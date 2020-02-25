Foundation Building Materials' (FBM) CEO Ruben Mendoza on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Moten – Vice President-Investor Relations

Ruben Mendoza – President and Chief Executive Officer

John Gorey – Chief Financial Officer

Pete Welly – Chief Operating Officer

Kirby Thompson – Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Christina Chiu – Barclays

Noah Merkousko – Stephens

Keith Hughes – SunTrust

John Lovallo – Bank of America

Trey Morrish – Evercore

Mike Dahl – RBC Capital Markets

Paul Dircks – William Blair

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Foundation Building Materials Fourth Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Moten, Vice President of Investor Relations for Foundation Building Materials. Please go ahead, sir.

John Moten

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2019 conference call. Joining me today are Ruben Mendoza, our President and CEO; John Gorey, Chief Financial Officer; Pete Welly, our Chief Operating Officer; and Kirby Thompson, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Last night, we issued our fourth quarter earnings release and slide presentation for today's call, and we have posted these materials on the Investor Relations section of our website, at fbmsales.com, under Events & Presentations section.

Our prepared remarks and answers to your questions this morning may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Example of forward-looking statements include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and forecasts as well as other statements that are not historical in nature.

Forward-looking statements discussed today relate to our acquisition strategy and integration, our M&A pipeline, our greenfield expansion strategy and performance, our ability to gain leverage in our business and our ability to increase market share and expand it to new markets. In addition, forward-looking statements also relate to our 2020 financial guidance, including projected net sales, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt leverage ratio and adjusted earnings per share.

As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future, unless otherwise required by law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions including in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe could be useful in evaluating our financial performance. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

A discussion of how we calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, which include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt leverage ratio and free cash flow as well as a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release, which has been furnished to the SEC and is available on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ruben.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks John. Good morning and thank you for joining us for review of our full year and fourth quarter results as well as the discussion of the recent developments in our business. On our call today, I will discuss some operational highlights from our full year and fourth quarter results as well as our recent acquisitions and greenfield expansion plans. John Gorey, will provide details on the fourth quarter financial results and financial guidance for 2020 and I will conclude with some summary comments.

As a reminder, the numbers discussed on this call will focus on continuing operations, as we sold our Mechanical Insulation segment in the fourth quarter of 2018. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. 2019 was a year of improved net sales and strong profitability with full year net sales up 5% to $2.2 billion, gross profit of $657 million up 11%. Adjusted EBITDA of $177 million up 14% and adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 compared to $0.41 in the prior year.

During 2019, steady commercial activity led to full year net sales gains across our business. Total company based business growth was 3% led by our suspended ceilings and metal framing product lines, which were up 5% and 4% respectively. Wallboard based business growth was up 1%, higher commercial volumes offsetting lower residential volumes during the year. Wallboard pricing was up modestly for the full year as we experienced a more stable pricing environment compared to 2018.

In 2019 we made great strides improving our long-term profitability with a full year gross margin of over 30% and adjusted EBITDA margin over 8%. Our improved profitability in 2019 was a key driver in achieving our stretch goal of reducing our debt leverage ratio to 2.91 times at the end of the year and we expect a further reduction in our debt leverage ratio by the end of 2020.

Now turning to our quarterly results, total company net sales were $515 million, essentially flat with the prior year period. Our fourth quarter net sales were impacted by ongoing softness in the Canadian market and lower residential wallboard volumes compared to the prior year period. Similar to our full year results, our strong underlying profitability highlighted our fourth quarter results with gross margins over 31% as we continue to maintain our disciplined pricing.

Now turning to acquisitions, we completed five acquisitions in 2019 which contributed 25 million in net sales. In December, 2019 we closed the acquisition of Associated Drywall Suppliers, Inc., which increased our residential market presence in Louisville, Kentucky market. In February, 2020, we announced the purchase of two specialty building products, branches from Insulation Distributors, which sold suspended ceilings, wallboard and metal framing product lines. This acquisition establishes our footprint in the Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. markets and enhances our presence in the mid-Atlantic region.

In 2019 we opened four greenfield branches in Bakersfield, California, and San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Lewisville, Texas. In 2020, we plan to open another four to six greenfield branch locations, including our newest branch, which just opened in Charleston, South Carolina. As we build our North American presence, we view greenfield branch investments as an excellent opportunity to leverage our national scale, drive organic growth and enhance our long-term profitability. As we enter 2020, we continue to see favorable macro trends including strong employment, low interest rates and continued building activity. Our company is well-positioned withstand changes in market conditions with a highly variable cost structure that allows us to scale our cost to revenues and changing economic environments.

