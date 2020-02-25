AMD Continues To Gain Market Share: A Good Sign For Growth In 2020 And Beyond

AMD's balance sheet improved materially in 2019, fueled by improving cash flow from operations and significant deleveraging (a net reduction of $429M to long-term debt).

A feasible case can be formed around the belief that a material portion of today’s competitive advantages will not be transient, but instead will be accretive to long-term growth.

Advanced Micro Devices continues to capitalize on the competitive advantages currently benefiting the Desktop and Semi-Custom segments.

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) well-orchestrated fiscal 2019 took full advantage of the competitive landscape tilted in the company’s favor. In a sector that tends to quickly commoditize innovation, AMD has found the lucrative combination of expanding gross margins and increasing market share. As some of the issues experienced by competitors dissipate, the data suggests that not all of AMD’s current competitive advantages will be transitory. As the market receives more clarity on the level of permanence associated with these advantages, so do the prospects of positive revisions and upgraded price targets.

AMD has spent a vast majority of the last year and a half at the top of our Best Stocks Now rankings. The trend continues in 2020, with the shares currently ranked No. 22 out of the 5,535 names covered. Our rankings blend fundamental and technical analysis, weighting factors across both disciplines. Incorporating both into our models allows us to better avoid “value traps” and “high fliers” with great charts, but no earnings to back them up.

From a “valuation” perspective, the +273 P/E ratio can seem daunting. However, on a go forward basis the shares look fairly priced, as indicated by the 0.98 PEG ratio. When calculating the PEG ratio, we divide the forward P/E ratio by an assumed growth rate. For AMD, the forward P/E is 35.01 and an assumed five-year growth rate of 35.68%. We are of the opinion that Advanced Micro Devices has room for upside revisions to both the numerator and denominator of this equation. This improves the confidence interval around our five-year price target of $113.

Let’s begin by focusing on the denominator in the PEG Ratio. Consensus revenue and earnings growth estimates for 2020 are 29.9% and 80.6%, respectively. In 2019, AMD benefited from margin expansion while continuing to take back market share. That trend is expected to continue into 2020 and beyond.

Management expects 2020 full year gross margins to be in the 45% range. This compares favorably to 2019 when margins ran between 38% - 45%.

Over the last six to eight quarters, AMD has benefited from competitor missteps and supply chain issues. AMD has leveraged its product innovation to capitalize on the opportunity, gaining roughly 50 to 100 basis points of market share each quarter.

The largest threat to our investment thesis is that competitors in the market quickly close the performance/supply gap currently enjoyed by AMD. Doing so would eat into AMD's margins, impede market share growth and potentially send the entire sector back into commoditization, where price is the primary differentiator.

While a majority of the competitors' issues are being addressed, market share gains remain quarter after quarter. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the PC segment.

AMD ended 2019 with roughly 17% market share in the PC segment (14% Desktop and 18% Notebook). AMD’s success with the Ryzen line of processors has made them a key player in the continually expanding world of mobile. The Ryzen 4000 line of mobile processors puts AMD in a superior position when compared to Intel Corp. (INTC). Management remains focused on gaining further market share across all segments, but specifically leveraging Ryzen 4000 across the Notebook and Commercial verticals.

Another segment showing significant growth is the Server segment. Management suggests that the ramping of Rome is going well. The segment is expecting to have double-digit market share by mid 2020. The increased exposure improves enterprise and cloud opportunities for the segment.

In 2021, revenues are expected to top $10B, driven significantly by the upcoming gaming console releases by X-BOX (MSFT) and PlayStation (SNE). It's feasible to believe that this could result in $14B of additional revenue over our five-year time horizon. In addition to the console tailwind, the semi-custom segment also won the Stadia contract (Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud gaming platform scheduled to launch later this year). The semi-custom segment could easily surprise to the upside over our investment thesis time horizon.

AMD's success in 2019 is most evident on the balance sheet. AMD repositioned the balance sheet by removing $429M in long-term debt (over 38% of LTD outstanding). Seizing on the opportunity to deleverage the business in 2019, management reduced the chance of future financial/operational risks hindering the company’s growth.

AMD generated cash flow form operations of $493M in 2019. To put that in perspective, this was an increase of $459M over 2018. Improving cash flow from operations resulted in a $387M cash increase on the balance sheet. Interested to see what comes of it? Could it fuel R&D? Or an acquisition? Hopefully, we will get some guidance on AMD's Financial Analyst Day on March 5, 2020.

As mentioned earlier in the article, “momentum” also plays heavily into our rankings. Since 2015, Advanced Micro Devices has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 in four out of five years. The momentum has carried into the early part of this year. In 2020, AMD’s shares are up +24.1%, while the S&P 500 is up a very respectable 4.3%.

From a risk-adjusted stand point, AMD has a Beta of 3.1, making it a little more than three times as risky as the S&P 500. Making the adjustment for relative market risk, the stock generated more than 58% alpha in 2019 and more than 10% within the first two months of 2020.

The stellar results above translate into A+ grades on both our Momentum and Performance criteria.

In addition to outperforming the S&P 500 by +68% on an annual basis during the last five years (78.7% to 10.0%), the short-term technical charts also are basking in the positive From April to May of last year, shares went virtually nowhere. However, in October 2019, the chart began to gain traction and climbing to where we find ourselves today. Currently, shares have support at the $46 level (less than a 10% drop from where we find ourselves today).

Technical analysis/charting is the primary tool I use when determining my entry or exit point for an equity position that has successfully completed our stock selection process. Believe it or not, the +100% gain AMD has enjoyed since early October 2019 has provided some entry points along the way. Early December 2019 and the beginning of February 2020 had proven to be the most recent examples, before Monday's (Feb. 24) selloff.

As my five-year price target for the shares would suggest, I'm very bullish on Advanced Micro Devices. Our $113 price target is supported by the belief that the company will sustain a material portion of the competitive advantages it currently enjoys. Maintaining/growing the cash flows from operations seen in 2019 can provide the fuel for innovation and future growth. With cash reserves rising and their balance sheet improving materially, AMD is nimble enough to capitalize and has the proven track record to execute.

We are expecting to hear more about market share expectations/forecasts at AMD’s Financial Analyst Day on March 5.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.