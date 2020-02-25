How Social Security Could Be 153% Better
We Boomers are blamed for the looming insolvency of the Social Security system.
A spreadsheet examination of my contribution history shows how mediocre my monthly benefit will be.
If half my contributions had been invested in the stock market, there would be 153% more money to raise my benefit, help others, and keep the system solvent.
In the current climate of blaming Boomers for everything that ails America, one complaint is how we're taking more from Social Security than we put in.
Since I'm filing to take Social Security when I reach my full retirement age of 66 in April, I decided to figure out whether I'll be a net contributor or a taker.
Methodology
To do this, I created a spreadsheet and started by entering the earnings record from my Social Security statement (Column 2):
|1 Year
|
2
SS Income
|
3
Tax rate
|
4
Annual cont.
|
5
Total cont.
|
6
Rate of return
|
7
Total w/interest
|
8
S&P 500 return
|
9
Blended return
|
10
Total w/ 50-50 mix
|1977
|16954
|0.101
|1712.4
|1712.4
|0.069
|1830.51
|0.928
|-0.0015
|1709.79
|1978
|15362
|0.101
|1551.6
|3263.9
|0.072
|3625.58
|1.066
|0.069
|3486.38
|1979
|20961
|0.101
|2117.1
|5381
|0.074
|6167.59
|1.184
|0.129
|6326.29
|1980
|23966
|0.101
|2420.6
|7801.5
|0.085
|9318.15
|1.325
|0.205
|10540
|1981
|22349
|0.107
|2391.3
|10193
|0.099
|12868.7
|0.951
|0.025
|13254.6
|1982
|0
|0.108
|0
|10193
|0.109
|14271.4
|1.216
|0.1625
|15408.5
|1983
|17752
|0.108
|1917.2
|12110
|0.109
|17953.2
|1.226
|0.1675
|20227.7
|1984
|37799
|0.114
|4309.1
|16419
|0.118
|24889.2
|1.067
|0.0925
|26806.5
|1985
|39599
|0.114
|4514.3
|20933
|0.113
|32726.1
|1.317
|0.215
|38054.7
|1986
|42000
|0.114
|4788
|25721
|0.113
|41753.2
|1.187
|0.15
|49269.1
|1987
|43800
|0.114
|4993.2
|30715
|0.101
|51467.8
|1.052
|0.0765
|58413.4
|1988
|45000
|0.121
|5445
|36160
|0.098
|62490.3
|1.661
|0.3795
|88092.6
|1989
|48000
|0.121
|5808
|41968
|0.096
|74854.9
|1.317
|0.2065
|113291
|1990
|51300
|0.124
|6361.2
|48329
|0.093
|88769.2
|0.969
|0.031
|123362
|1991
|53400
|0.124
|6621.6
|54950
|0.091
|104071
|1.305
|0.198
|155720
|1992
|55500
|0.124
|6882
|61832
|0.087
|120606
|1.076
|0.0815
|175854
|1993
|57600
|0.124
|7142.4
|68975
|0.083
|138352
|1.101
|0.092
|199832
|1994
|60600
|0.124
|7514.4
|76489
|0.08
|157536
|1.013
|0.0465
|216988
|1995
|61200
|0.124
|7588.8
|84078
|0.079
|178169
|1.376
|0.2275
|275668
|1996
|62700
|0.124
|7774.8
|91853
|0.077
|200262
|1.23
|0.1535
|326951
|1997
|65400
|0.124
|8109.6
|99962
|0.073
|223582
|1.336
|0.2045
|403581
|1998
|68400
|0.124
|8481.6
|108444
|0.073
|249005
|1.286
|0.1795
|486027
|1999
|72600
|0.124
|9002.4
|117446
|0.07
|276068
|1.21
|0.14
|564334
|2000
|76200
|0.124
|9448.8
|126895
|0.069
|305217
|0.909
|-0.011
|567471
|2001
|80400
|0.124
|9969.6
|136865
|0.067
|336304
|0.881
|-0.026
|562427
|2002
|84900
|0.124
|10528
|147392
|0.064
|369029
|0.779
|-0.0785
|527978
|2003
|87000
|0.124
|10788
|158180
|0.06
|402606
|1.287
|0.1735
|632242
|2004
|87900
|0.124
|10900
|169080
|0.057
|437075
|1.109
|0.083
|696522
|2005
|90000
|0.124
|11160
|180240
|0.054
|472440
|1.049
|0.0515
|744128
|2006
|94200
|0.124
|11681
|191921
|0.053
|509779
|1.158
|0.1055
|835546
|2007
|97500
|0.124
|12090
|204011
|0.052
|549006
|1.055
|0.0535
|892985
|2008
|102000
|0.124
|12648
|216659
|0.051
|590299
|0.63
|-0.1595
|761185
|2009
|106800
|0.124
|13243
|229902
|0.048
|632512
|1.265
|0.1565
|895626
|2010
|106800
|0.124
|13243
|243145
|0.046
|675460
|1.5
|0.273
|1156990
|2011
|106800
|0.104
|11107
|254252
|0.044
|716776
|1.021
|0.0325
|1206060
|2012
|110100
|0.104
|11450
|265703
|0.041
|758084
|1.16
|0.1005
|1339871
|2013
|113700
|0.124
|14099
|279802
|0.038
|801526
|1.324
|0.181
|1599038
|2014
|117000
|0.124
|14508
|294310
|0.036
|845411
|1.137
|0.0865
|1753118
|2015
|118500
|0.124
|14694
|309004
|0.033
|888488
|1.014
|0.0235
|1809355
|2016
|3935
|0.124
|487.94
|309492
|0.031
|916534
|1.12
|0.0755
|1946486
|2017
|18936
|0.124
|2348.1
|311840
|0.03
|946449
|1.218
|0.124
|2190490
|2018
|12086
|0.124
|1498.7
|313338
|0.029
|975438
|0.956
|-0.0075
|2175549
|2019
|7500
|0.124
|930
|314268
|0.028
|1003706
|1.315
|0.1715
|2549745
|SUM
|2604499
|314268
Source: Author's spreadsheet based on Social Security data.