In the nonresidential, new construction, repair and remodel markets, we see continued building activity in tenant improvements, airports, stadiums, data rooms and schools that are supported by our customer’s backlogs that extend through the end of the year. In addition, we are seeing increased activity in the new residential construction markets, supported by improving housing starts early in the year. In 2020, we plan to capitalize on the favorable residential housing trends which we expect to be an upside to demand for the year. As we close 2019, I am pleased that we achieved our financial goals for the year and we look to build upon the success in 2020.

Now, I'll turn the call over to John for more details on the fourth quarter of 2019 and our financial guidance for 2020.

John Gorey

Thank you, Ruben. I would also like to welcome everyone on today's call. As a reminder, our discussion today excludes the MI Segment, which was sold in November 2018 and is reported as discontinued operations in our SEC Filings.

As Ruben highlighted, our fourth quarter underlying profitability was strong despite lower net sale trends in the quarter. Over the fourth quarter, we generated net income from continuing operations of $9.6 million, an increase of $7.6 million compared to the $1.9 million in the prior year period. Net sales were $514.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million and base business net sales were $455.6 million, a decrease of $4.1 million or 90 basis points compared to the prior year period. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $39 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.6%.

Now turning to our product line results for the fourth quarter. Wallboard net sales were $193.5 million compared to $198 million, a decrease of 2.3% compared to the prior year period. Wallboard base business net sales declined by 2.9% with a 2% decline in unit volume and a 90 basis point decline in price. Decline in wallboard based business net sales is primarily due to slower construction activity in Canada and lower residential volumes compared to the prior year period. The suspended ceiling net sales were $99.6 million compared to $91.5 million, up 8.9% compared to the prior year period. Base business growth for suspended ceilings was 6.7%, primarily driven by higher average selling prices for our ceiling products.

Metal framing net sales were $92.1 million compared to $97.5 million, a decrease of 5.5% compared to the prior year period. Base business net sales for metal framing decreased by 5.6%, primarily due to lower product prices and flat volumes as compared to the tariff driven price increases in the prior year period. Complimentary and other product net sales are $129.6 million compared to $129.2 million, up 30 basis points compared to the prior year period. Base business net sales for complimentary and other products increased 70 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in complimentary and other product net sales were primarily due to our ongoing initiatives to expand the range of products we offer our customers offset by the ongoing weakness in the Canadian market.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $160.3 million compared to $155.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of $4.7 million or 3%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 31.1% compared to 30.1%, up 100 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by the continued development of our pricing and purchasing initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter were $124 million compared to $116.4 million in the prior year period. SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 24.1% compared to 22.6% in the prior year period. The increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to lower net sales, higher labor costs, and our continued investment in companywide initiatives.

Now turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we finished the fourth quarter with cash of $17.8 million and $286 million available on our ABL credit facility, providing ample liquidity to pursue our growth initiatives. At the end of the fourth quarter our net debt leverage ratio was 2.91 times compared to 3.63 times at the end of the prior year.

For 2020, we expect to generate $60 million to $80 million in free cash flow, which will be primarily used for acquisitions and debt reduction.

Now turning to our full year 2020 financial gains, which excludes the impact of acquisitions. We expect full year 2020 net sales to be between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion. We expect our full year gross margin to be between 30% and 31%. For adjusted EBITDA we expect a full year to between $180 million and $200 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 8.2% to 8.6%.

For adjusted earnings per share we expect our full year earnings to be in the range of a $1.15 to a $1.45 per share. And finally we estimate our net debt leverage to be in the range of 2.5 times to 2.8 times by the end of 2020.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Ruben for some closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Thanks, John. Before I begin my closing remarks, I would like to highlight our financial accomplishments in 2019. We achieved net sales of $2.2 billion, up over 5% compared to the prior year. In addition, we significantly improved our profitability with a full year gross margin of 30.5%, up 160 basis points and we increased our adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.2%, up 60 basis points over the prior year.

And finally, we reduced our total debt by 10% achieving a debt leverage ratio of 2.91 times at the end of the year. 2019 was a year of focus and execution and we met our financial goals with solid sales growth, profit margin expansion, and we reduced our debt leverage to position us well for the future.

