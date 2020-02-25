Trinseo - Trading At Max Fear On Trough EPS With Multiple Paths To Unlock Value - Quadruple Again

Having followed and written multiple articles on Trinseo from 2015 through 2016 when the stock proceeded to quadruple, we believe Trinseo is at the most compelling levels we have seen.

Trinseo is now below where the CEO just bought massive stock in the open market last August ($27) and took the stock up over 60% in the next two months.

Five years ago, I first wrote about Trinseo shortly after their broken IPO when the stock was $13 per share, and heavily shorted Trinseo - Compelling Price, Bain Capital Pedigree, And Excellent Risk/Reward. The stock quadrupled by 2016, and went on to above $80 per share in 2018, long after I had encouraged investors to take some profits. We again see that asymmetric opportunity and encourage investors to buy aggressively at current levels. Below $26 per share now, we see upside to $100+ per share and believe below $30, there is such a ridiculous opportunity for investors that the inefficiency of the markets is truly unbelievable. We never thought we would see TSE back at these levels ($25.88 at the time of this article). Wholesale derisking is causing stocks like TSE with solid business models and consistent earnings and executions to be sold to extreme levels.

A shareholder activist (M&G Investment Management) just sent a letter (Trinseo 13D Filing reflecting letter from M&G) to Trinseo demanding changes. Clearly, M&G recognizes there is enormous value and as a shareholder, wants it to be recognized. If TSE sells its worst division for what OMN sold to Synthomer ((Details of OMN sale to Synthomer)) the rest of the Trinseo is effectively kept for free. Selling engineering plastics for what LYB bought Shulman, provides investors tremendous upside ((Details on LYB purchase of Shulman)). The sum of the parts easily justifies over $100 per share. In the meantime, investors collect a 6% dividend yield and an 8% share buyback while waiting for the story to play-out.

Description: Trinseo is a leading global materials company operating through five divisions:

Engineering plastic, which produces highly engineered compounds into the following end markets: medical, electrical, lighting, building and construction, automotive and appliances. This division benefits from secular growth in lightweight plastics for automotive and is, therefore, a key beneficiary of the move to electric cars as well as the transition to the global 5G communications network. This division generated $137 million of EBITDA in 2019, significantly below its normalized EBITDA of $185MM. Both volumes and profitability per ton were depressed in 2019 due to a perfect storm in the automotive end market, where demand in China fell by over 25% while production was also disrupted in Europe due to the transition to the new emissions standards. Looking at profitability per ton we are at new lows and over 35% below normalized levels. Latex, which produces latex products serving diverse markets from carpets to graphic paper, artificial turf and building and constriction end markets. The segment is a relatively mature cash cow where 50% of the sales are indexed to raw materials, thereby reducing the risk of sharp swings in the underlying feedstock prices. This division generated 81 million in EBITDA in 2019, depressed due to the significant amount of destocking on the back of the trade war. The normalized EBITDA for this division is $110 million. Profitability per ton is currently just over 20% below normalized. Synthetic Rubber, which produces specialty grades of synthetic predominantly going into the high-performance tire market. Over 2/3rds of the revenue and even more of its profits go into the replacement tire market, versus the OEM channel. This division has significant secular growth coming from the move towards electric vehicles as tire wear is higher due to the higher amount of torque. Additionally, this is one of the few areas within the automotive end market that will benefit from ride-sharing and self-driving cars as the number of tires being used will show substantial growth despite a potentially smaller car market. EBITDA for this division was $48 million in 2019, very depressed compared to normalized levels due to significant destocking due to the trade war, deferred purchases due to the economic uncertainty and the weakness in the OEM markets (China cyclical decline, and Europe’s emissions change). We estimate conservatively that normalized EBITDA is $100 million, with the current earnings being a historical low, while the division generated close to $200 million when the business was healthy. Polystyrene, which produces a number of specialized grades of polystyrene going into appliances, packaging, consumer electronics, and building materials. Due to its specialized nature, the earnings in this business have been remarkably stable and its 2019 EBITDA of $53 million is very close to its normalized level. The outlook for this business is quite exciting as its main market, which in Europe has just seen the announcement of 7% of supply being taken off the market by competitors, which should allow pricing to be firm despite a choppy economic environment. Styrenics, which has two pieces to it: American Styrenics and the Feedstock segment (mainly European styrenics). American Styrenics has been remarkably stable and generated $119 million in EBITDA in 2019, versus the 5 year average of $132 million (10% below normalized). The North American styrenics market has proven much more stable and insular which in part explains the stability of this business compared to the company’s Feedstock division which has been more volatile. The feedstock division is seeing historically low levels of profitability due to the combination of new capacity additions combined with historically low levels of industry maintenance. In 2019, the Feedstock division basically broke even ($3 million in EBITDA), while we estimate normalized EBITDA to be $70 million (so currently we are 96% below normalized). We are seeing clear signs of the trough in styrene in Europe as a portion of the industry is now bleeding cash with some of the higher cost players having or being in the process of taking capacity offline. While there is still some capacity coming on in styrene, this is likely to be more than offset by the industry going back to normalized maintenance levels.

