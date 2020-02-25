Chesapeake Energy: What Really Matters

In the next few days, we will find out some of the answers to what really matters for Chesapeake Energy moving forward.

The future does not look particularly bright for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and its shareholders. Ahead of its fourth quarter earnings release scheduled for Feb. 26, energy prices have tanked again and the oil and gas (mostly gas) E&P (exploration and production) giant has seen its market cap plunge to new all-time lows. High leverage, perceived high maintenance capex, and low prices are all combining to create a scary picture for the company and those invested in it. As earnings near, there are a few things investors should keep an eye out for - things that could very well dictate whether the business survives moving forward.

Watch out for guidance changes

The management team at Chesapeake has been relatively quiet about the company. The last formal guidance for the firm was released in early November of last year and even that covered only the business’ 2019 fiscal year. For 2020, management did say to expect a cut to their capex budget, likely bringing it from the $2.205 billion forecasted for 2019 to between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion. They said that oil production will likely remain flat, but that natural gas production will fall by some unspecified amount.

This is not to be confused with management’s update for the fourth quarter. While the numbers are subject to change, the firm did report some preliminary figures for the quarter. This included oil production of between 125k and 126k barrels per day and total output of between 476k and 478k boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. Capex for that quarter was between $480 million and $490 million, and the firm was celebrating $900 million in net debt reduction.

In the past, I have claimed that maintenance costs for the firm must be high. This can be seen by the fact that high capex budgets have done little to grow output organically. While it’s excellent that oil output will remain flat for 2020 (because that’s the firm’s bread and butter), investors should expect for natural gas production to fall materially. Management has not provided any sort of guidance on this front, nor have they discussed how the company’s blended cost structure will be affected. This leaves the potential for a significant change in the business’ prospects for 2020.

One possibility, even with falling output, is for cash flows on a per-boe basis to improve. Though this may seem odd, it can occur due to the natural decline of production vs. the sudden positive impact from cutting capex. This could lead to more attractive cash flows earlier on this year, all other things remaining unchanged, but it comes at a cost. At some point, significant investment will have to be injected into the company to stop the output declines and/or to grow output again. This is especially true if Chesapeake’s maintenance capex requirements are high as expected. One thing helping the firm is that, through 2019, it was able to push some of its costs down, like its GP&T (gathering, processing, and transportation costs). That number averaged $1.20 per boe for the year, implying a decrease versus 2018 of $335 million. That doesn’t do anything for maintenance capex, but it does alleviate pain that helps the firm.

Debt will remain a problem

One thing that investors should really worry about here is debt. Last year, I published an article where I basically said the end is approaching for Chesapeake. I feel that to be the case now more than ever. In December, in another article I published, I applauded the company for a debt swap that allowed it to cut debt by nearly $1.01 billion. However, even with that decrease, the company still has far too much leverage. More likely than not, adjusted for the debt swap, debt on hand has probably increased through today compared to the level it was at during the third quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year.

Cash flow could be an issue

If natural gas prices were robust, I might not be as concerned as I am regarding Chesapeake. This is because cash flow might be strong enough to handle it. Sadly, this is not the case. Natural gas prices have plummeted in recent weeks. As of this writing, they stand at $1.906 per Mcf. This compares to $3.11 for an average in January of 2019 and it’s down even further vs. the $3.87 per Mcf that we saw a year before that.

According to my model, the ramifications for Chesapeake could be severe. Even if we assume natural gas production remains unchanged, current pricing implies EBITDA of $2.121 billion and operating cash flow of $1.325 billion for 2020. This assumes $1.906 per Mcf for natural gas and $52.20 per barrel for WTI crude. This translates, again, into another year of negative free cash flow. By my estimate, debt for the firm should be at least $8.727 billion. If this is accurate, such low energy pricing implies a net leverage ratio of about 4.11. For a company with robust free cash flow and/or one that’s exhibiting strong production growth, this kind of leverage may be OK (though very elevated). For a company like Chesapeake, it’s a death sentence.

To put this picture in perspective, let’s consider two other scenarios. In the first, all output remains flat vs. 2019, but natural gas prices are instead at $2.50 per Mcf and oil moves up to $55 per barrel. This would bring EBITDA to $2.409 billion and operating cash flow to $1.613 billion. In this case, we have a net leverage ratio of 3.62, which is still high, but at least free cash flow might be positive. In the second, the only difference is pricing natural gas at $3 per Mcf. EBITDA rises to $2.595 billion and operating cash flow is now $1.80 billion. Here, free cash flow looks certain and leverage will drop to a more manageable, but still high, ratio of 3.36. Management may initiate a big asset sale to further reduce debt, and that could change the entire outlook entirely, but banking on that when other companies went bankrupt while having the same opportunity is not advised.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture for Chesapeake is the opposite of awe inspiring. The company is facing a great deal of pressure from falling energy prices and because of concerns over its leverage. Quite frankly, the company’s days are probably numbered unless management comes out with stellar guidance and/or unless energy prices rise quite a bit. Either or both could happen, and the end result there might be a surge in the company’s stock price. However, that is speculative in nature, and given the company’s recent developments, the only other hope might be a massive asset sale aimed at reducing debt and unloading some of the company’s unattractive natural gas reserves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.