U.K. Retail Sales: That 'Boris Bounce' Is Definitely Here

Retail sales and the Flash PMI both tell us that this is so - we are getting a bounce.

A proof of this would be if, post-election, the removal of the policy uncertainty produced a boost to the economy.

Uncertainty

Derived from a central observation of Keynes we assume that uncertainty is a depressant upon economic growth. As he, JMK that is, pointed out the business cycle is driven by the animal spirits of businessmen, their decisions to invest or not. Uncertainty means they'll not - this reduces economic growth even to the point that it goes into reverse.

This means that if an economy is suffering from uncertainty induced slow or negative growth then it should be possible to boost growth by removing the uncertainty. Even, if we remove uncertainty and we see a boost then we can assume, running backwards, that the economy was suffering beforehand from the presence of that uncertainty.

It was pretty obvious that the British economy was so suffering from both Brexit and election related uncertainty. But even if we're not willing to admit to that there is quite obviously a bounce going on right now, a bounce that we can righteously apportion to the removal of that uncertainty.

What this means for us as investors is that the UK economy is now a place where our money should be. My opinion, my contention, is that this boost is not just a one or two month thing. Rather, this is going to enter a positive feedback loop and we can look forward to an extended period of economic outperformance.

Invest in UK PLCs that is.

Retail sales

The Office for National Statistics has released the January retail sales numbers:

(UK retail sales from Office for National Statistics)

This is one of those times when the three month moving average is less informative than the single monthly number. For the effect we're looking for only started on December 13 and would only really become apparent in that single month of January.

In the three months to January 2020, the quantity bought in the retail sales industry fell by 0.8% when compared with the previous three months, with declines across all sectors.

Retail volumes increased by 0.9% in January 2020, recovering from the falls in the previous two months; the increase was mainly because of moderate growth in both food stores (1.7%) and non-food stores (1.3%).

That's rather the pattern we would expect if people were holding their breath in the lead up to the election (Dec 12) and then relaxed again when the result became obvious. Which is, I would insist, what actually happened.

As do other people. Here's The Times on the numbers:

The figures from the Office for National Statistics “confirm that the decisive general election has released the handbrake of political uncertainty on consumers’ spending”, Samuel Tombs, UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said. They add to signs of accelerating domestic growth, with business confidence picking up and employment rising.

Composite Flash PMI

We have another way of looking at this same point: the confidence of the producing side of the economy, the PMI numbers. This is the first number we get, the Flash Composite PMI:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Feb: 53.3, Unchanged (Jan final: 53.3) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Feb: 53.3, 2-month low (Jan final: 53.9) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Feb: 52.8, 10-month high (Jan final: 50.1) Flash UK Manufacturing PMI Feb: 51.9, 10-month high (Jan final: 50.0)

Services have tempered slightly but are still well into expansionary territory (they jumped last month) and manufacturing is well up and now into that expansionary territory from flat.

(UK Flash Composite PMI from IHS Markit)

My view

I was predicting, for the latter part of last year, that the UK economy was being depressed by the twin political and Brexit uncertainties. I've been saying since then that the removal of the both of them is going to lead to a surge in the UK economy. So far at least I'm right.

The question is, will this be just a bump or are we in for something more sustained? I argue - believe perhaps - that it's going to be sustained. For looking back we had at least reasonable growth even in the face of said uncertainty. I think that shows that there's an underlying strength to the economy which will be out now that the uncertainty holding it back is gone.

Another way to look at this is that we're at record highs for the employment to population ratio and at generational lows for unemployment. This should be producing decent growth. We've no resurgence of inflation, at least not as yet, so there's no reason internal to the economy that there shouldn't be that growth. So, remove the uncertainty, we enter that upward spiral where growth creates growth.

I could be wrong for two reasons. Firstly, that basic analysis could be wrong. This might just be a near random movement in the numbers - they do happen - and next month it goes back to depressingly flat. Could happen, even if I don't think it will. We'll find out in the fullness of time, obviously.

The other reason is that external events could derail this. The slow growth across the eurozone will obviously have an effect but the integration with that economy isn't enough for that to determine - rather than just influence - the UK economy. It's possible that the coronavirus might damage supply chains or even the global economy but my view on that is that it won't. For all the worries about this as a new virus and so on I expect it to have less effect than the annual influenza epidemic. Fewer infections, fewer deaths, I simply don't take it to be a major human nor economic effect.

The investor view

Assuming that I'm right then a boom in the UK economy means investing in those in the UK economy. As I've pointed out before this doesn't mean simply buying on the London Stock Exchange. Some 75% of the revenue in the FTSE100 is from outside the UK, 50% for the FTSE250. London is different, the majority of the stock market is simply listed there, rather than actively trading in that domestic economy.

It pays to be selective therefore. Examples I've used before are that Antofagasta mines copper in Chile and sells globally in US dollars, Admiral sells insurance in Britain to Brits, Barratt builds houses in Britain, and BHP mines across the world and sells into global markets at global prices. Two of the four are very much more related to the UK economy than the other two.

Macroeconomic analysis like this cannot state exactly which investment should be made, it can only point to a sector, or provide an approach. I am claiming that the UK economy is enjoying the "Boris Bounce" stemming from the removal of Brexit and political uncertainty. I expect this to lead to a continued uplift in GDP growth in that UK economy.

The way to benefit from this is to be invested in companies working domestically in that UK economy. This means being selective among those companies listed in London.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.