Heron Therapeutics: Generic Competition And HTX-011 Approval May Put Pressure On Share Price

If Cinvanti sales are hit as badly by generics as Sustol's Heron will need HTX-011 to deliver triple-digit million sales quickly. Until there is more clarity I am bearish.

Heron has re-submitted its NDA for extended release local anaesthetic HTX-011 after receiving a CRL related to CMC concerns in April '19. Approval is likely to be granted in June.

Net sales of Cinvanti for the first nine months of 2019 grew by 197% to $97.6m year-on-year but sales of Sustol decreased by 19% to $13.8m over the same period.

Heron Therapeutics' 2 commercialised drugs for the treatment of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with types of chemotherapy are under pressure from generic competition.

Investment Thesis

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) had a mixed year in 2019 and in my view some of the problems the company encountered are likely to continue to be felt through 2020 and perhaps beyond. This makes me concerned for the price of the company's stock.

The three main issues the company faces are the FDA's rejection of Heron's NDA for extended release local anaesthetic HTX-011, the decline in sales of Sustol, approved for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting ("CINV"), owing to competition from generics, and the possible decline in sales of Cinvanti, another approved treatment for CINV, owing to the same issue.

CINV Franchise Under Threat From Generics

In 2019 (according to Heron's preliminary results statement) the company's CINV franchise made sales of $145.7m - beating guidance of $135m. That sounds impressive, but it is worth noting that in Q419 sales of Cinvanti fell quarter-on-quarter, from $36.4m to $34.8m, whilst sales of Sustol collapsed from $6.2m in Q3 to $0.4m in Q4.

Falling sales of CINV franchise. Source: Heron corporate presentation

Whilst Sustol has felt the full force of generic competition (from Aloxi and others) my understanding from a December Heron corporate presentation is that Cinvanti has only been competing against generics for a few months. The company points out that during that time Cinvanti has retained its majority share of the market, but Q4 will be the first time sales of the drug have not increased quarter-on-quarter and as we can see from the table below Cinvanti is already losing ground to generic fosaprepitant and new challenger akynzeo.

Falling market share of Cinvanti. Source: Heron Corporate presentation Jan 2020.

Another ominous sign is that Cinvanti's main brand name rival Emend, marketed by Merck, has seen sales collapse from $126m in Q4 2018 to $53m in Q4 2019 - a 58% drop - whilst sales in the US only have dropped 88% from $73m to $10m over the same period. Whilst some of the lost sales may be attributable to Cinvanti, it's notable that Sungen's generic version of the drug was launched in September shortly before Emend sales really began to slide.

Declining sales of Emend. Source: Merck Q419 results.

Can Cinvanti survive the assault?

Heron management says there is a strategy in place to preserve Cinvanti sales during the generic arbitrage period. In late October Heron received a nod from the FDA for a supplemental new drug application ("sNDA") standardising recommended Cinvanti dosage to include a 130mg single-dose regimen administered either as an injection over 2 minutes or as a 30 minute infusion, eliminating the need for patients to take an oral aprepitant on days 2 and 3.

The extra convenience and differentiation from other highly ("HEC") and moderately ("MEC") emetogenic cancer chemotherapy as well as the company's superior safety profile ought to make Cinvanti the preferred choice of physicians, management believes. This research note concludes that HTX-019 (Cinvanti) may be a safer alternative to fosaprepitant, although the research was funded by Heron and the evidence is not overwhelming.

Management made a similar prediction about sales of Sustol in 2017, stating they expected a "modest decline" - but this has clearly not proven to be the case. Thanks to a J-Code awarded to Cinvanti for reimbursement purposes management says that Cinvanti won't be subject to the same problems as Sustol, but even if that is the case will sales hold up in the face of so much competition? 2020 sales estimates for the CINV franchise are being held back by the company until after Q120 results are published when the impact of arbitrage will be known.

Management warns of "modest" decline in Sustol sales in 2017. Source: corporate presentation Nov '17.

Can Sustol come back?

Generic drug pricing arbitrage is a complex area of medicine for which I can find very little publicly available information or explanation, but based on Heron's corporate presentations it seems that the level of reimbursement obtainable for Sustol has fallen significantly and in order to reset the declining average sales price ("ASP") that Heron submits to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") the company will be forced to discontinue all discounting for at least the next five quarters.

Slide from Heron Jan 20 presentation explaining Sustol sales decline.

Management says that after this period they expect to see sales rebound significantly - but I'm not convinced that is the most likely outcome. I came across an independent research note comparing granisetron (Sustol) with palonosetron (generic competitors) which concludes that palonosetron is the more effective treatment, and a second note which also comes to the same conclusion.

Are Sustol and Cinvanti sufficiently differentiated and efficacious drugs to survive this difficult period of competition, maintain (or regain, in Sustol's case) market leadership and deliver sales growth at a reasonable margin? The jury is still very much out in my view.

Stalled progress of HTX-011 - can extended release local anaesthetic come to the rescue?

In April Heron announced it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA stating that its extended release local anaesthetic HTX-011 had not been approved for commercialisation. The company's share price nose-dived from ~$24 to $16.8 by early May on the news.

