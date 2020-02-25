How Social Security Could Be 153% Better

If half my contributions had been invested in the stock market, there would be 153% more money to raise my benefit, help others, and keep the system solvent.

A spreadsheet examination of my contribution history shows how mediocre my monthly benefit will be.

We Boomers are blamed for the looming insolvency of the Social Security system.

In the current climate of blaming Boomers for everything that ails America, one complaint is how we're taking more from Social Security than we put in.

Since I'm filing to take Social Security when I reach my full retirement age of 66 in April, I decided to figure out whether I'll be a net contributor or a taker.

Methodology

To do this, I created a spreadsheet and started by entering the earnings record from my Social Security statement (Column 2):

1 Year 2 SS Income 3 Tax rate 4 Annual cont. 5 Total cont. 6 Rate of return 7 Total w/interest 8 S&P 500 return 9 Blended return 10 Total w/ 50-50 mix 1977 16954 0.101 1712.4 1712.4 0.069 1830.51 0.928 -0.0015 1709.79 1978 15362 0.101 1551.6 3263.9 0.072 3625.58 1.066 0.069 3486.38 1979 20961 0.101 2117.1 5381 0.074 6167.59 1.184 0.129 6326.29 1980 23966 0.101 2420.6 7801.5 0.085 9318.15 1.325 0.205 10540 1981 22349 0.107 2391.3 10193 0.099 12868.7 0.951 0.025 13254.6 1982 0 0.108 0 10193 0.109 14271.4 1.216 0.1625 15408.5 1983 17752 0.108 1917.2 12110 0.109 17953.2 1.226 0.1675 20227.7 1984 37799 0.114 4309.1 16419 0.118 24889.2 1.067 0.0925 26806.5 1985 39599 0.114 4514.3 20933 0.113 32726.1 1.317 0.215 38054.7 1986 42000 0.114 4788 25721 0.113 41753.2 1.187 0.15 49269.1 1987 43800 0.114 4993.2 30715 0.101 51467.8 1.052 0.0765 58413.4 1988 45000 0.121 5445 36160 0.098 62490.3 1.661 0.3795 88092.6 1989 48000 0.121 5808 41968 0.096 74854.9 1.317 0.2065 113291 1990 51300 0.124 6361.2 48329 0.093 88769.2 0.969 0.031 123362 1991 53400 0.124 6621.6 54950 0.091 104071 1.305 0.198 155720 1992 55500 0.124 6882 61832 0.087 120606 1.076 0.0815 175854 1993 57600 0.124 7142.4 68975 0.083 138352 1.101 0.092 199832 1994 60600 0.124 7514.4 76489 0.08 157536 1.013 0.0465 216988 1995 61200 0.124 7588.8 84078 0.079 178169 1.376 0.2275 275668 1996 62700 0.124 7774.8 91853 0.077 200262 1.23 0.1535 326951 1997 65400 0.124 8109.6 99962 0.073 223582 1.336 0.2045 403581 1998 68400 0.124 8481.6 108444 0.073 249005 1.286 0.1795 486027 1999 72600 0.124 9002.4 117446 0.07 276068 1.21 0.14 564334 2000 76200 0.124 9448.8 126895 0.069 305217 0.909 -0.011 567471 2001 80400 0.124 9969.6 136865 0.067 336304 0.881 -0.026 562427 2002 84900 0.124 10528 147392 0.064 369029 0.779 -0.0785 527978 2003 87000 0.124 10788 158180 0.06 402606 1.287 0.1735 632242 2004 87900 0.124 10900 169080 0.057 437075 1.109 0.083 696522 2005 90000 0.124 11160 180240 0.054 472440 1.049 0.0515 744128 2006 94200 0.124 11681 191921 0.053 509779 1.158 0.1055 835546 2007 97500 0.124 12090 204011 0.052 549006 1.055 0.0535 892985 2008 102000 0.124 12648 216659 0.051 590299 0.63 -0.1595 761185 2009 106800 0.124 13243 229902 0.048 632512 1.265 0.1565 895626 2010 106800 0.124 13243 243145 0.046 675460 1.5 0.273 1156990 2011 106800 0.104 11107 254252 0.044 716776 1.021 0.0325 1206060 2012 110100 0.104 11450 265703 0.041 758084 1.16 0.1005 1339871 2013 113700 0.124 14099 279802 0.038 801526 1.324 0.181 1599038 2014 117000 0.124 14508 294310 0.036 845411 1.137 0.0865 1753118 2015 118500 0.124 14694 309004 0.033 888488 1.014 0.0235 1809355 2016 3935 0.124 487.94 309492 0.031 916534 1.12 0.0755 1946486 2017 18936 0.124 2348.1 311840 0.03 946449 1.218 0.124 2190490 2018 12086 0.124 1498.7 313338 0.029 975438 0.956 -0.0075 2175549 2019 7500 0.124 930 314268 0.028 1003706 1.315 0.1715 2549745 SUM 2604499 314268

Source: Author's spreadsheet based on Social Security data.

