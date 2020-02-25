NextEra Energy: An Electric Energy Growth Utility But Overvalued Short Term

NextEra Energy(NEE), one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States, is a hold for the total return investor that also wants a good growing dividend income. The management of NEE is good and has continued to grow by using its cash to add to its existing generating capacity with renewable generation, looking to the future. The company is not part of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing but will be considered when cash is available, and the company is not so overvalued. The graphic below shows the achievements for 2019.

Source: 4th Quarter earnings call slides

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, NextEra has a good chart going up and to the right for 2016- 2020 YTD in a strong solid pattern. NextEra is overpriced but would be worth a nibble for long term investors that want a stable growing business and income.

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. NextEra Energy beats against the Dow baseline in my 50-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great NextEra Energy total return of 179.90% compared to the Dow base of 61.55% makes NextEra Energy a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $30,900 today. This gain makes NextEra Energy a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow using more electricity.

Company name 50 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage NextEra Energy 179.90% 118.35% 2.0%

NextEra Energy does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. NextEra Energy has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 25 years, making NextEra Energy a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was just increased in February 2020 for an increase from $1.25/Qtr to $1.40/Qtr or a 12% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in February 2021 of $0.14/Qtr. or a 10% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 47%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and adding to renewable energy capability.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 8% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for NextEra Energy can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the United States economy.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. NextEra Energy easily passes this guideline. NextEra Energy is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $136 Billion. NextEra Energy 2020 projected cash flow at $4.2 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like NextEra Energy have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. NextEra Energy S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $260, passing the guideline. NextEra Energy price is overvalued and 5% above the target. NextEra Energy is above the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 30, making NextEra Energy a poor buy at this entry point. Considering the potential growth and stability of the company, if you are a long-term investor that wants good increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes NextEra Energy a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes NextEra Energy interesting is the long-term demand for electricity that is needed to keep the computers and other new electric products running. NextEra Energy gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 24, 2020, NextEra Energy reported earnings that missed expected by $0.04 at $1.44, compared to last year at $1.49. Total revenue was higher at $4.59 billion more than a year ago by 4.6% year over year and missed expected total revenue by $60 million. This was a mixed report with bottom-line missing expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $2.07 compared to last year at $0.35 a great increase.

Company Business

NextEra Energy is one of the largest generator and distributor of electricity in the United States.

The Company is an electric power company in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets. Its segments include FPL and NEER. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is a rate-regulated electric utility engaged primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. NEER is a diversified clean energy company with a business strategy that emphasizes the development, acquisition, and operation of long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable projects.

Overall, NextEra Energy is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the United States energy requirements grow going forward, with the increasing demand for NextEra Energy electric supply and distribution services. The good growing dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in revenue as the United States economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, NextEra Energy electric services are still needed.

The graphic below shows the increase and projections of the renewable energy part of the business creating the growth of NEE. The company is ahead of the curve and should provide stable, conservative growth and income.

Source: 4th Quarter earnings call slides

The paraphrase below from the 4th quarters earnings call indicates growth for the company's renewable energy capabilities. They are a company looking to the future to provide energy using as little as possible fossil fuels. All of our major capital projects at FPL are progressing well. The 10 solar sites totaling nearly 750 megawatts of combined capacity that are currently being built across FPL’s service territory are all on track and on the budget to begin providing cost-effective energy to FPL customers in early 2020. To support the significant solar expansion that FPL is leading across Florida, they have secured sites that could support 10 gigawatts of future projects. Beyond solar, construction on a highly efficient, roughly 1,200 megawatt Dania Beach clean energy center remains on schedule and on budget as it continues to advance towards its projected commercial operations date in 2022. They continue to expect that FPL’s ongoing smart investment opportunities will support a compound annual growth rate of regulatory capital employed of approximately 9% from 2018 through 2022 while further enhancing our best- in-class customer value proposition.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the NextEra Energy business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. NextEra Energy has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added renewable energy to their existing services and distribution and the expansion of existing facilities. The graphic below shows the guidance going forward for the company's expected earnings growth.

Source: 4th Quarter earnings call slides

Conclusions

NextEra Energy is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor that also wants a good growing dividend income. NextEra Energy will be considered for my portfolio when cash is available, and the company is not so overvalued. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present NextEra Energy entry point is above the target price. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing good total return in the electric utility business, NextEra Energy may be the right investment for your long term investments.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.2% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.4% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.4% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last ten months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to date by 3.49%, which is a good gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

