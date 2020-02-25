Huntington: Fairly Valued; Repurchases To Slow

Share prices are slightly above our fair value estimates, and hence we are neutral on the stock with downside bias.

Huntington (HBAN) missed market estimates by 10%, reporting $298M of profits for the fourth quarter, down 5% yoy (-16% qoq). Margin compression could not be offset by growth in interest earning assets, leading to lower net interest income. The bank managed to control costs, helping it to post a flat pre-provision operating profit figure (yoy). However, higher credit costs (yoy) pulled the earnings back into loss territory. Given the current CET1 levels, we believe that the share repurchases will further slow. The stock is slightly above our estimate of fair value and hence we have a neutral view, with a downside bias.

Resilient fee and solid cost control

The inevitable margin contraction came to HBAN’s doors as well. Net interest margins, or NIM, fell 8bps sequentially, as yield compression (-18bps) outpaced funding costs change (-12bps). There was no support from asset growth either – as average interest earnings growth was flattish quarter-on-quarter, thus resulting in net interest income, or NII, declining 2%.

60% of the loan book is variable-rate, and like many peers, HBAN has put in place several hedging programs and has also undertaken some portfolio repositioning. Consequently, the bank currently has a largely neutral interest rate positioning. The lagged impact from deposit maturities and repricing will also benefit the bank in H1 2020. Further, the bank is shifting its origination focus to fixed-rate auto and residential mortgage loans. This is possibly a sign that the bank expects more rate cuts soon. In our view, the US Fed is likely to cut rates at least once in 2020, which is also what the market seems to be expecting.

Loan growth was lackluster, expanding just 1% yoy/qoq. The quarter-on-quarter growth was driven solely by the automobile segment which rose 4%, while the other parts of the book were either flat or contracting. The management sees average loan book growing 3-4% in 2020, driven by both consumer and commercial. The consumer side is expected to grow relatively quicker, with focus on auto and home lending. Commercial lending will be slightly slower, given the economic backdrop.

Deposit growth is also expected to move in line with loan growth in 2020, at 3-4% pace. Maturing higher-cost CDs will be replaced by checking and money market deposits, as the bank continues to adjust to the lower rate environment.

While fee income jumped 17% yoy on better mortgage banking fees, sequential fee growth of 1% was offset by lower other non-interest income due to losses from portfolio repositioning. The bank’s fee income from cards, trust/investment management, and insurance also saw a healthy growth. Overall, the bank has guided for a revenue growth of 1.5-3.5% for 2020, with growth in both net interest income and non-interest income.

HBAN was able to rein in costs, as operating expenses fell 1% yoy. This was mostly driven by lower occupancy cost, as the bank shuttered 9% of its branches in the past year. Further closures are in the pipeline, having announced another 30 in-store reductions in 2020. Headcount too reduced, albeit at a very slow pace (-1% yoy). The bank pegs 2020 expense growth in the 1-3% range.

On the asset quality side, things were largely stable qoq. Net charge-off ratio was unchanged at 39bps during the quarter, and has been guided for to remain in the 35-45bps range for 2020. While NPA ratio of 66bps and criticized assets ratio of 3.64% deteriorated only 2bps, these has been steadily trending up over time.

Share repurchases to slow even further

CET1 ratio came in at 9.9% - at the top of the management target range of 9-10%. Share repurchases of $441M were significantly lower in calendar year 2019 compared to $939M in 2018. In the conference call, the CFO said that in H1 2020, the bank will repurchase only less than a third of the $249M remaining under the 2019 capital plan.

We believe that buybacks will be much lower in 2020, if the company is to maintain the current CET1 ratios, as there is no more excess capital left for distribution. The CFO clearly stated the intention to maintain capital at current levels of around 10%. However, if the bank is willing to come down to 9.5% - the midpoint of the target range – then there is a possibility to spend $500M per year over 2020-21E on buybacks. This, however, is ruled out, given the stated CET1 aim of 10%.

Valuation slightly above our fair value estimate

HBAN shares have corrected 6% post the Q4 results. However, prices are still above our estimate of fair value which is in the tight $12-13 range. These estimates are based on historical price-to-tangible book and price-to-earnings multiples, as well as the fundamental return on tangible equity based approach. We do not advice buying the stock at current levels.

