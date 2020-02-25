Looking Ahead At The S&P 500 And The Coronavirus Correction

A correction of around 12% will create substantial buy interest, around the 3,000 level, and should enable a V shaped recovery to occur.

The good news is that it will very likely lead to a compelling buying opportunity in future weeks.

The bad news is that the correction is likely going to get worse.

Image Source

Trouble appears to be breaking out due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Just to quote some Monday morning numbers: The DAX was down by 3.9%, CAC 40 was down by 3.82%, Italy's market was down by nearly 4.5%, and the Europe 600 index was down by 3.5%.

In the U.S. things were not looking pretty either. S&P 500/SPX (SP500) futures were off by around 2.8%, Dow futures were down by nearly 800 points, and Nasdaq futures were getting pummeled worst of all, down by 325 points, or roughly 3.5%.

Total Coronavirus cases are now around 80,000, and the mortality rate is estimated to be roughly 3%. No doubt, these are troubling developments and are creating panic across global financial markets.

My Personal View on the Situation

It's difficult to say whether the Coronavirus will turn into a "real" epidemic or not. However, it's becoming clear that the economic impact may be substantial regardless, especially in Asia. As far as Europe goes, it's likely that the continent also will see a slowdown in economic activity regardless if this outbreak turns into a true pandemic or not.

The U.S. appears to be somewhat insulated, but a slowdown in Asia, Europe, and in other areas of the globe will impact U.S. company's corporate revenues and profits. I'm optimistic in the sense that this will not turn into a worldwide pandemic event. Nevertheless, it appears likely that this outbreak will be the catalyst to create a notable correction in stock markets across the globe, and the U.S. is no exception.

Is There a Bright Side to all This?

Unless the Coronavirus turns into a prolonged global pandemic that begins to claim tens of thousands or millions of lives, the current correction will likely be a transitory event and should create a sharp V shaped recovery/buying opportunity relatively soon. The WHO recognizes that the virus is a serious problem, yet it's not acknowledging this as a pandemic event, and I agree with their assessment.

Some key questions are:

How deep will the global slowdown be due to the virus?

Will the economic impact of the virus lead to recessions in key economies, including in the U.S.?

Could a bear market in U.S. equities develop as a result?

How long will the current correction last, and how deep could it get?

It's difficult to estimate how deep the global slowdown will be because the situation concerning the Coronavirus is still developing. If the situation worsens in upcoming weeks some key economies in Asia and in Europe will likely fall into mild or possibly even severe recessions.

However, the U.S. is unlikely to go into a recession over the next several quarters as it's relatively well insulated. The U.S. is a consumer-based economy and U.S. consumption is unlikely to slow down dramatically unless the virus begins to spread across the U.S.

Therefore, we are not likely entering a bear market here, but we are on the precipice of a significant correction in U.S. equities. So, now the question is how low will the S&P 500 and other major indexes go before a compelling buying opportunity arrives.

Let's Look at the S&P 500 Chart for Guidance

On Friday, I mentioned that I did not like the way the SPX was trading and we were very close to breaching a key support level 3,330.

Source: StockCharts.com

Now we are looking at SPX 3,225. This is a crucial support level along with the 3,200 level slightly below it. A decline to 3,200 will be a correction of roughly 5.7% from recent all-time highs.

However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the virus this may not be enough. Therefore, the current correction is not likely to be a "one-day event" and may take several weeks to work its way through the financial system. In such a case, we may be looking at declines of at least 10%, probably 12%-15%, and possibly even up to 18%-20%.

So, a decline of 10% from recent highs would bring the SPX down to around the 3,050 level, which incidentally coincides with the 200-day MA. Now, if this level breaks down we will likely see major buying/support at the 3,000 level (roughly 12% correction). This, in my view, is the likeliest scenario, but ultimately SPX could go even lower.

A 15% correction would bring SPX down to around 2,885, an 18% correction would result in SPX 2,780, and a worse case 20% correction would bring the SPX all the way down to around the 2,715 level.

Interestingly, all these levels coincide with significant support points in the S&P 500. For instance, a 15% correction to the 2,885 level is right around the lows of early October in 2019, and a correction of 18%-20% coincides with major support from the lows in March and early June in 2019 at about SPX 2,715-2,725.

Now, whether the market will actually go this low remains to be seen, and if the bottom end levels of support get taken out we will enter a "textbook" bear market. However, for now I want to see if the market can keep its composure, remain resilient, and see if we can get a bounce off the 3,200 level.

If we get a sharp capitulation-like bounce back, then the correction may end around these levels. However, I believe the likeliest scenario is that we go lower. So, I'm looking ahead at the 3,000 for real support. Here we will likely see a lot of buyers come in and we may even see some alleviation concerning the Coronavirus threat by this time.

The Fed Will Provide Support if Needed

Remember, the Fed is watching. In fact, probabilities of a rate cut at next month's meeting have increased to nearly 25% from just 4% one month ago. Furthermore, other key central banks like the PBOC, BOJ, ECB, and others already are taking presumptive measures to combat the upcoming economic slowdown.

Source: CMEGroup.com

How to Proceed Going Forward

I'm not panicking, yet. Furthermore, a correction of around 12% will be healthy for markets as stocks have appreciated considerably over the past year. Additionally, now there are legitimate concerns about growth prospects and the impact that the Coronavirus will have on corporate profits.

Therefore, I want to be a buyer of stocks at around the 3,000 SPX unless the Coronavirus situation gets progressively worse. Our non-GSM equity exposure is only around 23% of portfolio holdings right now. Our gold/silver/miners GSM exposure is at around 22%. Furthermore, we have about 6.5% in bond instruments that are performing extremely well, and we have roughly 16% in cash. This cash position will be extremely useful when the correction concludes, as we plan to deploy a large portion of our cash holdings towards stocks.

Preferable sectors include technology, financials, healthcare, defence, and possibly some heavily oversold but quality energy/oil services names.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don’t hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VARIOUS STOCKS IN THE S&P 500. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.