Netflix May Continue To Rise Despite Market Angst

Netflix's (NFLX) stock has rallied since reporting fourth quarter results, and that move higher may continue in the weeks ahead as new streaming competition has not meaningfully impacted the business. The company's first quarter guidance was strong, and the company also noted a path to turning cash flow positive.

The better results and guidance has resulted in analysts boosting their earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021. Growth rates for earnings are expected to be strong.

The optimistic outlook has helped to push the stock higher, and now options traders are betting shares climb over $400 by the middle of March. The technical chart also supports the stock rising in the weeks ahead. You can now follow all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Boosting Estimates

Analysts have been boosting their earnings estimates for Netflix since reporting results. For 2020 analysts now see earnings growing by almost 45% to $5.98 per share, followed by growth of nearly 40% to $8.36 per share. That's higher than previous estimates on Jan. 9 for earnings of $5.39 per share in 2020 and $8.27 per share in 2021. Additionally, estimates for 2021 have risen to $11.64 per share from $11.51.

Improving Cash Flow

Also, the company is looking to improve free cash flow in the coming quarters and years. The company noted in its fourth quarter results that it believes 2019 was the peak in its annual free cash flow deficit.

Competition doesn't appear to be hurting the business either with the company adding around 8.7 million subscribers in the fourth quarter and guiding for an additional 7 million in the first quarter. The strong quarter came in the face of the launching of the Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) streaming app.

Betting Shares Rise

The healthy outlook could be one reason why some traders are betting that Netflix stock continues to rally in the weeks ahead. The open interest for the March 6 $400 calls rose by around 9,250 calls on Feb. 25. According to the data from Trade Alert, the calls were traded on the ASK for about $2, suggesting the calls were bought. For the buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $402 by the expiration date, a gain of about 12% from the stock's price of $360 on Feb. 25.

Technical Trends

The technical chart also shows that the stock has been trading in a critical area of technical support at $360. The stock has been trending higher since it bottomed in the middle of September, during the height of the competitive fears. Should the stock be able to hold support around $360, then it seems likely the uptrend shall continue and push shares higher toward $386.

However, should the stock fall below support at $360, it could result in the stock falling to around $336, a drop of about 6.7%.

Risks

The significant risks with Netflix always remain around the stock's momentum. The shares can tend to find a trend and then stick with that direction for some time. Should the stock fall below $360, it could be the start of a new trend lower, pushing shares well below $336.

In the meantime, it seems that the overall trend remains higher despite some of the recent market turmoil, and if the stock can hold steady during this period of volatility. it could send a strong signal regarding the stock's next big move, which could be higher.