Heron has now re-submitted its NDA to the FDA. The "good" news about the initial rejection is that it was related to chemistry, manufacturing and control ("CMC") concerns, rather than issues with clinical efficacy or safety. Heron has supplied the FDA with reams of evidence suggesting that HTX-011 reduces pain compared to current standard-of-care bupivacaine, and reduces patient opioid use, which the FDA seems to have accepted since no further studies or data analyses have been requested.

Although the FDA extended the review period for the re-submitted NDA by another 3 months this week, Heron says an inspector has re-visited its manufacturing site and recommended approval having found no issues. The frustrating wait could be over by the end of June, which is the maximum time the extension can run for.

Management's high hopes for HTX-011

Management believes that HTX-011 is the company's potential blockbuster. Based on the 30m surgical procedures which take place per annum in the US that require post-operative pain the addressable market size is estimated at ~$6bn.

TAM for HTX-011. Source: Heron Jan 20 presentation

Heron hopes to capitalise upon the backlash against opioid based treatments which has seen local anaesthetics grow market share in recent years. HTX-011 is a combination of market-leading bupivacaine and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam. Its effects last for 72 hours, thereby reducing the need for physicians to prescribe opioid analgesics. Heron also believes the drug's pain relieving effects may be able to move patients into the outpatient setting faster, relieving pressure on hospitals and bringing reimbursement into play. The medicine can also be administered without the use of a needle.

As mentioned above Heron has conducted a host of studies showing the efficacy of HTX-011 when compared to bupivacaine, and sector competitor exparel, including use cases such as bunionectomy, herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty, which has brought the drug to the brink of commercialisation.

The first 51 slides of the most recent corporate presentation are devoted to discussion of HTX-011, providing some insight into how invested Heron are in the treatment. The commercial launch program will follow similar lines to the launch of Cinvanti - which resulted in Cinvanti grabbing 40%+ market share from established competitor Emend. In HTX-011's case the target will be Pacira Biosciences' exparel which made sales of $118.6m in Q419. Heron has conducted surveys which suggest physicians may favour HTX-011 over Exparel and some analysts have echoed this sentiment.

Heron market share forecasts for HTX-011 based on physician survey. Source: Heron Jan 20 presentation

But does this make HTX-011 a blockbuster? There are certainly tailwinds behind HTX-011 (the fact it is a nop-opiate being the most obvious one) which is why the FDA gave the drug a fast-track designation (in 2017), breakthrough designation (in 2018) and a priority review designation in response to the initial NDA submitted in December 2018. As such it must be a huge source of frustration to Heron to have received the CRL in April '19 and then for the FDA to request a 3-month extension last week.

I suspect that HTX-011 - if it is approved - will take time to build sales volumes. Heron has to be patient, addressing smaller markets one by one and trying to win over physicians. Whilst the market research is persuasive, it may be harder to persuade doctors to switch from one treatment to another - and especially so if HTX-011 struggles to deliver results that demonstrate clear superiority to rival treatments in a real-world setting.

Given the current situation with the CINV franchise, there will be significant pressure on HTX-011 to deliver sales immediately upon approval given the company's current financial situation.

Financials could be another concern

Heron reported a cash and cash equivalents position of $391m (which includes an October stock offering at $17.5 per share which raised $162m) at the end of 2019, but net losses for the first 9 months of year amounted to $146.8m and are likely to have increased - perhaps to above $200m - during Q4 (the company has not released the figures yet).

Heron R&D expenses. Source: Heron Q319 10Q submission.

Full year losses ~$200m per annum when sales are ~$150m may be manageable but there must be question marks over whether the CINV franchise will provide the same revenue streams in 2020 - if Cinvanti sales decline markedly then Heron could end 2020 with losses >$250m, and a cash position of around $150m (unless further funds are raised) which would not last the company through 2021.

The commercialisation of HTX-011 could make up some of any deficit caused by the CINV franchise decline, but it would be unreasonable to assume sales higher than $50m in the drugs first half-year of commercialisation, in my view. As such Heron may be forced to go back to the market - and it would be interesting to see at what price they would end up doing that.

Conclusion

In my view the problems that are affecting the CINV franchise are being somewhat underplayed by the company plus there must be some doubts around HTX-011. Even if it is commercialised in June, the drug may not prove to be the blockbuster the company believes it will be. The "opiate alternative" is a good story and exparel / Pacira has demonstrated there is a large market for this treatment type, but labelling HTX-011 a likely blockbuster seems premature to me. Is a combination of local anaesthetic and NSAID really that revolutionary, or hard to copy? It's in the field where Heron will earn its spurs.

As such I think there may be more share price pain for investors to endure in 2020. Long term, if HTX-011 can deliver sales of $400m+ (mirroring current sales of exparel) then Heron can recover but I believe it will take several years for that to happen and there are many caveats to that scenario as I have described above.

Analysts remain bullish about Heron's prospects and have set price targets between $31 - $47. Based on my research I think that such a price gain is unlikely in 2020 and expect the company to continue to trade around its current price of $21, and perhaps lower, until there is a clearer picture regarding the CINV franchise and the real market value of HTX-011.

I should stress that I am not a medical expert and these are merely my thoughts based on my research. I had initially sat down to write a bull case for Heron but frankly, I just wasn't persuaded by what I found after digging a little deeper. I intend to keep digging and hope to post a further update soon.

