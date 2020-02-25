West Bancorporation's Minnesota Expansion To Boost Earnings

The quarterly dividend is expected to be increased by $0.01 in the second quarter to $0.22 per share. A dividend yield of 3.78% is expected for 2020.

Some pressure on earnings is expected from growth in salary expense. Moreover, WTBA intends on investing in technology, which will further pressurize the bottom-line.

West Bancorporation’s (WTBA) earnings are expected to continue to grow this year largely due to an expansion in its balance sheet. The company is in the process of expanding in Minnesota, which is likely to boost earning assets, and consequently net interest income, this year. In addition, WTBA’s net interest margin is expected to be mostly stable through 2020, which will further support earnings. However, some pressure on earnings is expected from a growth in salary expense and investment in technology. The estimated target price suggests a significant potential for capital appreciation; hence, I’m maintaining a bullish rating on the stock.

Minnesota Expansion to Drive Loan Growth

I’m expecting WTBA’s loan portfolio to continue to grow in 2020 due to efforts to expand the company’s network. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, WTBA expanded in Minnesota during 2019 by setting up business in three new markets. The management plans on increasing its deposits in the new regions even further this year, which is likely to drive earning assets growth.

On the other hand, some pressure from external factors is likely to lead to a deceleration of loan growth. WTBA’s markets in Iowa are expected to offer less support to asset growth than Minnesota as the state’s economy appears to be faltering. The leading index for Iowa was reported at negative 0.37%, which suggests that the state’s economy might contract in the coming months. This is largely the reason why I’m expecting loan growth slowdown in WTBA’s Iowa markets. However, the management is more optimistic than me about the state, commenting in the conference call: “And as I look at the pipeline today, we have robust activity, again and all four markets, things are working very well.”

Loan growth is expected to take a hit from the overall economic downturn of the United States as well. As per latest reports, US business activity in February fell to the lowest level in more than six years on the back of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections is also expected to contribute to the drag on credit demand.

Overall, I’m expecting WTBA’s loan growth to slow to 4% in 2020 from a high 12.9% in 2019. The expected loan growth is still high enough to drive an increase in earnings in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for WTBA’s net loans and other key balance sheet items.

Margin Stability to Support Earnings

In addition to loan growth, WTBA’s net income is also expected to receive some support from net interest margin, NIM. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management expects to mostly maintain NIM in 2020 at the level achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019. The management also expects slight improvement in the first quarter due to a full quarter benefit of the lower deposit costs as a result of fed cuts during the fourth quarter. Increase in loan balances is also expected to help support NIM in 2020. Moreover, I think interest rates in the economy will remain stable throughout 2020 as another fed rate cut is unlikely this year due to the rising economic headwinds. Consequently, I’m expecting WTBA’s NIM to increase by a basis point in the first quarter of 2020, and then remain unchanged in the remaining quarters of 2020 on a sequential basis. The following table summarizes my estimates.

Technological Investment, Salary Expense to Constrain the Bottom-line

Subdued growth in non-interest expenses is expected to constrain earnings growth in 2020. I’m expecting WTBA’s salary expense to increase this year due to inflationary pressures, expansionary efforts that will require additional hiring, and a tight job market. Moreover, the management plans on spending on technology to improve WTBA’s deposit gathering abilities in Minnesota markets, which will further drive operating expenses this year. Furthermore, FDIC insurance expense is expected to rise as only $73,000 worth of FDIC credit was carried over into the first quarter of 2020. To put this number in perspective, WTBA’s FDIC insurance premium in the fourth quarter of 2019 was of $227,000.

The impact of the above-mentioned drivers on non-interest expense is expected to be partly offset by a reduction in the cost of expanding in Minnesota. WTBA booked expansion related expenses of $1.7 million in 2019, which is likely to fall this year as the bulk of the expansion was completed last year.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting WTBA’s non-operating expenses to increase by 2% in 2020 over 2019. This increase in expenses is expected to be partly offset by the positive impact of loan growth and increase in NIM on the bottom-line. Overall, I’m expecting WTBA’s net income to increase by 11% in 2020, and earnings per share to increase by 12% to $1.94. The following table shows my estimates for WTBA’s key income statement items.

Due to the prospects of earnings increase, I’m expecting WTBA to raise its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share in the second quarter from the current level of $0.21 per share. This will lead to full year dividend of $0.87 per share, suggesting dividend yield of 3.78%.

Target Price Suggests Significant Potential for Capital Appreciation

I'm using WTBA’s historical average price to book ratio, P/B, to value the stock. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.88 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $14.0 gives a target price of $26.4 for December 2020. This target is little changed from my previous price target of $26.9 given in my last report on WTBA. The new price target implies a significant upside of 14.7% from WTBA's February 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

In light of the double-digit price upside I’m adopting a bullish rating on WTBA. The stock also offers an expected dividend yield of 3.78%, which leads to total expected return of 18.5% for the next 10 months. Consequently, I believe WTBA is a feasible investment at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.