Taking a step back, since Bain Capital took the company public in 2014 (they had carved it out of Dow Chemical a few years earlier), the company has generated an EBITDA of $590 million on average from 2015 – 2018 before the sharp contraction in 2019 ($355 million). The consensus has EBITDA falling to $331 million in 2020, which is $6 million above what we estimate the absolute trough is assuming all divisions trough at the same time. In addition investing heavily to improve the growth profile and the profitability of the portfolio (which has meant CAPEX above $100 million due to a number of specific projects, which are now ending), the company has been a good allocator of capital paying a healthy dividend while reducing the shares outstanding by close to 5% per year (despite much higher prices).

Today, at the bottom of the cycle even at very depressed levels of profitability, the company pays a dividend of ~6.25% while the company continues to buy back stock. While in 2020 stock buybacks are tempered by the completion of the elevated CAPEX and the once in a 10-year turnaround of some of its main plants, the free cash flow will still be 13%. We expect the free cash flow to accelerate significantly over the next few years as businesses recover from the cyclical trough, while CAPEX declines and the share count continues to shrink. On a normalized basis (2021 / 2022) we expect the FCF per share to be $9.94 per share (assumes $523 million of EBITDA, 36 million shares outstanding and $75 million of CAPEX). This means that currently, the stock is trading a 40% FCF yield. Said another way, the stock is trading at less than 2.5x normalized free cash flow per share.

For a company with a conservative balance sheet (less than 2x leveraged at the trough and closer to 1x leveraged on normalized EBITDA), at the trough of the cycle (the economy is not in recession but key end markets are which combined with the amount of destocking has gotten us to trough profitability), with a 6.25% dividend, this should be plenty for value investors to get excited. However, there is more.

In the middle of the coronavirus paranoia, the company mentioned on this earnings call on February 6, that M&G PLC, a UK based activist fund had sent the TSE board of directors a letter to discuss options to create value. Within hours, their 13D filing hit Bloomberg showing that M&G had amassed a 20% stake in the company becoming its largest shareholder. While we don’t know exactly what they plan to do, the stock is so grotesquely undervalued, that there seems to be a number of relatively straightforward ways to create value.

We generally think the company has done a good job relative to capital allocation, with the exception of spending too much on capital expenditures. While the company is already planning on significantly lower CAPEX, I suspect M&G may be able to reduce it further (a lot of room from $85 million down to their maintenance level of $45MM), to buy back more stock. However, there are other ways to create even more value.

While selling the entire company is clearly at option (valuation today is cheaper than the valuation Bain Capital paid back in 2010 even though valuations for the market are dramatically higher), you can create even more value by selling some of the individual divisions. We know there has been significant financial and strategic interest in these types of assets over the last 24 months, with Synthomer buying OMN (key competitor for the Latex division) for 11x normalized EBITDA, Lyondell buying Shulman (key competitor for the Engineering Plastics division) for 12x normalized EBITDA and Saudi Aramco buying Lanxess’s synthetic rubber business for 8.5x EBITDA.

Trinseo currently trades at 4.6x trough EBITDA, but at 3.4x normalized EBITDA. This does not include several hundred million of NOLs that a buyer may pay for, which would reduce the current EBITDA multiple further. The latex division, which while low growth, is quite stable and mature, which in a low rate environment can attain a good multiple as we have seen in the case of the OMN deal. However, I would still consider it to be the lowest multiple segment of the company. Yet at the same multiple at $110 million of normalized earnings this would yield $1.2 billion of value. Assuming the stock still trades at 3.4x normalized EBITDA, this would create $836 million in equity value (11-3.4)*110, or 80% upside to the current stock. The stock remaining earnings stream would likely re-rate after such a transaction, so simplistically if you think it goes to 6x normalized EBITDA for the remaining piece, that would be another 103% (6-3.4)*413. If you instead, or as well, decide to sell the engineering plastics business, which at $185 million of normalized EBITDA, would be worth over $2.2 billion (by the way this is $400 million more than the current Enterprise Value), you would create 152% of equity upside (185*(12-3.4). if you do both, then you can add them together, and if the rest rerates to 6x normalized EBITDA you would get another 53%, for a total of 285% upside. Of course, if you sell the synthetic rubber division for more than 6x (Saudi Aramco deal was 8.5x) you would get another 25% (8.5-6)*100. This would mean a total of over 310% assuming the remaining polystyrene and styrenics businesses cannot trade above 6x EBITDA. As we have seen, it seems to make more sense to sell these divisions by pieces, than selling the company as a whole. Again, we don’t know which path they will take, but at 40% normalized free cash flow yield and 6.25% dividend while we wait, we are happy to wait and see how this plays out.

