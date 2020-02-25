Walgreens Boots: Dividend All-Star Transforming Too Slow

The stock is appealing at 8x EPS estimates with a 3.5% dividend yield, but Walgreens has no real catalyst for higher prices.

As predicted, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) wasn't likely going to go private via a private equity buyout led by the CEO. Even worse, the stock is only a tepid Buy in the low $50s after the stock has fallen $10 from the November highs. My previous investment thesis took a bullish slant on Walgreens at these levels in the past despite the competitive threats in the retail pharmacy space, but the company is failing to make enough progress on crucial catalysts for investors to aggressively buy the stock despite a dividend yield topping 3.5%.

Image Source: Walgreens Boots website

Ultimate Failure

Over the last year, Walgreens as seen the stock collapse in an ultimate failure. Both CVS Health (CVS) and Rite Aide (RAD) have seen their related retail pharmacy stocks rise while Walgreens is down 28%.

Data by YCharts

Walgreens' investors have to find Rite Aid zooming ahead as a horrible sign. The company bought 1,932 Rite Aid stores back in 2017 for $4.375 billion in cash.

The pharmacy chain continues a transition into healthcare services and is working on a digital transformation plan, but the turnaround is painfully slow probably because Walgreens spent too much time on the integration of those Rite Aid stores back in 2018.

During Q4, the retail pharmacy company missed both EPS and revenue estimates. The pharmacy chain forecast flat sales in the current fiscal year and analysts aren't bullish on any turnaround.

Walgreens just can't implement a transformational cost management program while needing to aggressively invest to keep Amazon (AMZN) from taking market share in the category. Both Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have already shown what happens when a company dives aggressively into modern retail initiates in the digital world via investing in the digital world. The stocks trade at multi-year highs and the market rewards shareholders with much higher P/E multiples than the struggling retail pharmacy chain.

Data by YCharts

Nothing wrong with Walgreens making plans to save $1.8 billion, but the company has to turnaround and spend that money to grow their in-store health initiatives and digital transformation. These moves have to be done yesterday, not something in a few years.

Walmart recently forecast FY21 comp sales topping 3% while Target just ended a period of 4.5% comp sales. Walgreens has an even more appealing position in the healthcare sector, but the company is fumbling their lead with the expectations for flat growth this year.

The remarkable part of the recent FQ1 presentation was the focus on the Transformation Cost Management program with multiple slides before moving into the initiatives in the retail pharmacy business. Walgreens appears far too busy on the former when the later will drive the business and the stock higher in the future.

The retail pharmacy in the US saw pharmacy sales jump 2.9% while central specialty sales were up 9.3%. The business needs to shift far into the specialty segment as the retail sales business remains in decline with comp sales down 2.2% in the last quarter.

The whole neighborhood health destination concept remains painfully slow. The company only has two VillageMD primary care locations open in Houston and Jenny Craig health centers are only in ~100 stores while the United Health Care (UNH) patient centers are only targeted at 14. The company ended the quarter with 18,750 stores so initiatives not in the thousands already aren't going to move the needle.

Source: Walgreens Boots FQ1'20 presentation

The company is clearly making steps in the right direction, but the level of urgency doesn't appear to exist. The whole concept of the Kroger Express pilots in Northern Kentucky running for over a year with positive results and not making progress towards a large-scale implementation is a prime example of the company not making the aggressive next step.

In the end, the management team has some great items in the works, but none of these initiatives offer the catalyst for a higher stock price. Walgreens hasn't provided the market with confidence the company can fend off the Amazon threat. Until this happens, the stock will remain depressed.

Dividend All-Star

While the results have been disappointing, Walgreens now fits into the extreme value sector attractive in an expensive market. Over the last decade, the pharmacy chain has hiked the dividend at a 13.6% annual clip while still maintaining a more reasonable 6.9% growth rate in the last five years.

The weakness in the stock price has led to the highest dividend yield in the decade and possibly history. The yield is no up at 3.5% after a decade where the yield was consistently below 2.5%.

Data by YCharts

When combining the yield with the stock trading at 8x EPS estimates, Goldman Sachs placed the stock on the dividend growth portfolio. The portfolio has been a strong performer and should hold up well in any market correction.

The company has now raised dividends for 44 consecutive years, but the stock peaked over $90 all the way back in 2015. Investors need to cautiously view any further dividend hikes until the retail pharmacy chain provides the market more confidence of sustainable growth into the future. The company has turned the last five years of dividend hikes into a total return of negative 25%.

Takeaway

Unfortunately, nothing from the quarterly report provides any confidence the company will rally from here. Walgreens needs to invest aggressively in health initiatives and dramatically alter the retail experience at their stores, but the company appears more focused on reducing costs.

Investors should be careful considering the company a dividend all star. Walgreens hasn't hiked the dividend over the last few years based on actual results. The stock is very appealing at this valuation based on any real transformation into neighborhood health initiatives, but for now Walgreens isn't making enough progress for a solid investment.

The best play is to watch from the sidelines until the company makes a real concerted effort to out invest other players in the sector. The market will pay a Target type multiple for a retailer with more certainty around future growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.