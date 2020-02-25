Johnson & Johnson: Solid, But Not Great

Johnson & Johnson seems to be fairly valued if it can perform a little better than during the last decade, but there are more superior investments.

In the last few years, I tried to modify my investment approach and the way how I am screening for stocks. In the past – and still in 2016, when I started writing for Seeking Alpha – I was mostly screening for stocks that appear undervalued by one or several metrics. And it is easy to search for companies that way: one can screen for a low price-earnings-ratio or for a low price-free-cash-flow-ratio. Or one can also screen for stocks that declined in the mid double digits or are trading close to the 52-week low although this is very dangerous as neither metric is telling us anything about the intrinsic value of a stock.

This was a screening process, that focused on the stock price and the current valuation of a stock and only in a second step I looked at the fundamentals of the business. These days, I am starting my search from a completely different angle. I am screening for different metrics, which tell us a lot about the stability and consistency of the business and only in a second step I will look at the stock price and valuation of the asset. This process is much more difficult as we have to look at several metrics simultaneously and at a long timeframe (usually ten years) and it is therefore difficult to create some kind of search algorithm (at least I don’t have the necessary know-how to do that).

The companies that pass the screening are usually included in my marketplace watchlist. And of course, there are several companies that show up in the screening with very decent numbers and also high levels of consistency, but still don’t make it on my watchlist. One of these companies is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and I will use the company as an example to describe the criteria I use to screen for stocks and also present JNJ as an investment.

Numbers, Numbers, Numbers…and Metrics

In the following section, I will describe some of the quantitative aspects and metrics, which I screen for when looking for the stocks included in my marketplace watchlist.

We usually start by looking at the company’s growth metrics during the last decade and here I see a first problem with Johnson & Johnson and a reason why JNJ does not get included in my marketplace watchlist. Aside from 2015, revenue could increase every single year, but annual revenue growth was only 3.24% which is a little bit slow. Earnings per share (at least on a GAAP basis) also fluctuated and we saw declines in the years 2011, 2015 and 2017 and on average, earnings per share grew only 1.84% during the last decade.

When looking at the company’s margins – operating margin and gross margin – we see high levels of consistency. Both numbers were pretty stable over the last decade, which is a good sign that we are dealing with a solid business. The return on invested capital was 15.31% on average during the last decade, which is a solid number and better than what most other businesses can usually report.

Another important metric is the company’s ability to generate cash and to describe that “ability” we are looking at several different metrics like the dividend, share buybacks or the debt levels on the balance sheet. We start with the dividend as Johnson & Johnson did not only increase the dividend every single year during the last decade, but increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Currently, JNJ is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.95 resulting in a dividend yield of 2.57%, but JNJ will most likely announce a dividend increase for the next quarter. When using the adjusted earnings per share, Johnson & Johnson could keep the payout ratio below 50% in the last few years. The company also repurchased some shares in the last few years, but not nearly as aggressive as some other companies.

When looking at the company’s balance sheet, we see $26.5 billion in long-term debt resulting in a D/E ratio of 0.45, which is no reason to be concerned and with an annual operating income of $20 billion in the last few years and about $17.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, the company should have no problem to repay the debt. The high amounts of goodwill ($33.6 billion) and intangible assets ($47.6 billion) are not great, but also no reason for concern.

When looking at the last decade, JNJ (the stock) increased 136% compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), which increased 200%. And when including dividends, the gap is not as huge, but Johnson & Johnson was still outperformed by the broader market.

However, when looking at the long run, Johnson & Johnson outperformed the general market.

In my marketplace articles I also look at some more metrics like inventory levels or capital expenditures, but to demonstrate how I screen for companies, this seems to be enough.

