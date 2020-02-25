Extra Space Storage: Looking For Yield? Look No Further

If global yields continue to drop and/or the company manages to contain operating costs, I believe this stock price has a lot of room to grow.

I added to one of my largest dividend investments. On 02/21/20, I expanded my Extra Space Storage (EXR) investment after the company dropped significantly due to poorer than expected earnings. While the company missed earnings expectations, I still like the ongoing expansion through acquisitions and organic growth and the company's history of raising its dividend. The company is healthy and should attract a lot of buyers who are looking for an interestingly priced REIT. The market wants 'yield', and this company gives you more than just a good yield.

Source: RVshare

A Quick Recap

Before I start discussing the latest quarterly earnings release and what it means going forward, I want to quickly recap some of the content I discussed in my first Extra Storage Space article at the end of December 2019. I highly recommend you to take a look at that article as it discusses the company's long-term potential. Anyhow, here's the shorter version.

Basically, Extra Storage Space was founded in 1977 and is currently one of the largest stock listed operators of storage space solutions. The company is growing both through organic growth and acquisitions. For example, in 2015, the company acquired SmartStop Self Storage for $1.4 billion and has spent more than $4.6 billion on acquisitions over the past five years. The stock price does not hide the company's success either as investors who bought in 2009 were rewarded with a 1,460% gain. During this period, the company has grown to more than 1,800 properties covering pretty much every single metropolitan area in the United States.

The reason why self-storage stocks did so well, is a strong secular trend in this industry that started in the 1980s. Between 1987 and 2018, the percentage of the US population using self-storage has gone from roughly 2.5% to 8.0%.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

Q4 Was Good, But Some Concerns Prevail

The just-released fourth quarter earnings were a mix of evidence that business continues to do well as well as a warning signal of industry-typical threats.

So, with that said, let's start by mentioning that FFO (funds from operations a.k.a. operating cash flow) reached $1.26 per diluted share. Core FFO, which adjusted for deferred financing costs related to the redemption of notes payable to trusts and non-cash interests came in at $1.27. This is an improvement of 4.1% compared to the prior-year quarter. On a full-year basis, core FFO was up to $4.88, which is ahead of management expectations.

To give you a better overview of the trend, I made the graph below. Basically, you are looking at the ratio between quarterly unadjusted cash from operations and average diluted shares outstanding. Since the recession, the trend has gone up almost uninterrupted.

Data by YCharts

While (core) FFO developments are strong, the reason why the stock dropped more than 7% after earnings is based on fears of rising costs. As you can see, in the fourth quarter, same-store rental revenues improved by 2.5% (based on 821 properties). On a full-year basis, this number is 100 basis points higher at 3.5%. While these numbers are nothing to complain about, it should be mentioned that expenses are rapidly rising. On a full-year basis, same-store operating expenses were up 4.9%. This number has accelerated to 6.6% in the final quarter. As a result, same-store operating income was up just 1.0%.

Source: Extra Space Storage Q4/2019 Earnings Release

On one hand, Extra Space Storage benefits from a highly fractured market as it allows for consolidation opportunities. The company's 7.9% market share is the second-highest among stock listed operators. All stock listed storage REITs together own roughly 30% of the market. On the other hand, the company has to deal with increasing competition. While it needs to be seen if the competition is indeed a long-term challenge, management is feeling pressure from higher property taxes and employment-related costs.

We do not expect as much pressure from property taxes and marketing expenses in 2020, but we do expect them to continue to be outsized. The projected increases in property taxes are heavily weighted to Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas. In addition, we anticipate higher payroll expense due to a difficult 2019 comp.

Meanwhile, the core business continues to thrive as the occupancy rate improved from 91.7% in Q4 of 2018 to 92.4% in Q4 of 2019. In addition to that, the company bought five operating stores for roughly $50.9 million and added 41 gross sores to the company's third-party management platform. The total number of stores under management is 892. 646 of these stores are company managed.

In addition to that, the company paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.90 per share. This is the third consecutive payment of $0.90 per share after four consecutive payments of $0.86 per share between the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Overall, the payout ratio as a percentage of FFO is 71%.

2020 Outlook And Valuation

Unfortunately for shareholders, the company's outperforming expense growth rate is expected to last in 2020. The company expects same-store expenses to increase between 4.0% and 5.0%. Same-store revenue growth is expected to come in between 0.75% and 1.75%. This means that the same-store net operating income growth rate range is -0.50% to 1.0%. This is based on 863 stores and is excluding tenant reinsurance. Without looking at anything else, this means we are entering a situation where rapidly rising prices are potentially hurting the company's bottom line. Besides the obvious risks like a recession and a rapid decline in consumer strength, this is the most realistic headwind. If the company is able to contain costs in 2020, I have no doubt that earnings power will remain high well beyond 2020.

However, as bad as all of this sounds, this does not mean the stock should be avoided. The company expects core FFO to end the year between $4.99 and $5.08. Based on a 2019 core FFO value of $4.88, this implies a growth rate of 2.25% to 4.10%.

Source: Extra Space Storage Q4/2019 Earnings Release

With this in mind, let's take a look at the company's valuation. In this case, I like to look at both the historical dividend yield and the ratio between stock price and FFO per share. The ratio between total market cap and total FFO works as well as this is basically the same calculation. The current dividend yield is 3.26%. This is a premium of roughly 40 basis points compared to the iShares REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR). The graph below shows that the dividend yield has been very consistent while the stock price has rallied. For example, the dividend yield is unchanged compared to the start of 2015. Back then, the stock was trading at $50.

Data by YCharts

That said, the company is trading at 21.8x operating cash flow. Retail REIT giant Realty Income (O) is trading at 24.0x operating cash flow while the company's biggest competitor Public Storage (PSA) has a ratio of slightly less than 20.0x.

Data by YCharts

Another aspect that needs to be taken into account is the current downtrend in global yields. The 10-year US government bond yield is at 1.48% and even if you lend your money for 30 years to the government, you get just 1.92%. Compared to the 20+ year government bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), the dividend premium has soared to 120 basis points.

Data by YCharts

The surge in bond prices, or drop in bond yields (basically the exact same thing) generally speaking causes valuations to soar. As you can see, right before commodities peaked in 2016 and started a new inflation cycle, Extra Space Storage was trading at almost 32.0x cash from operations. I am not making the case this is going to happen again, but I expect the valuation to rise somewhat.

With this in mind, let's assume the company is going to end 2020 at the lower end of its FFO/share guidance. This would imply an FFO per share value of $4.99. Based on the current valuation, this would imply a stock price of $108.8. That's basically where the stock is trading right now. When using the higher value of the 2020 guidance ($5.08), the implied stock price rises to $110.8. So, right off the bat, the post-earnings drop of more than 7% is perfectly priced in the full-year guidance.

Now, let's assume falling yields will continue to fuel the hunt for yield and the company's valuation rises to 24.0x cash from operations. This is still reasonable and I expect a further surge if the company is able to contain operating expenses. Anyhow, based on the very middle of the 2020 expected FFO range of $5.04, this would imply a stock price of $120.8.

Takeaway

I added after the stock's post-earnings correction. I believe Extra Space Storage will continue to expand at a healthy pace and generate strong same-store sales growth for years to come. I even believe that operational costs will be contained. The good thing is that cost-related headwinds are currently priced in. If global yields continue to fall, I have no doubt that buyers will continue to rush for this correction opportunity. A slightly higher valuation or cost-related tailwinds would imply a stock price rally of at least 11% and the company's long-term track record of generating strong cash flow add to the bull case. To me, this is a great yield investment and I think it is going to pay off well for years to come.

Let me know what you think!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXR, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.