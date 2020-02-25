Value In An Overvalued Market: Tech Titans Valuation Vs. Growth Rates

The high valuations may make investors reluctant to deploy cash until after a major correction. Despite this, attractive valuations can still be found even amongst the hottest tech titans.

Last Tuesday February 18, the S&P 500 reached new highs despite many experts citing fundamental concerns for economic growth. More recently on February 24, new Coronavirus fears have caused a sell-off causing a one day drop in excess of 3%. Despite the current sell-off, there are still long-term concerns of the market valuations significantly higher than historic norms, as the S&P 500 is still within 4.7% of the all time high.

Among the many securities benefiting from the long-standing bull run are the tech titans, which are defined as MSFT, AAPL, GOOG and GOOGL, AMZN, FB, and NFLX for the purposes of this article. After the recent sell off, these stocks are all within 11% of their 52-week highs. This article explores the high-level valuation of these stocks in the context of the current market valuations, in an attempt to identify the best long-term “value” opportunities among these growth giants.

Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Markets multiples have been expanding for years

The S&P 500 index has been tracked for over 60 years, and therefore has experienced different levels of ‘normal’ valuation ratios depending on the time horizon analyzed. Using a monthly measurement frequency, the aggregate P/E ratio for all companies in the index has varied from 19x to 24x. However, if we exclude the period from Oct. 2008 to Sep. 2009 then the long-term average values are further decreased.

Data source: Macrotrends and Multpl

The Oct-08 to Sep-09 period should be removed from the average P/E ratios is due to the irregular spike that was caused by a plunge in earnings following the housing crisis. This high P/Es observed in this period are not likely to repeat, even in the event of a market crash or other fundamental economic shock.

Data source: Macrotrends and Multpl

Therefore, the normalized long-term average over 60 years is approximately 18x, while the normalized average P/E over the last 30 years is 22x. When we look at the most recent 10 years however, we see that the average falls within this range, at around 20x. Note however that this period represents a steady increase from around 15x to the current value in excess of 24x. (A note on methodology: aggregate P/E ratios were calculated for the index as the aggregate enterprise value divided by the aggregate net income for all the constituents).

Data source: Macrotrends and Multpl

The result is that the bull run observed in the last 10 years has caused the average P/E to climb above historical normal. Note that the 'Current P/E' presented above includes the impact from the recent sell-off, and we are still observing multiples significantly higher than historic norms. A similar story is exhibited in the S&P 500 aggregate P/S ratio, which also reflects expanding valuations over the last 10 years.

Data source: Ycharts

If the market multiples where to revert to ‘normal’ average levels of say 20x P/E, that would represent a 22% decline in security values for a given level of earnings. Such a normalization event could occur rapidly in response to a market correction or could occur gradually due to the slow but steady pricing of more pessimistic economic growth. The current Coronavirus fears may continue to weigh down markets and bring them into an correction over the period of several days, weeks or months. In any case, analyst forecasts are widely expecting that there will be a contraction in market multiples. Looking at analyst forecasts for all constituents in the S&P 500, the forecasted aggregate P/E ratio is only 21.2x, 13% below current levels. These reduction in valuation multiples is forecasted to be offset by the growth in earnings:

Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Many investors are interested in deploying their growing cash reserves but are kept on the sidelines due to the concern of overvaluation and the impending normalization of market multiples. This problem is further exacerbated for the beloved tech titans identified above, many of which support growth rates and market multiples above the S&P 500 average. With an understanding of the current and forecasted valuations for the market, we can now dive into the pricing of the tech titans to look for opportunities of outperformance and value.

Valuation dependent on the growth story

Each of the tech titans analyzed are a growth story, and therefore the relative value of each company must be analyzed in relation to their growth. The chart below presents the company value against growth rate, as represented by the enterprise value to EBITDA multiple and the historical 3-year EPS CAGR, respectively.

Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Statistical analysis indicates that 91% of the variability in the multiples can be attributed to the different growth rates observed. Interestingly, AAPL, FB, GOOG, and MSFT are all relatively clustered together with a multiple in the range of 16.7x to 21.3x. Logically, investors are willing to pay a higher multiple for companies that are growing their cash flow at a higher rate. However, AMZN and NFLX appear to be outliers in terms of both growth and valuation. In these cases, the higher growth rates in the past 3 years explains the higher multiple paid on the EBITDA, however AMZN is the only of these stocks that lies materially above the trendline. The significance of this is that Amazon’s growth rate is more than enough to compensate for the higher valuation applied to the cash flows. Looking at these results, one would conclude that AMZN is the best ‘value’ play among these growth titans.

However, the above analysis uses the trailing 3-year growth rate, which may not be reflective of future performance. We would expect that the valuation multiple provided by the market would be reflective of future growth expectations. The below graph presents the analyst consensus 5-year earnings growth rate against the analyst consensus EV/EBITDA multiples. I must caveat this analysis with the widely known fact that many sell-side analysts are notoriously inaccurate in their forecasts. While this is true, all of these stocks are widely followed by a large number of analysts, and the use of a consensus value will mitigate some of the forecasting risk. The risk of ‘groupthink’ or ‘follow the leader’ among analysts is still present.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

First, notice that the estimated multiple is now only 52% explained by the variability in growth rates. Also notice that the forecasted EV/EBITDA multiples have decreased dramatically for all securities involved except AAPL and MSFT. The reason for the decrease in the expected valuation is that analysts are forecasting that the multiples will contract, in a move towards historical norms and in a manner consistent with the greater S&P 500. Despite the multiple contraction however, analysts are indicating that the increase in earnings and cash flow is expected to overpower the effect of the multiple contraction, such that enterprise value will still increase. AAPL and MSFT on the other hand are expected by analysts to increase in value both from growth in EBITDA and from a slight expansion in the valuation multiple.

