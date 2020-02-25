12 Years Of 31% Average Annual Returns From Main Street Capital

MAIN has easily outperformed the S&P 500 during the last 12 years which includes the financial crisis providing average annual returns of 31%.

This article discusses MAIN which is currently yielding almost 7% and includes recent dividend coverage and risk profile information.

My previous article discussed portfolio allocations and the need for stocks to earn the amount of income required for retirement.

My previous articles "These Dividend Stocks Are The New 'Bonds' For Retirement Portfolios" discussed portfolio allocations and the need for a higher stock portion to earn the amount of income required for retirement.

Many of the readers were interested in how Business Development Companies ("BDCs") performed during the financial crisis and this article discusses Main Street Capital (MAIN) that has easily outperformed the S&P 500 since its IPO in 2007. As shown below, MAIN's average annual total return over the last 12 years is 31% compared to the S&P 500 at 11%. I have also included bond ETFs iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) that continually underperform for the reasons discussed in "Bond Funds Vs. BDCs Paying 10%+."

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. These companies avoid taxation at the corporate level, distributing more than 90% of their profits/gains to shareholders providing higher returns.

Why Main Street Capital?

MAIN has many advantages over its peers, including the lower cost of capital and the lowest operational cost structure due to being internally managed. Also, MAIN has an excellent history of portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent stream of recurring interest income, the potential for increased earnings through its asset management business, the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC licenses and management with a conservative dividend policy.

The ratio of our total operating expenses excluding interest expense, as a percentage of our average total assets was 1.2% for the third quarter on an annualized basis and 1.3% for the trailing 12-month period. A combination of our unique investment strategy and leverage of our efficient operating structure resulted in distributable net investment income of $41.6 million or $0.66 per share, which exceeded our monthly dividends paid for the quarter by approximately 7%.

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

MAIN Dividend Coverage Update

For Q3 2019, MAIN reported between its base and best-case projections with NII per share of $0.62, covering its regular dividends with lower-than-expected portfolio yield. Distributable net investment income was $0.66 per share for the quarter compared to regular dividends of $0.62. Again, there were fewer shares issued through its at-the-market (“ATM”) program likely due to lower portfolio growth and keeping consistent leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) as shown in the following table:

Continued higher dividend income is mostly due to its lower middle market (“LMM”) portion of the portfolio which is still around $1.2 billion and mostly flow-through entities as discussed below. However, management has previously guided “that dividend income may return to more normal levels following elevated activity.”

66% of our companies that are pass through entities for tax purposes contributed to our dividend income in the last 12 months. And our total dividend income received from our lower middle market investments was approximately $33 million during this period of time, representing a 28% compounded annual growth rate since the year ended 2017. We really take a lot of comfort in is that there's a group of companies that have continued to delever and perform and are now becoming consistent, meaningful contributors to our dividend income on a recurring quarterly basis. And that's what gives us a lot of comfort when we look at the portfolio as a whole and the sources of that dividend income each quarter going forward.

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

There was another decline in yield from its lower middle market (“LMM”), middle market (“MM”), and Private Loan (“PL”) portfolios as shown in the following table.

MAIN’s growing asset management business (sub-advisory agreement with the HMS Income Fund) contributed $2.6 million in NII during Q3 2019 which was down from $3.6 million during the previous quarter. However, this relationship should continue to contribute approximately $0.04 to $0.06 per share of NII per quarter.

The activities of our external investment manager benefited our net investment income by approximately $2.6 million through the allocation of $1.7 million of operating expenses for services we provided to it and $1 million of dividend income.

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

In December 2019, MAIN issued an additional $75 million of its 5.20% Notes due 2024 used to pay off its $175 million of 4.50% Notes due 2019. The additional notes were issued at a premium of approximately 105% with estimated proceeds of $78.8 million and a yield-to-maturity of approximately 3.95%. The other $96 million was financed using its lower cost credit facility. As with many BDCs, MAIN’s notes are tradable (CUSIP: 56035LAD6).

Source: Fidelity Investments

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

Assessing BDC Risk Profiles

As mentioned in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs," assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn.

MAIN has mostly first-lien debt positions with a history of excellent credit performance and realized gains from its equity positions. Its lower middle market investments have historically averaged around 40% fully diluted ownership positions in most of these investments. Equity participation is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as "recurring non-recurring" dividend income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income used to support continued semiannual special dividends.

Our lower middle market investments are a primary driver behind both our historical NAV per share growth and our significant pre-tax net unrealized appreciation at September 30th, contributing approximately $212 million or $3.35 per share.”