It turns out that since 1977, I've earned $2.6 million in Social Security taxable income, including 32 years of paying the maximum.
Next, I entered the combined Social Security tax rates including employer and employee contributions (Column 3). These have gotten higher, except for a two-year tax break after the Great Recession. The contributions total $314,394 through 2019 (Column 4 is the annual contribution, Column 5 is the cumulative total, used in subsequent calculations).
My latest Social Security statement estimates my monthly benefit at full retirement age will be $2,954, or $35,448 a year. That will equal the taxes my employer and I paid after 8.87 years. My life expectancy is more than double that, knock on wood. Good deal, huh?
Of course not. As we all know, money has time value. A better calculation is to figure out the present value of the contributions, including interest.
It turns out the money deposited in the Social Security Trust Funds is invested in special issues of the U.S. Treasury. The effective interest rate is publicly available. As seen in Column 6, the rate of return peaked in 1984 at 11.8% and has been declining ever since, yielding only 2.9% in 2019.
If we take my $314,268 in contributions and figure out how much they added up to including interest (Column 7), the total is $1,003,706. That's enough to pay my monthly benefit for 28 years, even if no more interest were earned.
But wait a second. If I plug $1,003,706 into my broker's single-life annuity calculator, I'm told the company will take my money and in return give me $5,006 in monthly income for the rest of my life. My actual benefit will be 41% lower than the contributions would entitle me to receive in the private market.
So has Social Security been a bad deal? Yeah, but I don't really mind. The purpose of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Congress in creating the system in 1935 was to make sure seniors got enough to live on and to get them out of the work force, opening up scarce Great Depression jobs for younger people.
The benefit formula makes the contributions of lower-income people yield a larger proportional amount than for those of us who maxed out on contributions for many years.
It's fine with me if some of my contributions are helping people who need it more. What isn't fine is that we all could have done so much better.
50-50 Stock Market Proposal
Now we get to the next question: What would have happened if instead of using all of funds collected to buy Treasury issues, the government had taken half of it and put it in the stock market?
To calculate this, I entered the annual total returns of the Standard & Poor's 500 for each year since 1977 (Column 8), and averaged it with the bond-only rate of return (Column 6) to make a blended rate of return (Column 9).
It turns out 1977 and 1978 weren't good years in the market, so after the first two years my total would have been less than that just by collecting interest (Column 10). But starting in 1979, there would have been more money in the blended account every year, even after stocks collapsed 37% in the financial crisis of 2008.
The last 11 years, of course, have been great for stocks. By the end of 2019, my little trust account would have had $2.55 million in it. That would be enough to fund a monthly annuity of $12,670.
Even applying the same percentage reduction that Social Security actually did, to provide funds for lower-income contributors, my monthly benefit would be $7,476, or 153% more than it will actually be.
In addition to raising everyone's benefit, part of the surplus money could be used to shore up the system.
Trust Fund to Become Depleted
My Generation of Baby Boomers, who belied Pete Townshend's wish and didn't die before we got old, is expected to rapidly exhaust the $2.9 trillion balance of the two Social Security trust funds. According to the latest trustees' report, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is expected to be depleted by 2034. The other fund, Disability Insurance, is expected to last until 2052.
After 2034, "scheduled tax income is projected to be sufficient to pay about three-quarters of scheduled benefits through the end of the projection period in 2093." Thus, workers born after the Summer of Love in 1967 can expect to get only 75% of their promised initial benefit unless Congress does something, which it probably will because older people cast most of the votes.
If half of the money had been put in stocks, the trust fund would have far more money. Heck, if they made the change tomorrow, by 2034 there probably would be enough money in there to keep it solvent.
What About Future Returns?
Now here's an objection. The era since 1982 has been very good for the stock market. The next decade or two might not be.
True, but the one thing that kills the stock market for an extended period of time is high inflation, as in the 1970s. That leads to high interest rates, which hurt stocks.
However, the same high interest rates would boost the other 50 percent of the fund that would remain invested in special Treasury securities. So there's some downside protection built in.
Over the long term, there's no comparison. A CIBC report using University of Chicago data showed that over a century, 1915-2014, stocks outperformed bonds by more than double, with an average annual return of 11.5% vs. 4.3%. After accounting for inflation, stocks did seven times better, 8.3% to 1.1%.
State and private pension plans are allowed to invest in stocks. Other countries do it too--Canada, Norway, even China. Why not the biggest pension plan of them all?
Under the 50-50 plan, intergenerational conflict over depleted Social Security funds for younger people now entering the work force would be reduced.
The Treasury Department should make a proposal to allow investment in equities and Congress should approve it. In all likelihood, future generations of retirees will be much better off.
