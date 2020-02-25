Buying The World Wrestling Entertainment Dip, Ohhh Yeah

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has suffered a significant pullback after less than stellar operating results and the release of key management pieces. However, much of the upside still remains in the stock as it continues to build and expand on its partnership with Saudi Arabia and the MENA region as international expansion should drive future growth. Live entertainment and a devout fan base will always be in demand especially in the new streaming age. This means that a lucrative streaming deal, or even more premium M&A activity, could happen at any time, which could easily justify significant shareholder appreciation over a short time period. WWE's CEO has always been a man of action, and I am confident in a quick turnaround of key numbers as management's long-term success overshadows its recent underperformance.

World Wrestling Entertainment has had some horrible recent performance as the stock is now trading at around half the price that it was less than one year ago.

Data by YCharts

The most recent drop comes from an underwhelming Q4, 2019 earnings report highlighted by an unexpected drop in primetime US cable TV ratings.

Slide from WWE's Q4 Earnings Presentation

To exacerbate this poor earnings report, WWE ousted its pair of co-presidents after the company's recent performance and its strategic priorities in achieving its future goals. This means that WWE now has an interim CFO and needs a new permanent chief revenue officer, making next quarter's earnings look potentially dicey as well.

However, an ~50% decline in stock levels from less than a year ago seems a little overblown as the story is basically still the same story that resulted in the dramatic rise in the stock over the past three years.

Data by YCharts

World Wrestling Entertainment has a new five-year U.S. TV rights contract for Raw and SmackDown, helping to shore up any domestic concerns in valuation. It was also successful in expanding its partnership with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) late in 2019 even after its first Crown Jewel event in Riyadh had some bumps in getting WWE's talent back home after the event. The expanded deal runs through 2027 and includes a second annual event that has since been revealed as a Super ShowDown scheduled for February 27th, 2020 again in Riyadh. This event should help solidify WWE's presence in the MENA (Middle East/North Africa) region and open more media arrangements in the area as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan. International growth is the key to WWE's future growth prospects just as it is for many streaming services including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu offerings.

Speaking of Disney, WWE's bite-sized sub $4 billion market cap makes it an attractive live entertainment streaming partner or, even possibly, a potential acquisition target. WWE is in talks with at least Disney to potentially sell its pay-per-view rights to ESPN instead of hosting the events currently on its own streaming service. This comes on the heels of the UFC's five-year $1.5 billion rights deal with ESPN in 2018. This deal was a substantial step up in value from its former deal with Fox Sports, which is a part of Fox Corporation (FOX) (FOXA). My other favorite streaming or acquisition partner for WWE at this time is Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), which seems to be perpetually on the lookout for ways to bolster its Amazon Prime offerings.

My confidence in a quick WWE turnaround also centers on its CEO and former wrestler himself Vince McMahon.

WWE Image Featuring Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon

McMahon has been a part of wrestling since birth and took the company over from his father in 1982. He is no stranger to the spotlight nor big deals and is primarily concerned with WWE's long-term prospects and growth which we have in common. His leadership has helped WWE see a nice uptick in growth the past three years in revenues, margins, and earnings that continue to impress.

Data by YCharts

New US cable deals and key partnerships, along with a successful Saudi Arabia event at the end of February 2020, could help WWE get back on the rapid ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) growth path that it had been over the past three years.

Slide from WWE's Q4 Earnings Presentation

Finally, World Wrestling Entertainment's cash and debt position allow it the flexibility to adjust rapidly in a changing market as it doesn't have to just take any partnership or offering that crosses its desk. Its debt to equity ratio continues to drop as it continues to find and capture more profitable partnerships as it continues to expand its global reach.

Data by YCharts

World Wrestling Entertainment has had a horrible year as it has faced down a bump in the road in viewership and media consumption after marvelous growth the preceding two years. An ~50% drop in stock price though, seems overblown, as the company's long-term prospects and global expansion remain intact. I would even argue that the future looks bright indeed with newly renewed US cable deals and another large upcoming Saudi Arabia event that could help solidify future relations in the MENA region. An upcoming streaming deal, or other M&A activity, could provide immediate shareholder returns as CEO Vince McMahon continues to get deals done that boost the long-term value of WWE shares over short-term concerns. I've used the latest pullback to grow my tiny position in the company into a small one (under 1% of my portfolio) as I continue to slowly grow my position in the company as a long-term hold for me over the coming decades. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WWE, DIS, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.