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

MAIN continues to invest mostly in first-lien secured loans in the LMM, middle market (“MM”), and Private Loan (“PL”) portfolios as shown in the following table. The LMM portion of the portfolio has much higher yields of around 12.0% due to smaller more strategic companies compared to its MM portfolio of larger companies, with 90% of debt investments secured by first priority liens, mostly with S&P ratings of B or BB. MAIN’s portfolio has low concentration risk currently with 182 portfolio companies.

The majority of our portfolio investments represented less than 1% of our assets and our income. Our lower middle market portfolio included investments in 68 companies representing approximately $1.2 billion of fair value, which is over 20% above our (technical difficulty) at the lower middle market portfolio level, the portfolios median net senior debt to EBITDA ratio was a conservative 3.1 to 1 or 3.2 to 1, including portfolio companies' debt, which is junior and priority to acquisition. And the total EBITDA to senior interest ratio was 2.9 to 1.

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filing

During Q3 2019, net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased slightly by $0.03 or 0.1% (from $24.17 to $24.20) mostly due to accretive share issuances and the positive impact related to $7.8 million benefit from the change in the income tax partially offset by net realized/unrealized losses. It should be noted that most BDCs reported NAV declines for Q3 2019 related to unrealized depreciation of portfolio investments.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, MAIN had seven investments on non-accrual status (same as the previous quarter), which increased from the previous quarter to 1.6% (previously 1.5%) of the total investment portfolio at fair value. It's important to note that MAIN has almost 200 portfolio companies so a certain amount on non-accrual and "watch list" is to be expected.

Similar to Capital Southwest (CSWC), MAIN added American Addiction Centers or AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) to non-accrual status during Q3 2019.

During Q4 2019, CSWC marked down the higher rate portion of its investment in AAC to 66% and MAIN will likely do the same which implies an additional markdown of $1.5 million or $0.02 per share impact to NAV.

As discussed in previous reports, S&P Global Ratings downgraded AAC's credit rating to CCC from B- after the company took out a $30 million term loan. On Dec. 12, 2019, Moody's Investors Service downgraded AAC:

... to D-PD from Caa2-PD. The rating agency affirmed AAC's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and the Caa2 ratings on its senior secured credit facilities. The outlook remains negative. The downgrade reflects the fact that AAC missed principal and interest payments due during the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, which Moody's considers a default. AAC has entered into forbearance agreements with its lenders that expire on March 31, 2020. The affirmation of the Caa2 CFR reflects the potential for future defaults by AAC over the next 12-24 months. The affirmation of the Caa2 senior secured debt ratings indicate Moody's view that AAC's real estate portfolio boosts the recovery prospects for the senior secured debtholders in a default scenario.”

However, on Jan. 9, 2020, AAC’s lenders notified the company that they had terminated the forbearance agreement because AAC had not submitted a business plan and was in default. By terminating the agreement, the lenders can exercise all their options, including making outstanding debt immediately due . AAC is currently negotiating with the lenders to reinstate the agreement and secure additional funding.

In addition to defaulting on its loan, the company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in October because it did not maintain a $15 million market cap over a consecutive 30-day trading period. AAC is currently being traded on an over-the-counter market at $0.62 cents per share, giving the company a market cap of $15.4 million. AAC did show some financial improvements last year. The company grew its revenue by more than $7 million, from $55.4 million in the first quarter to $63.7 million in the second quarter. At the same time, AAC decreased its operating expenses by more than $15 million from the second quarter of 2018.

CSWC’s management discussed AAC on its Feb. 4, 2020, call including “rapidly moving to balance sheet restructuring” to provide an “opportunity to realize appreciation in and recovery of their investments” and a “portion of coming back on accrual.”

Guerdon Modular Holdings was added to non-accrual status during the previous quarter and discussed on the previous call:

Guerdon had a specific issue related to a customer that led to the company going on non-accrual. We are working with the management team and other investors on trying to put the company in a better position for success and those discussions are ongoing.”

Datacom, LLC a provider of communication and data transfer technology solutions to the oil and gas exploration and production and marine industries, was added to non-accrual status during Q2 2018 and needs to be watched as the debt portions are still marked over 80% of cost.

During Q1 2018, Access Media Holdings, a private cable operator, was placed on non-accrual status and as shown in the previous table, the equity portion has been written off and the debt is marked at 32% of cost which was previously converted to “payment-in-kind” (“PIK”) income and the accrued portions were deducted from Q1 2018.

