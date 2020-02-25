The Endgame For Slack: Acquisition

Barring acquisition, Slack should take a Salesforce like approach and begin acquiring to diversify and become a complete collaboration tool.

Alternatively, the product could be acquired by a handful of companies who would be able to integrate into their offerings.

Slack has built an excellent product, but needs more if it's to ever justify its valuation.

Slack (WORK) has taken a simple idea and, over the long-term, created a viable business from it. However, given a lack of service diversity, Slack faces difficult choices about its future. It can either acquire firms to diversify their offerings or be acquired.

I believe that Slack will become, over the coming years, a viable acquisition target for companies looking to challenge Microsoft (MSFT) in the productivity software space. If an acquisition is not to Slack's liking, the path will be a little more treacherous, but navigable nonetheless.

A Collaboration Company With Lock-In

For those out of the loop Slack, at its core, is a chat application. Thousands of businesses around the world use the app daily, allowing employees to keep in touch on the fly. With new integrations being created almost every day, the Slack application has become less of a chat application, and more of an all-in collaboration tool to get work done.

Slack offers a free, limited plan to get users hooked. From there, companies can expect to start paying $6.67 per month for each user. If they want a better feature set, such as SSO sign in, and additional compliance measures, $12.50 is the price they'll pay. Slack also offers enterprise-level features and HIPAA support, but those prices are on a case by case basis.

At those prices, you can be sure that purchasing departments aren't just swiping their credit cards on an impulse purchase. More than likely, a lot of thought and testing has gone into the buy. All that thought, the lengthy sales process, and then finally getting users onto the system means that Slack is quite a sticky product.

The more companies use it, the stickier Slack gets. Messages begin to generate a history of decisions. Files are shared and starred by members. Apps and integrations are added that make things flow seamlessly. Before you know it, Slack is the most used tool at the company and has made itself almost impossible to replace.

Solid Growth

All the lock-ins place Slack in a small cohort of companies. A group that any entrepreneur dreams of when building a company, a cohort that contains companies with negative churn. Slack had a net dollar retention rate of 143% at the time they went public. During their last earnings call, things had slipped a little, but Slack still reported a 134% net dollar retention rate.

With a negative churn, Slack's revenues continue to grow unabated. In their last quarterly last report, revenue growth came in at 60% year-over-year. Given what the Slack app does, the cost of goods is meager, leaving Slack with 86% gross profit margins in their last quarter.

Things aren't so super rosy on the income statement after gross profits. Slack has to spend a considerable sum on SG&A and also has significant R&D spending every quarter. A promising aspect, at least in my eyes, is that Slack is becoming a sort of household name. I think the company could scale back SG&A at some point, or keep things stagnant while continuing to double revenues roughly every three years.

Another positive, found by delving into Slack's earnings calls, is the diversity of their customer base. When it comes to paying for the software, Slack has everything from a handful of people at growing shops, all the way up to 350,000 employees at IBM. The IBM type contracts generate tens of millions of dollars per year. Those smaller firms have lots of room to grow and bring Slack more revenue for every employee added.

The Lurking Beast

We know they're there, and Slack certainly knows they're there. I'm talking about Microsoft. Just look at any recent Slack news, and you'd be hard-pressed to find an article that doesn't mention Microsoft coming after Slack with their product, Teams

Teams is a valid concern. The product comes bundled with Microsoft's $12.50 Office 365 plan. That means that if your company already buys the higher-priced Office plan, they're getting Teams without paying any extra. We should probably add "convince companies that Slack is better than the *free* teams" to the list of why Slack has such high SG&A costs.

In their most recent earnings call, Allen Shim did address Teams with a very pertinent comment:

I mean, when we see 70% of our top 50 customers, are office -- also Office 365 customers. It's clear to us that newcomers appreciate the difference and what the transformation that we can provide versus the more communication, legacy tools that they already have.

It's also a positive for Slack that IBM decided to go all-in on the Slack application after a trial period where they also trialed Teams. IBM brings 350,000 of their employees to Slack, making them by far the largest customer of the chat application.

