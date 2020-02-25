How Bad Was Monday's Market Drop

If you're a member in good standing of the Intrepid Dip-Buyers Club, and you believe in probability and history, then you should buy this dip with both hands.

The world as we know it isn't about to end just because of Monday's market decline.

It was bad. Really bad. Among the worst, in fact. But don't worry, history shows that the market recovers nicely after these big down days. See the table below for details.

Table 1. Worst 1 day market declines in order of magnitude.

This table, and those that follow, show the 74 worst 1-day market declines since 1950. Monday's decline is ranked #74 out of the 17,652 trading days in the sample. That works out to the 99.6% worst day since 1950.

Table 2. Worst 1 day market declines in chronological order.

Next we look at the same data arranged in date order to get a sense of when these bad events happened. What we see is a bunching of these events in certain periods of the market, like 2008-2009 for example.

Table 3. Worst 1 day market declines by year.

These bad market days were concentrated in 23 out of the 70 years in our sample. Here are the details.

The period from 2008-2009 accounts for 27 of the 74 worst 1-day market declines, and for good reason. The world was in panic mode, wondering if the global financial system might fail. We don't have that worry today, thank goodness.

Table 4. What comes next.

This is where I can offer some reassurance that the world as we know it isn't about to end just because of Monday's market decline. Go back and look at table 1 and you'll see that, after big 1-day drops the market usually recovers nicely.

In fact, history tells us that after a big drop like we saw today, the market is higher by 14.5% one year later. There are exceptions, of course, and there's no guarantee that this market will recover as nicely as others did in the past.

Take February 2008 for example. The market was down by 43% 12 months later. That could happen again, but the odds say it won't. If you're a member in good standing of the Intrepid Dip-Buyers Club, and you believe in probability and history, then you should buy this dip with both hands.

For the rest of us, it's lookouts below.