As we can conclude our prepared remarks, let me highlight our strategic priorities for the coming year. First, we plan to continue strengthening our balance sheet by reducing our debt leverage ratio to a range of 2.5 times to 2.8 times by the end of the year. Second, we will drive organic growth by opening Greenfield branches, growing our market share and expanding the range of products we offer our customers. In 2020, we plan to open four to six Greenfield Branches. Our Greenfield Branches yield high returns on invested capital that will drive long-term growth and profitability.

Third, we will continue to focus on profit margin expansion across our business by leveraging our economies of scale, executing on our cost out initiatives and by investing in companywide projects that will drive long-term profitability. And finally we will continue to make strategic acquisitions. Our industry remains highly fragmented and we continue to see opportunities to expand our geographic footprint and build our presence in the markets we serve. We believe these actions will drive growth and improve profitability and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

That concludes our remarks and now we'll be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Matthew Bouley with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Christina Chiu

Hi, this is actually Christina Chiu on for Matt this morning. Can you just comment on what's going on with the softness in Canada and with new residential volumes and do you have any kind of visibility into any improvements or how these markets are performing so far in the first quarter?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes. Thanks, Christina. This is Ruben Mendoza. Before we answer that question, I'd like to just point out Page 15 in our deck. I just wanted to reiterate a couple of things here. Our net sales grew since our IPO, which we just celebrated three years on February 10th of this year. Our net sales have grown from $1.293 billion to $2.155 billion, 67% increase. Our gross margin improved 140 basis points from 29.1% to 30.5%. We reduced our gross debt by $249 million from $783 million to $535 million with a current net debt leverage ratio of 2.9.

Reduced our cash interest expense by $29.5 million over last year. Net income increased from a net loss of $28.4 million to net income of $40.2 million and 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.11. We've completed 19 acquisitions and we've invested in 13 Greenfield Branch locations. I just wanted to make sure I pointed out those accomplishments in the three years since we've been a public company. As far as the sales and softness in our fourth quarter and in Canada, I'm going to let Pete and Kirby talk.

Pete can talk about Canada and Kirby can talk about the sales about it.

Pete Welly

Yeah. Thanks, Ruben. So thank you for the question. In Canada, last year we had a couple of significant events that really impacted our business. First of all, we had significant weather issues in the first quarter of the year. Secondly, we had a trade strike that lasted for two months that really set the market back. Third, there has been some lending laws that the Canadian government is instituted, that’s really hurt the high rise construction of apartments and condominiums. So we are fully vested in that part of the business, especially in the greater Toronto market. So it really was a tough year for us. We've already seen a nice recovery so far this year in all of our products in Ontario. BC really carried – the British Columbia province really carried the market last year for us and we continue to see some strength across Canada for 2020.

Kirby Thompson

Yeah. Christina, thank you. This is Kirby Thompson. In 2020, we plan to capitalize on the improving fundamentals in residential housing market. We've added additional resources to build our presence in that market and in addition, we expect the Canadian residential market to improve. Our increased focus on the residential is already paying dividends and we expect that to show as the year progresses beginning in Q2.

Ruben Mendoza

And I just like to add to that. Our 2020 guidance is the midpoint – our budget is the midpoint of our guidance and we're on budget for January and Canada as well and February as of last Friday.

Christina Chiu

Got it. Okay, thank you so much for all the color. I guess kind of the follow-up. In terms of the 2020 growth expectations, what are you baking in, in terms of your assumptions for residential and then on the commercial side as well?

Ruben Mendoza

Well, it's 2% to 3% is what we forecast in organic growth and we're opening four to six greenfields and that's organic growth for us. And then we have some market share gains and obviously our complimentary product business is a big deal to us. So we're baking all that in.

Christina Chiu

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Trey Grooms with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Noah Merkousko

Hi. Good morning. This is actually Noah Merkousko on for Trey.

Ruben Mendoza

Hey, Noah.

Noah Merkousko

So the gross margin was pretty impressive both in the quarter and the year. And your guide sort of implies that 30% is sustainable, but how should we be thinking about the cadence of that through 2020?

John Gorey

Yes. So if you look at our full year run rate from 2019 of 30.5%, we kind of see that going through the full year. You'll see typically the first quarter is a little light and then the second and third are a little stronger and in the fourth quarter usually is the biggest pickup when we catch-up on some of the year in. But for the full year, it should run around at 30.5% and there's a possibility we can gain 10 basis points to 20 basis points improvement through the year as well.

