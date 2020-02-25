The Fed Does Not Need To Cut Rates Anytime Soon

You have GOT to be kidding me – the Fed so doesn’t need to cut rates now or anytime soon.

Have markets become this fragile? I awoke this morning to U.S. stock market futures that indicated a sharply lower open. While the reason for the sell-off was being attributed to news of the spread of the coronavirus over the weekend, I wondered whether the markets were also finally starting to wake up to the reality following the Nevada caucuses that a candidate that openly campaigns on raising taxes significantly on investors is steadily increasing his odds of moving into the White House. Nonetheless, I jokingly mused that maybe the Fed will need to consider cut interest rates given that stocks were actually set to trade lower on Monday (gasp, double gasp!). Needless to say, I had to laugh (but admittedly was not all that surprised) to see the headline in Bloomberg Opinion from a post written by former Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota proclaiming that “The Fed Needs To Cut Rates Now”. Sigh. Really?

The world according to Narayana. The following are some excerpts from his opinion piece:

“it isn't clear how much economic damage the virus will do.”

“My benchmark forecast is that the U.S. economy will remain resilient to these forces. But there is a substantial risk that such a forecast could be wrong.”

“rates are still only a little above zero and so the Fed has few tools available to offset adverse shocks.”

“that means cutting interest rates in a pre-emptive fashion when threats to growth become more pronounced. Of course, it was exactly in response to the increase in global downside risks that the Fed cut interest rates by 75 basis points, or three-quarters of a percentage point, in 2019.”

“The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee holds its next meeting on March 17-18. I don’t think that the FOMC should wait that long to deal with this clear and pressing danger. I would urge an immediate cut of at least 25 basis points and arguably 50 basis points. That’s a cheap insurance policy for the economy that the Fed shouldn’t pass up.”

Where do I begin? OK. So we don’t even know yet how much economic damage the virus will do. And the baseline forecast is that the U.S. economy will be able to hold its own in the face of these threats. But this forecast might be wrong. So even though we have precious little monetary policy ammunition to combat the next economic downturn, we should get out in front of a downturn that we just said we don’t think is actually going to happen. And we shouldn’t even wait to see how things play out over the next few weeks. Instead we should do it now.

Frankly, if anyone is wondering why we are seeing politicians attain the highest offices with policies and behaviors that reside increasingly well outside of the mainstream, it is because of policy recommendations like this one.

Dubious comps. The fact that the author cites the recent decision by the Fed to cut interest rates by 75 basis points in 2019 is off putting in and of itself. Outside of dislocations in the repo market, the U.S. economy was showing virtually no signs of any material weakness when the Fed embarked on its rate cutting spurt last August. Yet it still went ahead and cut rates by a quarter point on three consecutive occasions through October anyway.

What is particularly frustrating about this decision is the following. During the roughly nine month time that it takes for a Fed interest rate cut to fully work its way through the economy, the narrative surrounding the U.S. economy has shifted to one that was “at risk” to one that is now supposedly “booming” even in the face of recent coronavirus fears.

In other words, the Fed essentially wasted these three rate cuts that came from previously hard-fought monetary policy normalization efforts for an economic slowdown that never materialized. And despite the fact that we now only have six quarter point shots left in the Fed’s monetary policy chamber, calls are already going out for more “insurance” rate cuts before one bad stock market day in the U.S. even got started.

As for the insurance being cheap, I would contend it would be enormously costly, for each additional rate cut the Fed wastes today increases the likelihood for balance sheet exploding, one extraordinary, now ordinary quantitative easing when the next economic downturn finally arrives. The global fiat currency system is already tracking its way toward eventually imploding, but must we needlessly accelerate the process?

What is the point anyway? The contention that the Fed needs to cut rates now is all the more baffling when considering the underlying data in the context of the Fed’s mandate of full employment and price stability.

With the unemployment rate already at half century lows, can full employment get any more fuller?

And while the Fed’s seemingly arbitrary 2% inflation target remains elusive (I continue to contend that if the Fed reset their inflation target to 1.6%, they could have taken a victory lap a few years ago and called it a day), prices are certainly as stable as they have been for the last several years.

But we all know it’s really about liquidity, right? If that’s truly the case, the Fed should be reassured by liquidity conditions that remain supportive.

For example, bank credit continues to grow at a healthy rate.

And banks in general remain willing to lend and are showing no signs of tightening lending standards.

Even the lowest quality credits found in the high yield space are continuing to enjoy yield spreads that are at historically tight levels (in other words, lower quality borrowers are having no trouble borrowing money at historically low interest rates if they need it).

So we have full employment, price stability, and abundant liquidity conditions to go along with a U.S. economy that so many say is “stellar” right now and baseline forecasts suggest should be able to withstand the coronavirus threat along with the support of three recent rate cuts that are still working their way through the financial plumbing.

Why is it again that the Fed needs to cut rates now? If we’re being honest, is it because the stock market was set to open lower by -3% this morning? Or that it might continue to trade lower in the near-term on coronavirus and/or Democratic Socialism fears (how Senator Sanders policies would actually impact the U.S. stock market if nominated or elected is a topic for another article at another time)? If so, that is a really, really, really, really terrible reason.

What U.S. stock investors should be watching in the coming days. Given that the U.S. stock market has been running well above trend since last October, it has been overdue for some sort of sustained correction for quite a while now. Perhaps the weekend news flow finally provided the catalyst for some healthy near-term consolidation. After all, history has repeatedly shown that even the most severe global pandemics have had limited to no sustained stock market impact. Maybe this time will be different, but these are famous last words. Thus, any stock market pullback that may or may not have begun on Monday should be viewed as short-term in nature. As long as the monetary liquidity continues to flow, stocks are likely to continue to catch a bid on any pullback no matter how expensive the underlying prices. Once the liquidity flow stops, it will be an entirely different stock market reckoning story, but this is once again a story for another day.

With all of this in mind, the following are some key levels on the S&P 500 Index, which closed at 3225 on Monday, to watch in the coming trading days.

The first is 3275 on the S&P 500. If stocks are quickly able to reclaim and sustain this key level, then Monday’s sell off will quickly be forgotten as a momentary blip on an otherwise uninterrupted market assent.

A key level to watch on the downside is 3043 and rising on the S&P 500 at its 200-day moving average. This would represent a -10.32% decline from recent all-time highs.

Another key level to monitor is 2909 and rising on the S&P 500 at its 400-day moving average, which would result in a -14.26% decline from recent highs.

If the S&P 500 Index descends to these key technical levels in the coming days or weeks, it should be noted that these pullbacks would represent nothing more than stocks regressing to the mean with the uptrend still very much intact.

Yes, such is the market environment in which we operate today, where stocks that are trading at historically high valuation premiums can fall by more than -14% and the longer term uptrend would remain unbroken.

Thus, investors that may be underweight equities should monitor any short-term pullbacks with an eye toward increasing allocations. For those that are target weight to overweight equities, staying the course and continuing to monitor the situation through any short-term pullbacks is prudent. With that said, any particularly good opportunity to add a high quality position at the margins with attractive valuations and low price volatility should also be considered.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.