Solid Business

The different aspects I mentioned above – slow growth in the last decade or underperformance of the stock – do not imply that Johnson & Johnson is a horrible business. While Johnson & Johnson could only report 0.6% revenue growth for the last fiscal year, operational revenue growth (which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations) grew 2.8%. And aside from the GAAP EPS, the company is also reporting an adjusted EPS, which was $8.68 for the last fiscal year and when taking the adjusted EPS as basis, Johnson & Johnson could report 36 consecutive years of earnings growth, which is an impressive streak of success. However, I am a bit sceptic if there is a huge difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers. I am perfectly fine with excluding currency effects as they tell us nothing about the fundamental business, but non-GAAP EPS being 54% higher than GAAP EPS is a huge difference.

Johnson & Johnson is also an extremely diversified business. First of all, it is operating in three different business segments and if one segment is struggling, the impact on the overall business can be softened by other segments. The first segment is the consumer segment, which includes a broad range of products that fall under the category of personal healthcare like beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care market. Beauty and over-the-counter are the two sub-segments responsible for the highest part of revenue and both increased 6.7% and 4.9% respectively. The segment generated annual sales of $13.9 billion in the last fiscal year and sales increased 0.3% (operational growth was 3.0%).

The pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas, which include immunology, infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism. The segment generated annual sales of $42.2 billion in the last fiscal year and the segment is therefore responsible for more than 50% of total sales. Reported sales increased 3.6% in the last fiscal year and operational revenue increased even 5.8%.

The third segment is medical devices and it includes a broad range of products used in the field of orthopedic, surgery, interventional solutions and eye health. Johnson & Johnson is distributing its products to wholesalers, but also to hospitals and retails and the products are mostly used by professionals like physicians, nurses, hospitals or eye care professionals. In the last fiscal year, the segment generated $26.0 billion in annual sales, but it was the only segment that had to report a decline YoY: the reported sales decreased 3.8%, while operational sales decreased 1.7%.

I included the three charts not only to present a graphic overview of the business, but also to demonstrate how diversified the business actually is. Johnson & Johnson has not only three different reporting segments, but many sub-segments. The company also includes many well-known brands and 26 products or platforms, that generate more than $1 billion in annual sales, which is also underlining how diversified the company is.

Economic Moat and Competitive Analysis

When looking at the revenue growth since the 80s, we can clearly see that revenue growth was always fluctuating and we have great years with revenue growth above 15% and years where revenue grew only in the single digits, but since 2010, the growth has been declining. We saw revenue declining in two years since 2010 (which hasn’t happened in the 25 years before) and the average revenue growth was much lower in the years after the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

And there might be hints, that the wide economic moat JNJ once clearly had is eroding a little bit in the last few years. First of all, Johnson & Johnson is facing several lawsuits and is also involved in the opioid scandal. In August 2019, it already had to pay $572 million and after the third quarter of 2019 it set aside $4 billion for litigations and settlements. According to a Bloomberg article, JNJ faces more than 100,000 damage claims and the article lists the estimated costs to settle these claims which could be as high as $20 billion. This is an amount Johnson & Johnson can handle, but which will certainly have a negative effect on the business.

The brand names could also be a problem as in the last decade, we can see a trend towards buying more and more non-branded products. Of course, this is not true in every case and it is quite difficult to make generalized assumptions about brands, but the brand name might not be such a strong moat it has been several decades ago. And without any doubt, there are still strong brand names influencing the buying decision of customers and also increasing the willingness to pay a higher price. But brand names are also struggling. When looking at data from Interbrand, Johnson & Johnson is still on the 86th spot of the most valuable brands in the world, but they also saw the brand value decline 8% in 2019 compared to the year before.

Another problem is expiring patents. Stelara is probably the most important product for Johnson & Johnson right now as it is generating 7.8% of the company’s total sales in fiscal 2019 (more than $6 billion in revenue) and the patent will expire in 2023. Other important products are Remicade (generating more than $4 billion in revenue), Imbruvica (generating almost $3.5 billion in revenue) and Darzalex (generating almost $3 billion in revenue). Although I included other companies in my marketplace watchlist, that rely heavily on patents and built the moat around these patents – Novo Nordisk (NVO) for example – patents are not necessarily the best source for a wide economic moat as patents can be challenged, expire at some point in time and constantly force the company to spend high amounts on R&D and if a company should fail at some point to innovate, the moat can vanish quickly (and this is actually contradicting the concept of a moat). Gilead Sciences (GILD) is still one of the best examples, that patents do not necessarily lead to a wide moat and stability for the business. For patents to lead to a wide economic moat, a company should have several patents, which are equally important and a long history of successfully replacing expiring patents. As Johnson & Johnson is not only relying on patents, has a long successful history and 26 products or platforms that generate more than $1 billion in revenue (see above), we shouldn’t be too worried.