Ruben Mendoza

And just to add to that, Noah. We expect a gain in our gross margin percentage of 10 basis points to 20 basis points, but we also expect a little bit more volume in residential, which is maybe offset that to where our midpoint is the same 30.5%.

Noah Merkousko

Okay, that's helpful. And then as a follow-up just kind of wanted to get your thoughts on wallboard pricing, manufacturers out with an increased and the January PPI did indicated some slight appreciation. So maybe just kind of share what you're seeing from the manufacturers and that the distributor level and then maybe what's baked into your guidance?

Kirby Thompson

Yes. Noah, this is Kirby Thompson. Thank you. Yes. The price increase is announced in the first quarter. As you know historically, those things take a couple of months to actually cement themselves into the market and we anticipate we're going to see 1% to 2% price appreciation throughout this year.

Noah Merkousko

All right. That's helpful. Thanks guys.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Keith Hughes with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. Your comments on residential, preparing to – you tried to take some share there. Is that just a function of opening new branches, reaching out more in terms of the sales effort? How do you sort of accomplish that in the market?

Ruben Mendoza

It's exactly what you said. It's more residential. We mentioned the associated drywall Louisville, Kentucky that's a residential business for us that we plan to get some share gain there as well as opening new branches. We've doubled our efforts back in the summer of last year as far as our resources calling on residential home builders as well as going – being at the IBS Show and having a presence there. So we've really moved in that direction of gaining more residential share, not just to kind of lower the price thing and get more business.

Keith Hughes

Okay. And you've given us a lot of guidance for the year, just any sort of views, first half, second half, any differences between those two margin revenue, whatever you're willing to give. How the cadence of the year is expected to go?

Ruben Mendoza

I can talk about the SG&A side. We think the full year run rate for 2019 was 22.6%. We think we can get 10 basis point to 20 basis point improvement and that'll probably fall mostly in the second half.

John Gorey

And on the sales side, we're usually first and fourth quarters are 45% to 47% of our sales and 55% to 53% in the second and third quarters.

Keith Hughes

And you don't see any sort of more back half weighted year in terms of units or organic growth coming versus first half?

Ruben Mendoza

Just like in the – what Kirby talked about in residential, the national home builders usually do yearly agreements and they usually begin to start-up in the second quarter. So we expect our residential volume to increase a bit for us in the second quarter.

Keith Hughes

Okay. All right. Thanks for the detail.

Ruben Mendoza

You bet.

Operator

Our next question is from John Lovallo with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

John Lovallo

Hey guys, thank you for taking my questions. The first one, U.S. residential construction, you guys called it out as a headwind in the fourth quarter, but activity did seem to accelerate. So just curious if you think that this was timing related or maybe market share related or any comments on the disconnect there?

Kirby Thompson

Yes. Thank you, John, this is Kirby Thompson. As you know, as Ruben just said, most of the builder, large production builders across the country and many regions, their agreements with suppliers run from six months to 12 months. And as we didn't participate nearly as much in 2019 is we anticipate participating in 2020, those agreements were coming to an end, as we've stated, we believe we'll see that share pickup beginning in Q2.

Ruben Mendoza

As well, I'd like to add, John, it's not all national agreements, I mean, if you've noticed in the last couple three quarters, any public manufacturers their price was down 7% and 8%, ours was down 90 basis points in the fourth quarter and it was up throughout the entire year of 2019, I'm talking about our gypsum wallboard price. So we maintained a discipline pricing approach to the market. I'm supposing– I'm not supposing, I know we could have got more residential volume, but we had some strict goals and we kept to them.

John Moten

Hey, this is John Moten, I would also add that, that also accounts for our profit margin expansion during the year, because we are focused on our core commercial business.

John Lovallo

Okay. That's helpful guys. And then in terms of the higher labor costs that you guys called out, are there particular regions or even skill sets that you're seeing most of the constraint or is it broad-based?

Ruben Mendoza

It's pretty broad-based. It was really more of labor inflation across most of our branches.

Pete Welly

Yes. This is Pete, to compete with manpower for trucks, delivery folks, stockers, there's been a lot of pressure in the market. As you know there's been a lot of discussion about possible driver shortages and we haven't seen shortages, but we've seen inflation for pricing to compete for talent.