It turns out that since 1977, I've earned $2.6 million in Social Security taxable income, including 32 years of paying the maximum.

Next, I entered the combined Social Security tax rates including employer and employee contributions (Column 3). These have gotten higher, except for a two-year tax break after the Great Recession. The contributions total $314,394 through 2019 (Column 4 is the annual contribution, Column 5 is the cumulative total, used in subsequent calculations).

My latest Social Security statement estimates my monthly benefit at full retirement age will be $2,954, or $35,448 a year. That will equal the taxes my employer and I paid after 8.87 years. My life expectancy is more than double that, knock on wood. Good deal, huh?

Of course not. As we all know, money has time value. A better calculation is to figure out the present value of the contributions, including interest.

It turns out the money deposited in the Social Security Trust Funds is invested in special issues of the U.S. Treasury. The effective interest rate is publicly available. As seen in Column 6, the rate of return peaked in 1984 at 11.8% and has been declining ever since, yielding only 2.9% in 2019.

If we take my $314,268 in contributions and figure out how much they added up to including interest (Column 7), the total is $1,003,706. That's enough to pay my monthly benefit for 28 years, even if no more interest were earned.

But wait a second. If I plug $1,003,706 into my broker's single-life annuity calculator, I'm told the company will take my money and in return give me $5,006 in monthly income for the rest of my life. My actual benefit will be 41% lower than the contributions would entitle me to receive in the private market.

So has Social Security been a bad deal? Yeah, but I don't really mind. The purpose of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Congress in creating the system in 1935 was to make sure seniors got enough to live on and to get them out of the work force, opening up scarce Great Depression jobs for younger people.

The benefit formula makes the contributions of lower-income people yield a larger proportional amount than for those of us who maxed out on contributions for many years.

It's fine with me if some of my contributions are helping people who need it more. What isn't fine is that we all could have done so much better.

50-50 Stock Market Proposal

Now we get to the next question: What would have happened if instead of using all of funds collected to buy Treasury issues, the government had taken half of it and put it in the stock market?

To calculate this, I entered the annual total returns of the Standard & Poor's 500 for each year since 1977 (Column 8), and averaged it with the bond-only rate of return (Column 6) to make a blended rate of return (Column 9).

It turns out 1977 and 1978 weren't good years in the market, so after the first two years my total would have been less than that just by collecting interest (Column 10). But starting in 1979, there would have been more money in the blended account every year, even after stocks collapsed 37% in the financial crisis of 2008.

The last 11 years, of course, have been great for stocks. By the end of 2019, my little trust account would have had $2.55 million in it. That would be enough to fund a monthly annuity of $12,670.

Even applying the same percentage reduction that Social Security actually did, to provide funds for lower-income contributors, my monthly benefit would be $7,476, or 153% more than it will actually be.

In addition to raising everyone's benefit, part of the surplus money could be used to shore up the system.

Trust Fund to Become Depleted

My Generation of Baby Boomers, who belied Pete Townshend's wish and didn't die before we got old, is expected to rapidly exhaust the $2.9 trillion balance of the two Social Security trust funds. According to the latest trustees' report, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is expected to be depleted by 2034. The other fund, Disability Insurance, is expected to last until 2052.

After 2034, "scheduled tax income is projected to be sufficient to pay about three-quarters of scheduled benefits through the end of the projection period in 2093." Thus, workers born after the Summer of Love in 1967 can expect to get only 75% of their promised initial benefit unless Congress does something, which it probably will because older people cast most of the votes.

If half of the money had been put in stocks, the trust fund would have far more money. Heck, if they made the change tomorrow, by 2034 there probably would be enough money in there to keep it solvent.

What About Future Returns?

Now here's an objection. The era since 1982 has been very good for the stock market. The next decade or two might not be.

True, but the one thing that kills the stock market for an extended period of time is high inflation, as in the 1970s. That leads to high interest rates, which hurt stocks.

However, the same high interest rates would boost the other 50 percent of the fund that would remain invested in special Treasury securities. So there's some downside protection built in.

Over the long term, there's no comparison. A CIBC report using University of Chicago data showed that over a century, 1915-2014, stocks outperformed bonds by more than double, with an average annual return of 11.5% vs. 4.3%. After accounting for inflation, stocks did seven times better, 8.3% to 1.1%.

State and private pension plans are allowed to invest in stocks. Other countries do it too--Canada, Norway, even China. Why not the biggest pension plan of them all?

Under the 50-50 plan, intergenerational conflict over depleted Social Security funds for younger people now entering the work force would be reduced.

The Treasury Department should make a proposal to allow investment in equities and Congress should approve it. In all likelihood, future generations of retirees will be much better off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.