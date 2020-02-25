Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Could Be The King In A Global Equity Market Sell-Off

At the same time Berkshire Hathaway also looks attractively priced if this catalyst does not materialize.

Share buybacks at highly favorable prices that make these buybacks more accretive are also an option if Berkshire Hathaway's shares sell off.

Article Thesis

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) holds a cash position of well above $150 billion, and in the past, Buffett has been criticized for not putting that money to work. With the market increasingly worrying about the coronavirus following a steep increase in cases in countries such as South Korea and Italy, it looks like some great buying opportunities could be waiting over the next couple of weeks and months.

Buffett, who has always been a buy-when-there-is-blood-in-the-streets type of investor, might find some great ways to invest Berkshire Hathaway's fast fortunes going forward. If all else fails, an increased buyback pace could be a great way of returning money to investors in case the sell-off in equity markets accelerates, as this would result in more efficient buybacks as long as Berkshire Hathaway's stock declines.

What Happened?

The coronavirus got into the news and investors' mindset in January, when cases were centered around Wuhan in China. Over the last couple of weeks the pace of new infections in China has slowed down, though, and some investors have begun to expect that the virus has run its course.

Over the last couple of days, infections in other countries, mainly South Korea, Italy, and Japan, have skyrocketed, however, which has resulted in new fears regarding the impact that the virus could have on the global economy.

For now, forecasts by experts are still not too harsh, as the IMF forecasts a 0.1% headwind to global economic growth stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. This has not stopped the market from reacting very negatively to the rise of cases outside of China, as global markets turned sharply lower on February 24:

US markets (SPY), European markets (FEZ), and even global markets (URTH) turned down by 3%-4% in one single day, while oil (OIL) prices also took a large hit, whereas gold (GLD) prices climbed to new multi-year highs.

Why Berkshire Hathaway Is Well-Prepared For An Equity Market Downturn

One of Warren Buffett's investing mantras is to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy when others are fearful. This allows him to enter positions when sentiment is bad, and when prices are highly favorable for buyers. This, in turn, is one of the factors that explain his outperformance versus the broad market over the last couple of decades.

Buying when others are fearful and when the market is worried about the near-term future requires a long-term horizon, which Buffett definitely has, and which is most likely also what most of Berkshire Hathaway's other shareholders have.

On top of that, buying when others are fearful requires a large amount of cash that can be deployed when opportunities arise. This is not a given for every investor, but it certainly is true for Berkshire Hathaway: The company held a cash position of $129 billion at the end of the last quarter, giving it one of the largest war chests in all of corporate America (and everywhere else).

The company keeps generating massive amounts of earnings and cash flows through its wide range of operating companies, as well as through its investments into dividend-paying stocks. Berkshire Hathaway thus would not have any problems in spending a large portion of its current cash holdings when the opportunity arises.

If equity markets do indeed turn lower over the next couple of weeks, Berkshire Hathaway might make one or several large investments, and it would turn out that Buffett's hesitation to invest while markets are at all-time-highs was the right choice. Buying during a sell-off would allow him to benefit from lower prices, which improve the returns on his investments, all else equal. Berkshire Hathaway, therefore, might be a rare profiteer of an equity market sell-off in the future.

In cases equity markets do turn lower, Berkshire Hathaway's stock would likely decline as well, which would allow for an additional opportunity for Buffett: Buying back the company's stock at a more favorable valuation.

Over the last two years, Buffett has bought back some shares, but at a rather reluctant pace. His intentions in case of a share price decline are not a mystery:

Source: Berkshire Hathaway letter to shareholders

If Berkshire Hathaway's share price declines, Buffett will most likely ramp up its share buybacks. This will lead to improving metrics such as earnings per share and cash flow per share, and will ultimately make each one of the company's remaining shares more valuable.

A decline in Berkshire Hathaway's share price, that allows for much more efficient buybacks, could thus turn out to be a positive for investors with a long-term mindset that are not interested in selling their shares any time soon.

Investors who own Berkshire Hathaway's shares thus have a type of de-facto insurance versus an equity market downturn: If equity markets do not sell off further, nothing bad will happen to their shares of Berkshire Hathaway. If, however, equity markets continue to trend down, Buffett has the opportunity to make some great investments at bargain prices, while Berkshire Hathaway could also use the opportunity to buy back its own shares at a discount.

The latter opportunities would likely be beneficial for Berkshire Hathaway's owners in the long run, thus Berkshire Hathaway and its long-term oriented shareholders might actually benefit from an equity market sell-off.

Berkshire Hathaway: Attractively Priced, Even If Catalysts Do Not Materialize

Some investors might ask whether Berkshire Hathaway would also be a good investment if equity markets do not decline, which means that Buffett would not benefit from great buying opportunities. I believe that the answer to this question is a clear yes:

During 2019, Berkshire Hathaway generated net profits of $81.4 billion. More than half of that was the result of unrealized investment gains, however. As the equity market performance during 2019 was much stronger than what we have seen historically (due to the recovery from the selloff that occurred during Q4 of 2018), those earnings will not repeat infinitely. When we exclude those investment gains of $53.7 billion, we get to net earnings of $27.7 billion that Berkshire Hathaway generated during 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio still should be reflected in its net earnings to some degree, even though the pure stock performance, as measured by investment gains/losses is not a good way to do so. I believe that the best way to include the earnings contribution of Berkshire Hathaway's investments is the following one:

Source: Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter

Some portion of the profits that companies like Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC) payout to their owners are included in Berkshire's statement of income (the portion that is paid out via dividends). Those earnings that are reinvested into Apple's or Bank of America's business, or that are paid out via buybacks, are not included in Berkshire Hathaway's statement of income, however. Those retained earnings still matter for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders, as the retained earnings at Apple, BAC, etc. will ultimately drive the share prices of these companies, which makes the investments that Berkshire Hathaway has made more valuable.

In order to account for this, we can look at what I will call retained-earnings-adjusted-net-profits, i.e. the sum of Berkshire Hathaway's adjusted net profits (which excludes short-term investment gains) plus Berkshire Hathaway's portion of retained earnings at Apple, BAC, etc. We get to a sum of $36.0 billion for 2019 for this metric, which, I believe, best reflects Berkshire Hathaway's true underlying earnings power.

Berkshire Hathaway trades for $546 billion right here, which means that it is valued at 15 times its underlying profits. When we adjust for its cash position that could be spent for buybacks and/or investments, its adjusted market capitalization is $417 billion, and its earnings multiple is just 11.6.

This is not a high valuation in absolute terms, and when we account for the fact that Berkshire Hathaway has destroyed the S&P 500 index when it comes to generating returns for investors, this valuation looks even lower. We can summarize that investors have the possibility to buy Berkshire Hathaway, which surely is a high-quality, low-risk long term investment, at a quite inexpensive valuation right here.

Final Thoughts

Buffett is great at finding value when it comes to acquisitions, and one way to do so is to buy when others are fearful and selling at low prices. This situation could materialize in global equity markets if the coronavirus worries persist over the next couple of weeks. This could result in some great investment opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway, and this may also include Berkshire Hathaway's own stock through an increased buyback pace. This is why Berkshire Hathaway might be one of the winners of equity market jitters.

If the coronavirus panic does not persist, this advantage would not materialize, but Berkshire Hathaway would still not look like a bad investment at all, I believe. When we look at the company's true earning power, we see that shares are not expensive at all, yet Berkshire Hathaway is a high-quality company for sure.