John Lovallo

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Trey Morrish with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Trey Morrish

Thanks guys for the time. The first thing I wanted to touch on is M&A. It's now excluded from your guidance and I don't think you're having us willing[ph] to take that mean that M&A is less likely going forward. But just within that context, could you talk about how you view your pipeline and ability and desire to execute M&A?

Ruben Mendoza

Yes, thanks Trey. We excluded it from our guidance, it just makes it – I think it makes it easier and we will just add every time we do an acquisition to our guidance and our pipeline is still robust. We've got a couple of great business development people working with us and talking to a lot of prospects. We expect around $100 million of annualized revenue acquisition. That's what we expected last year, we were a little bit under, we decided to take it down our multiple for purchasing those five companies, last year was a disciplined multiple. We expect a little bit more this year, but we're not baking it into our guidance.

Trey Morrish

Got it. Thanks for that. And then just thinking about the internal initiatives that grew – that results in gross margin seeing a lift in 2019, but clearly a headwind on SG&A. How should we think about, how much leg room those initiatives still have to go on gross margin and at what point that will stop being a drag on SG&A?

John Gorey

Well, we think that drag will be slowing down in the second half of 2020, but we expect the improvements to last for the next couple of years. And that's really just improving the initiatives that we're developing with the CRM and the e-Commerce and it's going to take us couple of years to make that continue to prove our gross margins.

Ruben Mendoza

In the fourth – fourth quarter, first and second quarters, we have several million dollars in costs in our budget for some of these initiatives with as far as it's mostly e-Commerce for that and with no revenue in our budget for 2020, but in 2021 and 2022, we expect to generate a fair amount of revenue gain and we have a great e-commerce initiative that we expect will generate a difference in our business – a big difference in our business.

Trey Morrish

All right. Thank you very much guys. Appreciate it.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mike Dahl

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two follow-ups around pricing. Going back to the comments around wallboard pricing, expecting to be up 1% to 2%, I guess since you're pushing heavier into residential, which is more of a 0.5 inch mix versus five-eighths, can you talk about whether that 1% to 2% is a net assumption including mix headwinds or whether that's like-for-like and how to think about blended, if it is like-for-like?

Ruben Mendoza

It's a net. Our actual fourth quarter, five-eighths was up in units and price, our half-inch was down. So you got it right on Mike, it's – but we considered – we consider that 1% to 2% a net.

Mike Dahl

Okay. Got it. And then expanding beyond wallboard, can you talk about your pricing assumptions going into ceilings and framing, I guess framing, just given the volatility in some of the – some of the steel costs, just help us think about pricing for those two segments.

John Gorey

Yes, we believe that the steel pricing has stabilized after the tariff inflation of last year. And then ceilings, as you heard yesterday, I'm sure on Armstrong's call typical 2% to 3% price increases that we have figured into our budget, that's been pretty consistent over the years.

Mike Dahl

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Paul Dircks with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Paul Dircks

Hi. Good morning everyone.

Ruben Mendoza

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Dircks

Just a couple of quick ones from me, I apologize if I missed this earlier, but on the gross margin side, you guys have obviously seen some of the benefits coming in here from the purchasing and pricing initiatives. Is there any way to quantify how much of that benefit you expect to see in 2020?

John Gorey

We are kind of targeting additional 10 basis points to 20 basis points improvement for 2020 with those initiatives.

Ruben Mendoza

Paul, I pointed out a little bit earlier though, the 10 basis point to 20 basis point improvement and some higher residential volume possibly would offset that and that's why our midpoint is still 30.5%.

Paul Dircks

Got it. That's helpful. That was the piece and you did it and then just a couple of quick housekeeping for me. John, you mentioned free cash flow target for the year, $60 million to $80 million, is that before the anticipated TRA payment here in the early part of 2020?

John Gorey

No. So we've already made that payment in January, so that'll be on top.

Paul Dircks

On top, all right, great, helpful. And then lastly, tax rate going on a go-forward basis, what ratio would we be looking at?

John Gorey

Around 28% is what ranges for us going-forward.

Paul Dircks

All right, very good. Thank you, guys.

Ruben Mendoza

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference over to Ruben Mendoza for any closing remarks.

Ruben Mendoza

Yes. Just quickly, I'd like to thank all of the Foundation Building Material employees and the hard work that they put in and the success that we've been able to generate in the last three years since we went public. Thanks again.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.