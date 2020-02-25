Marriott: Buy-In On Thursday

As interest rates move lower, would-be hoteliers will also have an opportunity to choose Marriott over lower-scale brands because the economics will work.

The BonVoy app and rewards program will move transients, with the aforementioned consumer confidence, will move transients to go upper-scale from other brands.

Forward earnings will almost assuredly print down when released after the close Wednesday as Asia makes up around 15% of Marriott segment profits before interest and amortization.

New York (February 25) - Investors and funds looking to deploy excess cash should look no further than Marriott’s (MAR) earnings release after the close on Wednesday and in the earnings call at 10:00AM the following morning. It's a buy! We expect Marriott to get beaten down, badly, in the wake of what we anticipate will be bad news out of Asia on the SARS-CoV2 (“Corona”) virus. But we view it as a buying opportunity to leg-in to one of America’s premier brand names at a short-term discount.

SOME BACKGROUND

We have been mostly unabashed in our cheer-leading for Marriott. We recommended a “buy” at $66/share in February, 2016. We said then, we look for “Marriott at $75 by this year's end, and then into the $90-120 territory within three to five years, all the while throwing off growing EPS and cash dividends. ”Well, our expectations were blown away! Marriott achieved the $75/share target by early November of that year and continued to rise - 6 months later, we were so floored by the rate of accretion of the shares - up 66% since our February “buy” that prior year, and facing some economic and geopolitical headwinds in major markets - and because we believe the old axiom that “pigs get fat; hogs get slaughtered” - we recommended off-loading some of the Marriott shares in March, 2017. We were wrong.

Marriott continued its zoom up the ticker, achieving the upper end of our “three to five year” price target by November of 2017 and continuing to barrel up, all the way to $144, before finally stepping back in January, 2018.Most recently, we suggested a $200 per share target by the end of 2020; however, shortly after that price target printed on SeekingAlpha.com, news of the COVID19 virus broke and shares obviously tumbled. We have now revised our price target back to $165 by year end 2020, if the virus crisis concerns are allayed by the end of 2020 Q2 and believe the $200 target is still viable by end of 2021.

First, the Bad News Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from MAR Forms 10-K (Millions)

Asia accounts for about 6% of Marriott global revenue, but contributes about 15% of Marriott global profits before interest and other expenses. Thus, we expect the news this week out of China and South Korea, and some fears in Italy and, likely, the rest of Europe, will present a profits challenge on forward earnings for at least 2020Q1 and Q2.

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from MAR Forms 10-K (Millions)

According to experts, there’s a chance that by this time next year, there will be a vaccine or that the virus will simply mutate itself out of existence, as happened with the swine flu, or it could become endemic, arising seasonally, like flu. But by the time that happens, we would likely have developed a vaccine.

What is happening now is a containment until such time as a vaccine can be developed and deployed. But SARS was probably our best indicator of what we can expect with SARS-CoV2 (the name given the virus. COVID19 is the resulting illness.) And SARS had mostly burned itself out inside a little more than a year.

The good news

So far, containment efforts in the USA and most of North America have been effective and health authorities throughout North America are on high alert to identify and contain it should it appear in larger numbers here. The virus is contained largely in China and, to a lesser extent, Italy and South Korea. (Iran and China both have a poor public health system to manage the disease and a resulting high mortality rate from it.) Most of the world is in a much better position to address the virus than China and Iran. SOURCE: The New York Times

But there are additional reasons to be hopeful about North America. Consumer confidence, which we explained is a better predictor of RevPAR, is at near record highs and gasoline prices are continue below $3 per gallon as average weekly wages mostly continue to improve.

Thus, while there will be a shortfall in the Asia segment, we anticipate higher occupancy and RevPAR in the North American Full Service and Limited Service segment as Americans move their vacation plans closer to home and lower gasoline prices and near record-high consumer sentiment ameliorate the Asian shortfall.

We expect the greatest growth to come in the limited service segment as more vacation and business travelers use the Marriott BonVoy app and rewards to trade-up from lower-market brands, like Choice Hotels (CHH), to Marriott middle-market brands like Fairfield.

We also expect the crisis to continue a lower rate regime so that prospective hotel franchisees can step up to borrow to build higher-end hotels like one of the Marriott brands. Traders may wish to short Marriott if they believe the effects of SARS-CoV2 are not already priced into Marriott’s share price.

We expect a good, lower-risk cover price would be toward the lower range of $125 to $130. For patient money investors, we expect a price below $125 after anticipated forward earnings print tomorrow after the close will be a great buy-in point.

We note for the record that on Friday s court held that a class action suit related to the Starwood data breach could proceed. We are confident that Marriott is sufficiently positioned to defend the suit.