American Teleconferencing Services, APTIM Corp., Bluestem Brands, EnCap Energy Fund, Encino Acquisition Partners, Evergreen Skills Lux, Grupo Hima San Pablo, Hydrofarm Holdings, Isagenix International, TOMS Shoes, and VIP Cinema Holdings, need to be watched as they have been marked down over the recent quarters. These investments currently account for around $88 million or 3.4% of the portfolio:

On Jan. 29, 2020, Moody's Investors Service withdrew its ratings of Bluestem Brands, Inc. including the Caa2 rating on its senior secured term loan due November 2020.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings because of inadequate information to monitor the ratings due to the issuer's decision to cease participation in the rating process.

Previously, Moody’s had a negative outlook for Bluestem Brands that was under review due to:

The downgrade and negative outlook reflect Bluestem's increasing refinancing risk related to the July 10, 2020 expiration of its unrated ABL revolver and November 7, 2020 maturity of its senior secured term loan, stated Moody's retail analyst, Mike Zuccaro. The company will need to address these maturities in the very near term, and it must do so in light of added complexity related to the potential April 19, 2022 expiration of its Standard Receivables Sales Agreement with Santander Consumer, as financing customer receivables is a critical component of the company's business model. Refinancing risk aside, Bluestem has made some progress in its turnaround strategies over the past year, with reduced costs and expenses and improved receivables portfolio performance yielding modest improvement in overall credit metrics. The company also continues to generate positive annual free cash flow, and meet its financial covenants; although cushion under its lender net liquidity covenant was modest as of August 2, 2019

American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. (“ATS”) is an investment also held by CSWC, PFLT, and SUNS that operates as a subsidiary of Premiere Global Services (“PGi”), offering conference call and group communication services. On Oct. 11, 2019, S&P Global Ratings upgraded PGi due to the “successful execution of its amended credit agreement”:

We have completed our review of U.S.-based global audio conferencing service provider Premiere Global Services Inc. (PGI) following the successful execution of its amended credit agreement. We are raising our issuer credit rating on PGi to 'CCC+' from 'SD' (selective default). At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's first-lien debt to 'CCC+' from 'D'. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged. The negative outlook reflects the potential that we will lower our rating on PGi if its sponsor fails to infuse $25 million in cash by March 31, 2020, in accordance with the recently amended credit agreement.

VIP Cinema Holdings, Inc. was recently added to the watch list due to being downgraded by Moody's Investors Service on Sept. 3, 2019:

Moody's downgraded the ratings on the senior secured first-lien facility, comprising a revolving credit facility and term loan, to Caa2 from B2, and the senior secured second-lien term loan to Ca from Caa2. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable. The rating action reflects VIP's weak liquidity profile, including breached leverage covenants as of Q2 2019 (ended June), no revolver availability and weak free cash flow generation that is likely to remain constrained into 2020. Given these factors, Moody's views the capital structure as untenable, noting also the company's financial leverage is high for its business risk, with debt-to-EBITDA above 8x (Moody's adjusted), and likely to remain elevated at least over the near term. VIP's much weaker than expected recent operating performance highlights a vulnerability to lumpiness in the timing of work projects, despite strong alliances with major theater exhibitors such as AMC, its largest customer. The company is reviewing its capital structure in discussions with its lenders to find a near term resolution to its covenant and liquidity issues.

Energy/oil-related exposure decreased slightly from 8.4% to 8.2% of the portfolio fair value. Most of these investments are first-lien senior secured with adequate hedges and do not have upstream exposure, which usually involves more commodity-related risk.

Source: SEC Filing

Summary and General Recommendations

Management is an active purchaser of shares each quarter, currently holding almost $155 million.

Source: MAIN Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

However, much of this information already has been priced into the stock. My suggestion would be to at least start a position during the next general market pullback which could be this week due to additional coronavirus-related fears. Also, as mentioned earlier, CSWC invests in many of the same assets and is also a lesser-known internally-managed BDC that's worth considering especially given its current yield of 10.0%. I will discuss CSWC in an article next month.

As shown below, MAIN shareholders that simply invested in additional shares on the first day of each year continue to have average annual returns of around 20%.

As discussed in previous MAIN articles, over the next five years, the company will be transitioning its semiannual dividend into its monthly dividend which started in Q2 2019.

Source: Fidelity Investments

BDCs have started to report calendar year-end results. Investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could result in additional NAV declines and lower dividend coverage as well as credit rating downgrades.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: MAIN target prices and buying points

target prices and buying points MAIN dividend coverage expectations and worst-case scenarios

dividend coverage expectations and worst-case scenarios MAIN rankings and risk profile

rankings and risk profile Preview of upcoming public articles

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions





Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.