund. We would anticipate this to also decrease with lower interest rates. To also offset the negative effect that interest rates can have is another built-in 'feature' of senior loans. They come with a minimum 'floor' for payments from the underlying loans.

Additionally, the majority of senior loans are from companies that have a below-investment-grade rating (i.e. junk/high yield). With that being said, they are loans that are senior to other types of debt offerings like bonds - also, senior loans are generally secured by collateral. The collateral helps to see a strong recovery in the event of a default.

(Source - JQC Fact Sheet)

JQC also has some holdings outside of the U.S. Although, primarily is invested in U.S. assets as a percentage of the portfolio.

(Source - JQC Fact Sheet)

This can add a bit more volatility to the fund overall with the international exposure the fund carries.

Performance

The fund currently trades at $7.55 per share, with a NAV of $8.02. This is good for a discount of 5.86%. As previously mentioned, this was much higher at one point before the fund implemented its capital return program.

Data by YCharts

In fact, if we look at the fund's 5-year average discount it sits at a very wide 10.46%! Even the 1-year discount is at 8.72%, which provides for a 1-year z-score of 1.81. Since we are now entering the second year of the capital return program, I would have expected an even tighter average by now. However, we saw the discount start to deepen midway through the past year.

Data by YCharts

We now see the fund continuing to narrow that discount though, similar to what we witnessed shortly after the announcement at the end of 2018. Overall, since the implementation of the program, we have been trending towards parity. Though, that also means it makes it hard to know if this will continue and if now is a strong time to buy or not. The impact that interest rates have on the fund also needs to be considered as we discussed above.

(Source - CEFConnect)

In general, we see a longer-term performance that is in-line with expectations. Senior loan funds aren't 'set the world on fire' type investments that will rival something like the S&P 500 returns.

For comparison purposes, some other senior loan funds include; Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) and BlackRock Floating Rate Income (BGT). EFR was able to return 6.09% and 7.32% total NAV returns over a 5-year and 10-year period, respectively. BGT was able to return 5.25% and 6.70% for total NAV return over the same time frames. Additionally, over the last 1-year period JQC was the leader on a total NAV return basis with its return of 12.16%. This can be compared to EFR's 10.10% and BGT's 11.92% 1-year total NAV returns.

Again, these aren't 'set the world on fire' returns, but can play a key role in a diversified portfolio for an investor.

Distribution

JQC currently pays out a whopping 14.62% distribution rate, based on a monthly payout of $0.092. This works out to a NAV distribution rate of 13.77%. Of course, this is through a supplemental amount provided by the capital return program. The history of the distribution is actually quite erratic since inception.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Prior to the program, the fund had been paying out a monthly rate of $0.0385. This worked out to the fund paying out around a 6% distribution rate. Which, is much closer to its peers EFR paying 7.3% and BGT paying 6.94%.

Data by YCharts

Since the distribution cut was just announced from $0.1035 per month to $0.092 - Ycharts is still playing catch-up and reflecting a higher distribution yield.

We can see from the above chart that JQC was still leading the pack for these three funds.

(Source - Consolidated Annual Report)

As the fund knows, and you and I know, the current rate is not sustainable as the fund has no means of 'earning' such a high rate. At least not in this interest rate environment. So, how bad are they missing the mark?

As of the latest report they are only covering 50.65% of the distribution based on NII. That means that a realistic rate would be about half of the current rate. This works out to what would be about a $0.046 monthly distribution. Important to note it is higher than what they had been paying out since we are still experiencing a 'lag' from 2018's higher rates. This report is for the period ending July 31st, 2019, so we have a good portion of the reporting period in a higher rate environment. This is additionally reflected in the fund's report as NII increased from 2018.

Again, we know that it is unsustainable and is only a function of the capital return program that they are implementing.

Conclusion

JQC seems to be experimenting with its capital return program that is returning 20% capital back to shareholders. So far this experiment has helped reduce the wide discount that JQC was carrying before the changes were implemented. In addition to this, they have been aggressive with repurchasing shares through a buyback program. The trend has been positive for shareholders who were invested in the JQC pre-return program.

The hard part here is making a decision for potential new shareholders. A positive would be the fact that it could help boost an investor's monthly cash flow significantly through its 14.62% distribution yield. However, this will come at the cost of more than likely capital depreciation in the underlying NAV. This would then, more than likely, come at the cost of market price depreciation as well at the end of the fund's program.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Bottom line - had one been a holder of JQC before the program, it has been positive in reducing the fund's persistent discount. If you are considering an investment now, it could also be positive but definitely much less certain going forward. This is especially true as we would anticipate a drop back down to discount levels seen before the implementation of the capital return program. With that being said, if you're only concern is with monthly cash coming in - this could also be positive for such an investor. As the close of the program comes closer on December 31st, 2021, I would be looking to exit the position, however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published for members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on January 27th, 2020.