Sugar Looks Sweet As Thailand Becomes 'Dryland'

Over recent months the price of world sugar that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange has been trending higher. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of the soft commodity. While the ICE futures use the US dollar as a pricing mechanism for sugar, local production costs are in Brazilian real terms. The low level of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar pushed the price of the sweet commodity below 10 cents per pound in late 2018 for the first time in a decade. Since then, sugar futures have made higher lows and higher highs.

Thailand is also a leading producer of sugar, and a sharp fall in Thai production has caused the price to rally to over 15 cents per pound, the highest level in more than two years. Drought conditions and low prices over the past years contributed to the decline in output. Thai sugar mills typically crush sugarcane until early May, but this year they could stop crushing in early March because of the limited supplies. The Teucrium Sugar product (CANE) replicated the price action in a portfolio of actively traded sugar futures contracts.

Sugar has been rallying since September

The dry conditions in Thailand have pushed the price of sugar higher since September 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, sugar hit its most recent low of 10.68 cents per pound during the week of September 9, which was around the first anniversary of the move to the 2018 low at 9.83 cents. Since the most recent bottom, the price has moved steadily higher, reaching a peak of 15.90 cents on February 12 on the nearby ICE futures contract. Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the weekly chart turned higher from oversold territory in September and were sitting in overbought conditions on February 24. Weekly historical volatility has been gently rising and was at just below the 18% level on February 24.

A steady ascent on the daily chart

The daily chart displays the bullish trend in the sweet commodity.

Source: CQG

While the nearby March contract rose to a peak of 15.90 cents, the new active May contract only reached a high of 15.29 cents. The backwardation or condition where nearby prices move to a higher level than deferred prices was a sign of supply concerns.

Source: ICE/RMB

The snapshot of the forward curve as of Tuesday, February 25, shows the mostly steady backwardation, or progressively lower prices, for sugar for delivery for March 2020 through October 2022. Drought conditions in Thailand have lifted the price of nearby sugar futures while stoking short-term supply concerns that have shifted the term structure of the sugar into backwardation.

Open interest rises with the price

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that open interest rose from a low of just below 870,000 contracts in early October to 1.212 million contracts on February 24. The rise in open interest as the price moved higher is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. On Monday, February 24, sugar declined along with most other commodities and markets across most asset classes as the most severe bout of risk-off over the Coronavirus hit markets like a sledgehammer.

Action in the currency market is revealing, and longer-term technical indicators are not in overbought territory

Sugar traded to its most recent significant high in 2011 when many other commodities reached peaks. At the same time, the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship rose to $0.65095 in 2011. Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugar, local production costs are in real terms. The decline of the currency pair over the past years has weighed on the price of sugar. The real traded to a new and lower low of $0.22455 on February 24, 65.5%. At a closing price of 15.27 on March futures on the same day, the price of sugar was 57.7% below its 2011 high of 36.08 cents per pound. The drop in the real means that sugar was 7.8% higher in Brazilian real terms on February 24, 2020, than it was in 2011 when it was almost 58% higher in US dollar terms. The production cost has dropped like a stone over the past nine years.

Meanwhile, the long-term state of the sugar market continues to point to higher prices for the sweet commodity.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart displays, price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings, but both have turned higher.

Levels to watch - CANE is the sugar ETF product

At 15.90 per pound on the nearby futures contract this month, sugar moved above technical resistance at the November 2017 high. The sweet commodity traded to its highest price level since May 2017. The next levels of technical resistance stand at the early 2017 peak of 21.49 cents and the October 2016 high of 23.90 cents per pound.

A continuation of dry conditions in Thailand that creates a deficit in the sugar market could lead to higher prices. The futures market experienced a technical breakout when it moved above 15.49 cents. Meanwhile, the selloff on February 24 on the back of risk-off conditions in all markets could turn out to be a buying opportunity in sugar with the May futures settling at 14.73 cents per pound.

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and futures option on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative to the futures arena. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: CQG

CANE holds three of the most actively traded sugar futures contracts. Since the most volatility tends to occur in the nearby contract, CANE often underperforms the price action in the nearby contract on the upside but outperforms when the price declines. CANE has net assets of $12.05 million, trades an average of 48,172 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio.

The price of May sugar futures rose from 11.89 cents in September 2019 to a high of 15.29 cents in February, a move to the upside of 28.6%. The price then corrected to the 14.67 level on February 24 or 4.1%.

Source: Barchart

CANE moved from $6.28 to $7.65 per share or 21.8% on the upside. The ETF then fell to $7.45 or a correction of 2.6% on the downside as CANE underperformed the price action in May sugar on the upside and outperformed the futures on the downside. The weather conditions and crops in Thailand and Brazil will determine the path of least resistance in the sugar futures market over the coming weeks and months. The long-term price action suggests that higher prices could be on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.