Why Salesforce Will Acquire Slack

Salesforce (CRM) is not afraid of making significant acquisitions of enterprise software applications, and Slack seems like it would be right up their alley.

While Salesforce might have started as "just a CRM," they have, over the last decade, been expanding into a variety of tech verticals via acquisition. The goal? To build a complementary suite of enterprise applications that help businesses work with their customers, automate marketing, and generally get stuff done. Slack is complementary to this goal.

Salesforce could also build deeper integrations into the product that will help the company better tie together its tools. Sure, Salesforce already has an integration, but if they had finer tuned control, Salesforce could give their more than 150,000 customers a reason to sign up for Slack.

Similar points could be made for many of Salesforce's owned tools such as Quip, Tableau, or MuleSoft. All of which could benefit from deeper integrations in Slack.

Such an acquisition would be the largest for the Salesforce, eclipsing the $15.7B paid for Tableau in 2019.

If Not Salesforce... Alphabet

If Salesforce doesn't acquire Slack, there's one other mega-cap out there who would benefit from such a deal: Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Perhaps the closest, and only, competitor to Microsoft in the office productivity tools space is Alphabet with their G Suite.

As part of G Suite, users get access to document editing tools, email, and Google's Hangouts. While Hangouts is a chat application, it is not nearly as feature-rich as Slack. By acquiring Slack, Alphabet could bring a beloved chat application with millions of users in house, bundle it with their G Suite, and more tightly couple G Suite integrations for those that use it.

I do, of course, realize the difficulties in such a merger. How would Google treat existing users of Slack? How would Slack's customers fare with such an acquisition? These are all tough questions to answer. Slack would also be the largest acquisition by Google by a wide margin should it happen.

And if they don't?

Should Slack shareholders decide the company shouldn't be acquired, what is the path forward? Well, it's a Salesforce approach. Via acquisitions, Slack could transform itself from a chat application to a true collaborations company.

To achieve this, they'd need to turn their massive slate of customers into unleveled free cash flow to begin financing acquisitions without taking on excessive debt. Oh, did I mention yet that the company has no debt? They're in quite the enviable position.

As for possible Slack acquisition/merger targets, Zoom (ZM) would likely fall to the top of my list. Slack already has video calls in the app and partners with Zoom to make that happen. Perhaps combining the two rapidly growing companies would be beneficial for growth.

Another route Slack could take is that of communications competitor, Twilio (TWLO). Slack could expand their reach in the communications game by acquiring a large ESP (think Mailchimp), or even direct Twilio competitor Plivo to get themselves in the SMS communications sector.

Slack Valuation and Outlook

With recent announcements of large customers like IBM (IBM) and Uber (UBER), I think Slack is in a great position going forward. These high-profile headlines also help increase Slack awareness in the market.

The switching costs flywheel effect means that customers are locked into the product over the long-haul once a decision has been made to start using the service. As I had mentioned earlier, Slack does this well by effectively keeping a corporate history. Although companies should better manage this history, things fall through the cracks, and Slack becomes the place to go. It's no wonder that they have a 134% net dollar retention rate.

The one glaring weakness in Slack is pricing. Their service comes at such a low cost that to justify today's valuation; they'd need hundreds of millions more customers, or, they could branch out into different sectors. Let's take a look at just how Slack is valued today.

Revenues are at $570M TTM. If Slack were to pull themselves to a 30% net profit margin, the company would be trading at 87x earnings. Using a reasonable revenue growth rate of 25% per year over the next five years, we'd be looking at sales of ~$1.6B. A net margin of 30% at those levels would still have Slack trading at 30x today's valuation. So, there's much expansion needed.

So, what's a reasonable level? That depends on how you think this game will end. For me, I believe that Slack will be acquired. The lock-ins and size of their customer base would be an ideal acquisition target for a handful of firms. If that's the case, Slack will likely be taken at $20-25B, a price per share today of ~$38-$47/share.

I am a small buyer at today's levels (~$28/share), but if Slack were to drop back around their 52-week low (~$20/share), I'd be very bullish on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.