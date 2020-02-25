SailPoint: Heavy Execution Risks Abound

Though other SaaS companies have been successful at transitioning to cloud subscriptions, SailPoint's track record for execution over the past year has been spotty.

SailPoint is "betting the farm" on a complete focus on subscription revenues, which will have a near-term headwind to growth.

Up until the coronavirus-related selloff, small and mid-cap growth software stocks have had their best year ever in 2019 and the early part of 2020 - with the exception of several stocks, including SailPoint (SAIL). The identity governance software provider, once owned by a private equity firm and eschewing the traditional VC to IPO path, has hit several speed bumps over the past year.

SailPoint just closed out its fiscal 2019, and investors aren't quite sure what to make of it. As of the time of writing, shares of SailPoint are approximately flat for the year and are searching for direction:

Despite having some connotations for being a beaten-down stock, I'd hardly consider SailPoint a worthwhile value play. In fact, there's quite a bit of uncertainty with SailPoint that we'll dive into in this article. The bottom line: SailPoint remains a "show me" stock, and I'd wait on the sidelines for either fundamentals to improve or for its price to improve before buying in.

The risky subscription shift

If there's a single word that can capture SailPoint executives' priorities for 2020, it's SaaS. That is, the company's entire focus for next year is centered around pushing its cloud product, convincing customers to migrate from on-prem software to cloud-hosted solutions, and developing new AI-assisted predictive tools within this cloud product.

Put in CEO Mark McClain's own words, from his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Now let’s shift gears to our 2020 focus. The SailPoint team remains wholly committed to driving the identity market forward both from a visionary and leadership standpoint. I’d like to spend a few minutes discussing our product strategy going forward and our vision for identity in the year ahead. In 2020, we expect an increasing number of the enterprises we target to lean towards SaaS for all aspects of their identity program. To address this shift, our product strategy is two-fold; accelerate innovation, delivering on our vision for SailPoint Predictive Identity. We intend to deliver these and other new capabilities through our SaaS platform. These innovations while delivered as SaaS will interoperate with both our IdentityIQ software platform as well as our IdentityNow SaaS platform. As a result, all of our customers new and existing, whether on-premise or cloud only will have access to the full benefit of SailPoint Predictive Identity. This SaaS-driven approach will further accelerate our pace of innovation, while continuing to support all of our customers’ hybrid environment and ensure that they are all able to build a next-generation identity program with SailPoint. While we believe that an increasing number of enterprises will start to lean towards our SaaS solution, we fully acknowledged that some enterprises will still prefer to run a software-based identity program for the foreseeable future. We’ll remain focused on making our new SaaS offerings easily consumable by these customers with on-prem deployment."

For investors, this focus shift has two key takeaways on the near-term financials:

Revenue headwinds in the near term. The good news is that SailPoint actually expects bookings to accelerate from 2019 to 2020. However, revenue growth is expected to still be muted in the low-teens (we'll dive into the guidance shortly). This is because when transition from on-prem license sales to cloud sales, companies end up deferring revenues over a longer period of time.

Now, plenty of software companies have executed successful on-prem to subscription shifts. Adobe (ADBE) is one of the biggest success stories that comes to mind for most investors, and the stock price has multiplied over the course of that transition. But SailPoint has quite a spotty track record for execution - with its "sales execution issues" warnings last year causing shares to plummet.

2020 appears to be a year where investors are attacking the markets with a risk-off attitude, as the recent coronavirus scares show. Funds will likely flow into high-quality names, and SailPoint's lack of consistent results will make it difficult for investors to trust that the business is solid for the long term while near-term growth and margins deteriorate.

Q4 download

We can already see the impacts of SailPoint's subscription shift in its most recent fourth-quarter results. Take a look at the earnings below:

Figure 1. SailPoint 4Q19 results Source: SailPoint 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew only 10% y/y to $89.0 million. While these results still beat Wall Street's expectations of $80.6 million (+6% y/y), we have to note that growth decelerated five points from 15% y/y in Q3.

Of course, a large part of this is driven by SailPoint's subscription shift. License revenues in the quarter fell -6% y/y, while subscription revenues grew 37% y/y, representing 46% of total revenues and accelerating slightly from Q3's 34% y/y subscription growth (but slower than Q2's 40% y/y growth rate).

This is at the direction the company wants to go, but growth rates (both from a total and subscription-only perspective) have been choppy. Can we count on SailPoint to continue growing subscription revenues at a >30% pace while not slipping to overall revenue declines due to the slippage in license deals?

Margins have decayed as well. As we can see above, operating income fell to $6.0 million, representing a meager 6.7% margin - down 720bps from 13.9% in the year-ago quarter. Jason Ream, the company's CFO, attributed this decay to investments in both product development and sales headcount - which he expects to continue in 2020:

And finally, we expect to significantly grow our sales capacity in 2020, doubling down on the execution strengths that we have seen in the team and based on the confidence that we have in the market opportunity. Taking together our outlook for recognized revenue, which is dampened by the accelerating shift to SaaS and our investment plan, which includes a full year of the two acquisitions we made late last year, as well as the proactive push to ramp our sales capacity and to bolster our SaaS capabilities."

Again, we must emphasize: neither subscription-driven revenue deceleration nor investments into sales headcount are negatives in themselves, as long as they eventually lead to a successful SaaS company. We just doubt that investors will be too enthusiastic that SailPoint is engaging in such a risky, monumental trnaisiton while the market is in a risk-off mode.

Valuation and key takeaways

At present share prices near $23, SailPoint trades at a market cap of $2.06 billion. After we net off the $443.8 million of cash and $309.1 million of debt on SailPoint's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $1.93 billion.

As previously noted, SailPoint expects revenue growth to trail in the low teens in 2020, with its revenue range of $320-$325 million representing 11-13% y/y growth. We note as well that its pro forma operating margin guidance, calling for flat/breakeven, is down from $23.2 million in pro forma operating income (8.0% pro forma operating margins).

Figure 2. SailPoint 2020 guidance Source: SailPoint 4Q19 earnings release

Against the midpoint of its revenue outlook, SailPoint is trading at a valuation of 6.0x EV/FY20 revenues. While this is certainly cheaper than most SaaS companies, we have to note that its low-teens growth rate, expected margin decay, and overall inconsistent execution are major drivers holding down its valuation.

In my view, given the market's current low appetite for risk, SialPoint will be hard-pressed to outperform the broader markets in 2020. Until we get more concrete evidence that its subscription transition is yielding fruit, or until SailPoint shares drop markedly from current levels, I'm content to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.