Morgan Stanley's Acquisition: Implications For Exchange Management Firms

There will be a reckoning. The exchanges will lose the luxury of the SEC's government protection, creating risks and opportunities for their shareholders.

Amid the broker-dealer carnage, the exchange management firms feeding on broker-dealer fees are conspicuously profitable at broker-dealer expense; not a good look.

As margins of financial institutions continue to shrink, the role of the middleman is especially jeopardized.

Which financial market sectors will thrive during this coming decade as financial institution profitability is squeezed? The Morgan Stanley (MS) acquisition of E-Trade provides a big hint. The transaction is emblematic of the coming revolution in the market and corporate structure of finance.

This article considers the larger industry-wide pressures that drove the acquisition. The central fact of financial institution management in this decade will be the collapsing margins of both buy-side and sell-side firms. These falling margins may not mean falling profitability; but falling margins can only be overcome through higher volume, less risk, and new products.

Exchange management firms (EMFs) are the last remaining low-hanging fruit among financial institutions, markets, and investments. EMFs have become beneficiaries of the only remaining long-run source of excess profit from the operations of financial institutions and markets: SEC protection.

The forced consolidation of both the buy- and sell-side amidst declining margins is creating an angry reaction to the regulation-protected EMFs. Among the big four – CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), NASDAQ (NDAQ), and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) – only CME can claim profitability from a source other than National Market System (NYSE:NMS) regulation-induced fee income.

Changing sources of industry profit.

The Morgan Stanley acquisition exemplifies three underlying trends in the structure of financial institutions and markets.

Investment management is growing at the expense of suddenly-less-profitable principal trading and investment banking.

Profit margins in every financial business are shrinking, leaving financial firms no alternative but to favor large volume, low-risk businesses that can survive or even thrive on such thin margins.

Innovation in finance has become a two-step process. First, a smaller firm innovates at great risk, sometimes disrupting the profitability of established larger firms. Then, one of the larger firms buys the now-less-risky smaller firm; the larger firm’s management readjusting operations to benefit from the smaller firm’s innovation.

This year a wave of consolidation has lambasted the retail brokerage space. Electronic brokers have reached the zenith of their growth curve; driving these firms to consolidate and to merge with larger firms like Morgan Stanley. These larger acquirers do not necessarily rely on the waning profitability of acquired electronic brokerage firms. The established banks view retail brokers as a low-cost source of instant growth along with a new customer base and an entrée to the down-market businesses supporting retail traders.

This consolidation and absorption of the faltering retail broker-dealers is changing the business of finance from the old three-stage model: investment firm, broker-dealer middleman, investment banker; to a simpler two-step model.

The growing buy-side. Rapidly growing low-profit margin investment firms, whose bread-and-butter is to provide inexpensive access and support to simplified diversified investment portfolios. Vanguard, BlackRock (BLK), and State Street (STT) typify this sector.

Rapidly growing low-profit margin investment firms, whose bread-and-butter is to provide inexpensive access and support to simplified diversified investment portfolios. Vanguard, BlackRock (BLK), and State Street (STT) typify this sector. The shrinking sell-side. Investment advisory firms, transactions-driven market analysts, former broker-dealers like Goldman Sachs (GS), JP Morgan (JPM), and pre-acquisition Morgan Stanley (MS). The sell-side has seen the writing on the wall. Traders are going the way of the Dodo. The survival of the sell-side firms depends on using computers to replace humans, reducing costs and improving quality. The high margins of sell-side businesses are no more.

Opportunity or problem for EMFs?

What are the implications of this development for EMFs like CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nasdaq (NDAQ), and CBOE (CBOE)? There are cross-cutting effects. The new desperation within both the buy- and the sell-side has made the EMFs conspicuous. No other financial sector has the stability and growth that the EMFs exhibit.

But recent controversy created by the stock exchanges’ greedy reaction to the NMS-created opportunity to squeeze broker-dealers – the EMFs multiplied the number of subsidiary captive exchanges that collect fees from broker-dealers, and simultaneously increased the amounts of these fees – has drawn negative attention to the shelter SEC regulation provides them.

Long story short, the exchanges’ privileged position with the SEC will not survive this wave of industry consolidation. An exchange that has no new way to generate excess profit in the blast furnace of financial market competition will ultimately be toast. If the sector does not find new vitality through new products or services, it is doomed to become a single public utility.

Positive effects of market evolution on EMFs.

The decline of OTC trading. The exchange management firms will benefit from the growth of exchange-based trading as a share of total trading. Over the counter (OTC) trading, driven by customer’s historic reliance on the broker-dealers’ claim that market insider judgment makes high transactions fees reasonable, is melting away. Exchange trading will replace it.

There will always be exchanges. Moreover, exchanges cannot be permitted to fail. Hence, the downside for exchanges is to become a government agency. However, holders of mortgage agency shares can tell you that this is a bad outcome.

Negative effects of market evolution on EMFs.

Fading arbitrage. Trading today is primarily driven by machine operated algorithms that capture the inter-market arbitrage resulting from exchange proliferation. These trades have almost no marginal cost to broker-dealers other than the exploding fees the exchanges charge to capture as much as possible of inter-exchange arbitrage profits. This SEC regulation-dependent business will ultimately vanish as the SEC begins to remove the market inefficiencies that the NMS created. This will be a major loss to the EMFs.

This SEC regulation-dependent business will ultimately vanish as the SEC begins to remove the market inefficiencies that the NMS created. This will be a major loss to the EMFs. The growing importance of institutional transactions.

Pressure on market-makers.

EMF focus on buy-side needs.

Buy-side participation in exchange politics.

The continued growth of index ETFs.

The decline of alpha.

The EMFs as a group will lose transaction-intensive business as a result. Their business will shift its focus. In days of yore, the interests of the most lucrative issuers of securities, corporations, primarily drove the EMF decision-making process. The New York Stock Exchange, and to a lesser degree NASDAQ, once controlled its market position by capturing listings.

However, as fewer investment firms continue to capture a greater share of funds invested, the locus of power in the transactions market is moving from corporate issuers to managers of enormous ETFs and other buy-side players like pension funds and insurance companies.

How to cope with the shifting tides?

To better position themselves to continue their ascendancy, the exchanges will realize they are weakened by their dependence on issuer/originator customers. The only important issuance innovation brought by the stock exchanges is the ETF, an instrument issued by a third-party buy-side firm. If the exchanges design new issues to meet the needs of the trading public and hedgers of the buy-side, they could once again claim that they have replaced government protection with their own creativity.

Exchanges are well-positioned to expand their turf. In a financial marketplace newly enamored of human-independent electronic transactions, of low trading costs, of investments that take advantage of big market moves instead of executive decision-making, and of investor hunger to cut out the unnecessary expenses broker-dealers embed in the transaction process, the exchanges would be expected to thrive.

But if EMFs hide behind poor regulation, acting as a parasite on the market, the future is dim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.