Johnson & Johnson is still the largest healthcare company and also among the biggest companies in the world according to market capitalization (at the time of writing, the company has a market capitalization around $400 billion). This is also leading to cost advantages other competitors often can’t match and while that by itself is not a guarantee for a wide moat, it should also not be overlooked.

Putting The Pieces Together

Putting all the pieces together, Johnson & Johnson might still have a competitive advantage but the company probably doesn’t have a similar wide moat as some other companies and the moat is probably not as strong anymore as it was in the past. And when trying to summarize what I wrote above, it would be my headline: Solid, but not great. For Johnson & Johnson, I simply don’t expect the business to outperform the market in such an impressive way as the other companies I include in my watchlist, but JNJ is still a solid investment.

First of all, Johnson & Johnson seems like a low risk investment – especially right now. In the past, the business has been pretty recession-proof as almost all products are essential for its customers and have to be bought no matter how the economy is performing. And the stock also performed quite well during the last recession and didn’t decline nearly as steep as the overall market.

And although Johnson & Johnson underperformed in the last decade, I would still argue that one should not underestimate the giants like Johnson & Johnson as these companies have enormous financial resources and several decades or even centuries of experience and the resources to fight competitors hard. And of course, we all know the names of companies that (almost) completely vanished after once being among the big corporations in the world – Sears, Kodak, Enron, Arthur Andersen LLP or Lehmann Brothers. But usually these giants continue to perform at a high level and often are a low risk investment. Many major names in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) or the S&P 500 (SPY) fall in that category. McDonald’s (MCD), 3M Company (MMM), Walmart (MT), Coca-Cola (KO) or even Apple (AAPL) – all these companies had to read articles and analysis written about them and describing how the best days are behind them only to prove them wrong again and again.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Before we can end the article, one important aspect is missing that is essential to determine if a company or stock could be a good investment or not – the calculation of an intrinsic value.

When looking at the performance over a long timeframe, Johnson & Johnson was able to grow at much higher rates than during the last decade. When looking at the last three decades, Johnson & Johnson could increase its revenue 7.21% on average, while earnings per share (on a GAAP basis) could even be increased 9.09% on average every single year. In order to be fairly valued right now, Johnson & Johnson has to grow its free cash flow about 5% every single year from now till perpetuity, which seems possible although free cash flow’s CAGR during the last decade was only 4%.

Management seems to be quite optimistic for the next few years. Until 2023 management is expecting more than 10 filings and/or launches, each with the potential to generated $1 billion or more in revenue. Additionally, management expects more than 40 product line extensions and among these, 10 or more should be able to generate $500 million (taken from the Pharmaceutical Business Review presentation in May 2019). For 2020, JNJ expects the adjusted operational sales to increase between 5% and 6% annually. Management is also expecting about $9.08 adjusted EPS (midpoint of guidance) and about 7.5% should come from core operating growth (stemming from sales growth as well as margin improvement). On the other hand, management stated in the earnings call, it is expecting free cash flow to decline about 10% in the next fiscal year. But taking all together, 5% growth seems to be realistic for Johnson & Johnson.

Conclusion

Maybe management will prove me wrong in the next few years and decades and Johnson & Johnson can return on the path of growth and grow with a similar pace than in the last few decades, which would make the stock really undervalued right now. And although I see competitive advantages or Johnson & Johnson over its competitors and other good qualities (like being a recession proof business), I still won’t include it in my marketplace watchlist.

