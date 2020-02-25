AIG: A Phoenix Rising

Analysts are bullish on the stock and it is expected to report substantial profits in the next year.

“Sometimes you have to burn yourself to the ground before you can rise like a phoenix from the ashes.” – Jens Lekman

For most people, AIG is remembered as one of the culprits and victims of the subprime crisis first, and an insurance company second. It is true that it required a $182 billion bailout and that its share price dropped from $1125 in October 2008 to $32 one year later, a drop of 97% of its market value. In one of the little known facts of the time, AIG, scrambling to provide collateral to the New York Federal Reserve so that they could borrow funds on a secured basis, remembered that there were paper stock certificates in the basement. They piled in as many as they could in a briefcase, and an individual with two bodyguards walked from AIG’s New York office to the New York Fed holding billions of dollars worth of stock certificates.

However, that was more than a decade ago and, while there may still be a bitter taste about the company, much has changed. At the end of 2012, the US Treasury Department received the last portion of the funds that they had used to bail out the company, netting a $22.9 billion in the process. Since 2016, the company had begun to spin-out some of its businesses, becoming a more streamlined entity. Many of the organizational deficiencies that underpinned the dire straits AIG found itself in the subprime crisis also had been corrected in that time.

Despite this transformation, investors have not bought into the stock. Over the past 10 years, in a strong bull market, the stock advanced by 7.4% per annum. By comparison, the S&P 500 grew by 11.66% in the same time period. However, AIG has also seen wild fluctuations in its share price and, until recently, had outperformed the S&P 500.

How have the financials performed during this time period? Normalized income has improved from a loss of $9 billion in 2009 to a mild profit of $13 million in 2018. However, like the share price, this has varied wildly. In 2011, normalized income was $20 billion. In 2017, it was a loss of $6 billion. However, this loss comes with a caveat that $7.5 billion was attributable to income tax charges.

In contrast, the future looks bright. Analysts estimate that the company will record income of $46 billion for the 2020 year. The company also reported quarterly revenue growth of 12.43% in the last quarter. From a valuation perspective, this puts the company at a 1-year forward PE of 9.18, a steal in the current market environment. Of 20 analysts polled, 0 had an underweight or sell recommendation.

The technical reinforce the bullish perspective on the stock. After a sell-off earlier this year, the price is trading well below the 50 and 200-day moving average. The RSI is also 38.06, indicating a good buy opportunity.

Overall, the prospects for the stock are bright for the next year. If the company continues to streamline its operations, it will see continued earnings growth over the next few years. The technicals also suggest that the company is currently oversold and offers a great entry point to this great opportunity.