Now looking at the expected valuation versus growth, again we see AMZN as the only company that is expected to provide earnings growth that is disproportionately larger than the market multiple. Other notable trends include:

FB is expected to move above the trendline, as a result of the multiple being decreased from 19.1x to 15.8x despite the expectation of continued growth around 20%. This expected multiple contraction could be attributed to Facebook maturing as a company and experiencing significant headline and political risk. If these analyst expectations come to fruition, there may be an attractive entry point for FB once the multiple has contracted and if the growth outlook is still favorable at that time.

NFLX is still expected to be an outlier with the valuation and growth rate exceeding that of the other securities. However, the growth rate is expected to decrease more than the multiple, as a result of increased competition in the space.

Both MSFT and AAPL, the two largest companies, are expected to expand their multiples and experience growth rates of 10.3% and 7.6% respectively. The size and growth observed in these companies appears to be sufficient to continue to increase the valuation multiple, however these multiples are inflated relative to the earnings growth prospects. This is due in part to the analysts estimating that while overall market multiples will contract, AAPL and MSFT will expand their multiples causing them to become more overvalued relative to the market.

GOOG is expected to contract both in valuation multiple and in the long-term growth rate. Analysts have forecasted that Alphabet will continue to deliver strong short-term EBITDA growth of 41%, but the enterprise value will only increase by 12.3% due to the offsetting impact of the multiple contraction. It appears that the cause for the decrease in the valuation multiple is the decrease in the long-term growth rate down to an estimated 16%. If analyst forecasts are accurate, GOOG’s current valuation is materially in line with the growth prospects relative to the other tech giants (ie. sits on the trendline).

One issue with the use of analyst forecasts in the above graph, is that the normalization of valuation multiples is somewhat arbitrary. Analysts widely expect that multiples will contract despite the continued strong growth in these companies. While the market multiple contraction can be attributed to expected decreases in sentiment, it is not supported by any company specific fundamentals. The analysts’ forecasts of reduced multiples also results in an understatement of the relationship between the valuation multiple and the growth rate, as indicated by the reduction in the R-square measure from 91% for the historical analysis to only 52% for the forward-looking analysis. The below graph presents the same analyst forecasts, but this time the original historical trendline (with 91% R-square value) is superimposed in red.

Data source: S&P Capital IQ

In the event that the normalization of the valuation multiples does not occur, then we would expect that the future market valuation would actually move towards the red line for the given growth rate. While AMZN and GOOG would be materially fairly valued, FB would be undervalued, AAPL would be slightly overvalued, and MSFT and NFLX would be significantly overvalued given the expected growth rates.

Conclusion

Despite the current sell-off causing an approximate 3% decrease in the S&P 500, this is not enough to bring market multiples back in line with historic norms.

Analysts expect the tech giants will continue strong growth, but the valuation multiples will mostly contract, resulting in modest enterprise value growth. Generally, the stock performance will track the change in enterprise value on a per share basis, therefore share buybacks should be considered. Companies that are engaging in larger share buyback programs will tend to have a stock price that outperforms the change in enterprise value, but at the cost of decreased growth due to this capital allocation. The stock buybacks and implication for growth are expected to be incorporated into the analyst forecasts presented above.

Both the historical analysis and the analyst forecasts support AMZN as having the lowest valuation multiples in relation to their growth prospects, which reiterates the outperform rating from many sell-side and seeking alpha analysts’.

MSFT and AAPL are both expected to increase their multiples going forward despite continued strong growth, which is a testament to the size and stability of these companies. Personally, I view MSFT as the superior investment and most likely to exceed the growth estimates, given the current businesses and consumer trends. However, both companies appear to be a solid investment that generates strong cash flows, has good growth opportunities, and have the size and maturity to maintain their valuation multiples.

In all cases, GOOG appears to be fairly valued where the multiple is in line with the growth prospects. FB too follows the expected relation between growth and valuation, but the growth is priced at a slight discount relative to the other tech giants, which may provide a buy opportunity for those willing to take on the additional headline, political and execution risk inherent with FB.

Finally, we have NFLX which supports the highest growth rate and valuation multiple in both the historical and forecasted analyses. In addition to concerns of increasing competition and rapid cash-burn, the NFLX valuation relative to its growth is concerning. Given the decreasing growth prospects for NFLX, the argument can be made that the valuation multiple should trend towards the red trendline indicated above. Similarly, this means that NFLX could trade for a multiple that is in line with AMZN because the two companies share a similar forecasted long-term growth rate. If such a decrease in Netflix’s valuation multiple were to realize, then the stock price would decrease by 34% (holding forecasted EBITDA constant), and therefore I consider this the least attractive option of these tech titans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult your investment advisor and perform your own investment analysis before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisory capacity, and is not recommending, offering, or accepting the purchase or sale of any securities. The information presented herein consists of opinions, estimates, and judgements made by the author at the time of writing. The analysis does not consider all factors that may be relevant to your own investment profile, including but not limited to the suitability of the investment for you and your portfolio. The information presented in this article is subject to change without notice.